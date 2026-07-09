Yes... the President of the United States, Donald Trump, whom colleague Amr Adib refers to as "Hajj Abu Hanan," came in person, with all his flesh and blood, and his grandiloquence, to my doorstep! He knocked on my door, but not regarding a political matter; rather, it was about a sports issue that does not concern him, is not within his jurisdiction, and he has no right to interfere in under any circumstances, according to the regulations of the International Football Federation (FIFA), which has been keen since its establishment to ensure that sports serve as a bridge connecting peoples, not a playground for political meddling.



- After "Hajj Abu Hanan" intervened in matters that do not concern him and exerted his political weight - as rumored - following a phone call with FIFA President Mr. Infantino, which resulted in the cancellation of the red card shown by the referee in the match between the United States and Bosnia against the American player Balogun, I found it an irreplaceable opportunity to direct arrows of criticism... but this time at the President of the United States himself!



- And why not? It is a football issue, and I will not find any "censorship" prohibiting me from exercising my legitimate right as a journalist, who is - by convention and regulation - part of what is called the "fourth estate." As long as the president has involved himself in a sports matter, it is my right to involve my pen in criticizing this intervention.



- And I say to him: If many of the world's politicians have chosen silence in the face of some of your "follies" and "nonsense" that you utter from time to time, what you did this time constitutes a blatant intervention that undermines the fairness of football and contradicts the principles upon which FIFA's regulations are based. I had thought that, as a sports lover, you would be more concerned about fairness, but you have disappointed many.



- Excuse me, "Hajj Abu Hanan," if your affection for your national team has led you, from the standpoint of "equality" as might be understood from your statements, to question: How can the World Cup be held without Ronaldo, Messi, and Balogun? For such a proposition carries an indirect message to FIFA and to the authority of football officiating, implying that stars should receive exceptional treatment, as if justice is measured by names rather than by law!



- Excuse me... your message, "Hajj Abu Hanan," did not need a translator; FIFA understood it, and it reached the organizing committee, leading to a swift decision to cancel the red card, as if football justice had become amendable through a phone call!



- This was not surprising to me, as it reminded me of what happened at the beginning of the tournament when the referee overlooked showing a red card to Messi, even though the situation - in the view of many analysts - warranted expulsion. That day, the Argentine team continued on its path, and then it was the turn of the Egyptian team, which paid the price for that decision indirectly when the red card was overlooked, and it was even canceled after the referee had shown it!



- Here, the sarcastic question becomes legitimate: Have the laws of football begun to differ based on the nationality of the player, or has football justice become subject to the status and influence of the national team? If Messi and Balogun benefited from these illegal exceptions under football law, then the rest of the national teams in the world have the right to ask: Where does the law stand when influence is present? And where does it disappear when the other party is a team that has nothing but what it can offer on the green rectangle?



- In fact, the message, as per the sarcasm with which I write, reached quickly, and the concerned authorities responded, and the red card was canceled, and then we followed what happened later, as if the events were unfolding according to a script written outside the field.



- In general... although your national team exited the tournament with a loss to the Belgian team, your intervention left a more dangerous impact than just losing a match; it gave many the impression that what was being managed behind closed political doors has begun to find its way into the sports arenas, all in plain sight and hearing of everyone.



- And here the question becomes legitimate: Is football still governed by its laws, or have advertising, promotions, commercial interests, and financial power become the most influential players in its outcomes? And does justice still have a place in a world governed by interests before principles?



- In conclusion... this word is a greeting mixed with sarcastic reproach to "Hajj Abu Hanan," who revealed - intentionally or unintentionally - what many thought was hidden in a game that was once said to be "the game of the poor," only for the rich to interfere in its details, depriving the world's peoples of the joy of believing that the green rectangle is the only place where the law prevails over influence.