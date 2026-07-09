كأس العالم أكبر من كونه ملتقى لعظماء كرة القدم فحسب، بل يتجاوز ذلك بكثير. فيه كثير من الغرائب والعجائب داخل الملاعب وخارجه، وفيه سياسة واقتصاد وحضارات وفنون، لكن صراع الأقدام هو الأصل والصورة فيه. النتائج مذهلة، لكنها لا يمكن أن تملأك بالأسئلة طالما تؤمن أن اللعبة تغيرت أدواتها. الصحافة البرتغالية تشن هجوماً حاداً على الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو بعد الخروج من المونديال! ‏انتقادات لاذعة وغير مسبوقة وجهتها وسائل الإعلام البرتغالية لقائد المنتخب، حيث نشرت صحيفة «A Bola» الشهيرة مقالاً نارياً للكاتب فرانسيسكو فاز دي ميراندا يعبر فيه عن غضب عارم، وجاء فيه: ‏«كريستيانو.. نحن لا نريد (قتلك)، ولكن طفح الكيل! من الضروري جدًا إنهاء حقبة القائد التي استمرت لفترة أطول من اللازم. إذا كان التغيير مطلوبًا على دكة البدلاء، فهو مطلوب تماماً داخل الملعب، وحان الوقت لكي تتنحى، لأن غرورك يمنعك من أن تكون بديلًا للاعب يقدم اليوم مستويات أفضل منك». ‏«ماذا كانت ستكون بطولة كأس العالم هذه بالنسبة لنا لولا الالتزام التام بوجود كريستيانو رونالدو في الملعب لـ 90 دقيقة؟ هذا سيبقى لغزًا للأبد، وحتى دونالد ترمب لن يمكنه تغيير أي شيء في ذلك!». ‏واختتمت الصحيفة مقالها بتساؤل قاسٍ يشكك في مشاعره وولائه للمجموعة: ‏«كم من دموعك وصراخك يا كريستيانو.. كانت حقاً دموعاً من أجل البرتغال؟!». ولا أرى في هذا الغضب البرتغالي على أسطورتهم أي مشكلة، فهم الأكثر دراية منا بمصلحة منتخبهم، لكن بيننا اليوم من دخلوا على الخط دفاعاً عن رونالدو واعتبروا الهجوم البرتغالي على الدون تحركه المافيا دون أن نعرف أي مافيا يقصدون. في الأول والأخير هذا ولدهم وذاك منتخب بلادهم، فيجب أن لا نخلط بين الأشياء لمجرد أن رونالدو كابتن نادي النصر، فذاك أمر وهذا أمر. أنتم اليوم تضعون أنفسكم في مأزق ينبغي أن تخرجوا منه. أقبل منكم الرد على الإعلام السعودي إن رأيتم من ينتقد رونالدو وأداءه مع النصر فهذا حقكم، لكن أن يصل الأمر أن ترفضوا نقد أهله وربعه له.. هذه تجعلني أسألكم لماذا ترفضون دفاع الهلاليين عن سالم الدوسري عندما أمطرتوه بعباراتكم القاسية جداً؟. نحب رونالدو ونقدر قيمته الفنية للنصر، لكن يجب أن لا يصل هذا الحب إلى حد التمجيد.