كأس العالم أكبر من كونه ملتقى لعظماء كرة القدم فحسب، بل يتجاوز ذلك بكثير. فيه كثير من الغرائب والعجائب داخل الملاعب وخارجه، وفيه سياسة واقتصاد وحضارات وفنون، لكن صراع الأقدام هو الأصل والصورة فيه. النتائج مذهلة، لكنها لا يمكن أن تملأك بالأسئلة طالما تؤمن أن اللعبة تغيرت أدواتها. الصحافة البرتغالية تشن هجوماً حاداً على الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو بعد الخروج من المونديال! انتقادات لاذعة وغير مسبوقة وجهتها وسائل الإعلام البرتغالية لقائد المنتخب، حيث نشرت صحيفة «A Bola» الشهيرة مقالاً نارياً للكاتب فرانسيسكو فاز دي ميراندا يعبر فيه عن غضب عارم، وجاء فيه: «كريستيانو.. نحن لا نريد (قتلك)، ولكن طفح الكيل! من الضروري جدًا إنهاء حقبة القائد التي استمرت لفترة أطول من اللازم. إذا كان التغيير مطلوبًا على دكة البدلاء، فهو مطلوب تماماً داخل الملعب، وحان الوقت لكي تتنحى، لأن غرورك يمنعك من أن تكون بديلًا للاعب يقدم اليوم مستويات أفضل منك». «ماذا كانت ستكون بطولة كأس العالم هذه بالنسبة لنا لولا الالتزام التام بوجود كريستيانو رونالدو في الملعب لـ 90 دقيقة؟ هذا سيبقى لغزًا للأبد، وحتى دونالد ترمب لن يمكنه تغيير أي شيء في ذلك!». واختتمت الصحيفة مقالها بتساؤل قاسٍ يشكك في مشاعره وولائه للمجموعة: «كم من دموعك وصراخك يا كريستيانو.. كانت حقاً دموعاً من أجل البرتغال؟!». ولا أرى في هذا الغضب البرتغالي على أسطورتهم أي مشكلة، فهم الأكثر دراية منا بمصلحة منتخبهم، لكن بيننا اليوم من دخلوا على الخط دفاعاً عن رونالدو واعتبروا الهجوم البرتغالي على الدون تحركه المافيا دون أن نعرف أي مافيا يقصدون. في الأول والأخير هذا ولدهم وذاك منتخب بلادهم، فيجب أن لا نخلط بين الأشياء لمجرد أن رونالدو كابتن نادي النصر، فذاك أمر وهذا أمر. أنتم اليوم تضعون أنفسكم في مأزق ينبغي أن تخرجوا منه. أقبل منكم الرد على الإعلام السعودي إن رأيتم من ينتقد رونالدو وأداءه مع النصر فهذا حقكم، لكن أن يصل الأمر أن ترفضوا نقد أهله وربعه له.. هذه تجعلني أسألكم لماذا ترفضون دفاع الهلاليين عن سالم الدوسري عندما أمطرتوه بعباراتكم القاسية جداً؟. نحب رونالدو ونقدر قيمته الفنية للنصر، لكن يجب أن لا يصل هذا الحب إلى حد التمجيد.
أحمد الشمراني
رونالدو والدفاع النصراوي !
The World Cup is more than just a gathering of football legends; it goes far beyond that.
It contains many oddities and wonders both on and off the field, and it encompasses politics, economics, civilizations, and arts, but the struggle of feet is the essence and the image of it.
The results are astonishing, but they cannot fill you with questions as long as you believe that the game has changed its tools.
The Portuguese press has launched a fierce attack on the legend Cristiano Ronaldo after the exit from the World Cup!
Severe and unprecedented criticisms have been directed at the team captain by the Portuguese media, as the famous newspaper “A Bola” published a fiery article by writer Francisco Vaz de Miranda expressing his intense anger, which stated:
“Cristiano... we do not want to (kill you), but enough is enough! It is very necessary to end the captaincy era that has lasted longer than it should have. If change is needed on the bench, it is absolutely required on the field as well, and it is time for you to step aside, because your arrogance prevents you from being a substitute for a player who is currently performing better than you.”
“What would this World Cup have been for us without the complete commitment to having Cristiano Ronaldo on the field for 90 minutes? This will remain a mystery forever, and even Donald Trump would not be able to change anything about that!”
The newspaper concluded its article with a harsh question that doubts his feelings and loyalty to the team:
“How many of your tears and screams, Cristiano... were truly tears for Portugal?!”
I see no problem with this Portuguese anger towards their legend; they know best what is in the interest of their national team. However, among us today are those who have intervened to defend Ronaldo and considered the Portuguese attack on the Don to be driven by the mafia, without us knowing which mafia they mean.
In the end, this is their child and that is their national team, so we should not mix things up just because Ronaldo is the captain of Al-Nassr; that is one matter, and this is another.
You are putting yourselves in a predicament that you need to get out of.
I welcome your response to the Saudi media if you see someone criticizing Ronaldo and his performance with Al-Nassr; that is your right. But for it to reach the point where you refuse to criticize his family and peers... this makes me ask you why you reject the defense of Al-Hilal fans for Salem Al-Dawsari when they showered him with your very harsh words?
We love Ronaldo and appreciate his artistic value to Al-Nassr, but this love should not reach the level of sanctification.