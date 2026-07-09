The World Cup is more than just a gathering of football legends; it goes far beyond that.



It contains many oddities and wonders both on and off the field, and it encompasses politics, economics, civilizations, and arts, but the struggle of feet is the essence and the image of it.



The results are astonishing, but they cannot fill you with questions as long as you believe that the game has changed its tools.



The Portuguese press has launched a fierce attack on the legend Cristiano Ronaldo after the exit from the World Cup!



Severe and unprecedented criticisms have been directed at the team captain by the Portuguese media, as the famous newspaper “A Bola” published a fiery article by writer Francisco Vaz de Miranda expressing his intense anger, which stated:



“Cristiano... we do not want to (kill you), but enough is enough! It is very necessary to end the captaincy era that has lasted longer than it should have. If change is needed on the bench, it is absolutely required on the field as well, and it is time for you to step aside, because your arrogance prevents you from being a substitute for a player who is currently performing better than you.”



“What would this World Cup have been for us without the complete commitment to having Cristiano Ronaldo on the field for 90 minutes? This will remain a mystery forever, and even Donald Trump would not be able to change anything about that!”



The newspaper concluded its article with a harsh question that doubts his feelings and loyalty to the team:



“How many of your tears and screams, Cristiano... were truly tears for Portugal?!”



I see no problem with this Portuguese anger towards their legend; they know best what is in the interest of their national team. However, among us today are those who have intervened to defend Ronaldo and considered the Portuguese attack on the Don to be driven by the mafia, without us knowing which mafia they mean.



In the end, this is their child and that is their national team, so we should not mix things up just because Ronaldo is the captain of Al-Nassr; that is one matter, and this is another.



You are putting yourselves in a predicament that you need to get out of.



I welcome your response to the Saudi media if you see someone criticizing Ronaldo and his performance with Al-Nassr; that is your right. But for it to reach the point where you refuse to criticize his family and peers... this makes me ask you why you reject the defense of Al-Hilal fans for Salem Al-Dawsari when they showered him with your very harsh words?



We love Ronaldo and appreciate his artistic value to Al-Nassr, but this love should not reach the level of sanctification.