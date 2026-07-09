نعم... رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، دونالد ترمب، الذي يلقبه الزميل عمرو أديب بـ«الحج أبو حنان»، جاء بشحمه ولحمه، وعظمة لسانه، لحدي! طرق بابي، ولكن ليس في شأن سياسي، إنما في قضية رياضية لا تخصه، وليست من اختصاصه، ولا يحق له التدخل فيها بأي حال من الأحوال، وفقًا لأنظمة الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا)، التي حرصت منذ تأسيسها على أن تكون الرياضة جسرًا يصل بين الشعوب، لا ساحة تعبث بها السياسة. -وبعد أن تدخل «الحج أبو حنان» فيما لا يعنيه، ومارس ثقله السياسي - بحسب ما تردد - عقب اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الفيفا السيد إنفانتينو، ترتب عليه إلغاء البطاقة الحمراء التي أشهرها حكم مباراة الولايات المتحدة والبوسنة في وجه اللاعب الأمريكي بالوغون، وجدت أنها فرصة لا تعوض لأوجه له سهام النقد..! -ولماذا لا؟ إنها قضية كروية، ولن أجد فيها «محاذير» رقابية تمنعني من ممارسة حقي المشروع كإعلامي، ينتمي - عرفًا ونظامًا - إلى ما يسمى بـ«السلطة الرابعة». فما دام الرئيس قد أقحم نفسه في شأن رياضي، فمن حقي أن أقحم قلمي في نقد هذا التدخل. -وأقول له: إذا كان بعض ساسة العالم قد آثروا الصمت تجاه بعض «تعليقاتك» التي تطلقها بين الحين والآخر، فإن ما قمت به هذه المرة يعد تدخلًا يمس عدالة كرة القدم، ويتعارض مع المبادئ التي تقوم عليها أنظمة الفيفا. وكنت أظنك، بصفتك محبًا للرياضة، أكثر حرصًا على تحقيق العدالة. -عذرًا يا «حج أبو حنان» إذا كان حنانك على منتخب بلادك قد دفعك من منطلق «المساواة» كما قد يُفهم من تصريحاتك إلى التساؤل: كيف تقام بطولة كأس العالم من دون رونالدو، وميسي، وبالوغون؟ فإن مثل هذا الطرح يحمل في طياته رسالة غير مباشرة إلى الفيفا، وإلى سلطة التحكيم الكروي، مفادها بأن النجوم يجب أن يحظوا بمعاملة استثنائية، وكأن العدالة تُقاس بالأسماء لا بالقانون! -عفواً.. رسالتك، يا «حج أبو حنان»، لم تكن بحاجة إلى مترجم؛ فقد فهمتها الفيفا، ووصلت إلى اللجنة المنظمة، فجاء القرار سريعًا بإلغاء البطاقة الحمراء، وكأن العدالة الكروية أصبحت قابلة للتعديل عبر مكالمة هاتفية! -لم يكن ذلك مستغربًا بالنسبة لي، فقد أعاد إلى ذاكرتي ما حدث في بداية البطولة، عندما تغاضى الحكم عن إشهار البطاقة الحمراء في وجه ميسي، رغم أن الحالة - في نظر كثير من المحللين - كانت تستوجب الطرد. يومها مضى المنتخب الأرجنتيني في طريقه، ثم جاء الدور على المنتخب المصري، الذي دفع ثمن ذلك القرار بصورة غير مباشرة، حينما تم التغاضي عن البطاقة الحمراء، بل أُلغيت بعد أن أشهرها الحكم! -هنا يصبح السؤال الساخر مشروعًا: هل أصبحت قوانين كرة القدم تختلف باختلاف جنسية اللاعب، أم أن العدالة الكروية باتت تخضع لمكانة المنتخب ونفوذه؟ فإن كان ميسي وبالوغون قد استفادا من هذه الاستثناءات غير الشرعية بقانون كرة القدم، فمن حق بقية منتخبات العالم أن تسأل: أين يقف القانون عندما يحضر النفوذ؟ وأين يختفي عندما يكون الطرف الآخر منتخبًا لا يملك إلا ما يقدمه داخل المستطيل الأخضر؟ -بل إن الرسالة، بحسب السخرية التي أكتب بها، وصلت سريعًا، فاستجابت لها الجهات المعنية، وأُلغيت البطاقة الحمراء، ثم تابعنا ما جرى لاحقًا، وكأن الأحداث تسير وفق سيناريو كُتب خارج الملعب. -عموماً.. رغم أن منتخب بلادك ودّع البطولة بالخسارة أمام منتخب بلجيكا، فإن تدخلك ترك أثرًا أخطر من مجرد خسارة مباراة؛ إذ منح كثيرين انطباعًا بأن ما كان يُدار خلف أبواب السياسة المغلقة، بدأ يجد طريقه إلى ملاعب الرياضة، وعلى مرأى ومسمع من الجميع. -وهنا يصبح السؤال مشروعًا: هل ما زالت كرة القدم تُدار بقوانينها، أم أصبحت الدعاية، والإعلانات، والمصالح التجارية، والقوة المالية، هي اللاعب الأكثر تأثيرًا في نتائجها؟ وهل بقي للعدالة مكان في عالم تحكمه المصالح قبل المبادئ؟ -ختاماً.. هذه الكلمة تحية ممزوجة بعتاب ساخر إلى «الحج أبو حنان»، الذي كشف - بقصد أو بغير قصد - ما كان كثيرون يظنونه مستورًا في لعبة قيل عنها يومًا إنها «لعبة الفقراء»، فإذا بالأغنياء يتدخلون في تفاصيلها، ويحرمون شعوب العالم من متعة الإيمان بأن المستطيل الأخضر هو المكان الوحيد الذي ينتصر فيه القانون على النفوذ.
عدنان جستنيه
الحج أبو حنان جاء لحدي وطرق بابي
Yes... the President of the United States, Donald Trump, whom colleague Amr Adib refers to as "Hajj Abu Hanan," came in person, with all his flesh and blood, and his grandiloquence, to my doorstep! He knocked on my door, but not regarding a political matter; rather, it was about a sports issue that does not concern him, is not within his jurisdiction, and he has no right to interfere in under any circumstances, according to the regulations of the International Football Federation (FIFA), which has been keen since its establishment to ensure that sports serve as a bridge connecting peoples, not a playground for political meddling.
- After "Hajj Abu Hanan" intervened in matters that do not concern him and exerted his political weight - as rumored - following a phone call with FIFA President Mr. Infantino, which resulted in the cancellation of the red card shown by the referee in the match between the United States and Bosnia against the American player Balogun, I found it an irreplaceable opportunity to direct arrows of criticism... but this time at the President of the United States himself!
- And why not? It is a football issue, and I will not find any "censorship" prohibiting me from exercising my legitimate right as a journalist, who is - by convention and regulation - part of what is called the "fourth estate." As long as the president has involved himself in a sports matter, it is my right to involve my pen in criticizing this intervention.
- And I say to him: If many of the world's politicians have chosen silence in the face of some of your "follies" and "nonsense" that you utter from time to time, what you did this time constitutes a blatant intervention that undermines the fairness of football and contradicts the principles upon which FIFA's regulations are based. I had thought that, as a sports lover, you would be more concerned about fairness, but you have disappointed many.
- Excuse me, "Hajj Abu Hanan," if your affection for your national team has led you, from the standpoint of "equality" as might be understood from your statements, to question: How can the World Cup be held without Ronaldo, Messi, and Balogun? For such a proposition carries an indirect message to FIFA and to the authority of football officiating, implying that stars should receive exceptional treatment, as if justice is measured by names rather than by law!
- Excuse me... your message, "Hajj Abu Hanan," did not need a translator; FIFA understood it, and it reached the organizing committee, leading to a swift decision to cancel the red card, as if football justice had become amendable through a phone call!
- This was not surprising to me, as it reminded me of what happened at the beginning of the tournament when the referee overlooked showing a red card to Messi, even though the situation - in the view of many analysts - warranted expulsion. That day, the Argentine team continued on its path, and then it was the turn of the Egyptian team, which paid the price for that decision indirectly when the red card was overlooked, and it was even canceled after the referee had shown it!
- Here, the sarcastic question becomes legitimate: Have the laws of football begun to differ based on the nationality of the player, or has football justice become subject to the status and influence of the national team? If Messi and Balogun benefited from these illegal exceptions under football law, then the rest of the national teams in the world have the right to ask: Where does the law stand when influence is present? And where does it disappear when the other party is a team that has nothing but what it can offer on the green rectangle?
- In fact, the message, as per the sarcasm with which I write, reached quickly, and the concerned authorities responded, and the red card was canceled, and then we followed what happened later, as if the events were unfolding according to a script written outside the field.
- In general... although your national team exited the tournament with a loss to the Belgian team, your intervention left a more dangerous impact than just losing a match; it gave many the impression that what was being managed behind closed political doors has begun to find its way into the sports arenas, all in plain sight and hearing of everyone.
- And here the question becomes legitimate: Is football still governed by its laws, or have advertising, promotions, commercial interests, and financial power become the most influential players in its outcomes? And does justice still have a place in a world governed by interests before principles?
- In conclusion... this word is a greeting mixed with sarcastic reproach to "Hajj Abu Hanan," who revealed - intentionally or unintentionally - what many thought was hidden in a game that was once said to be "the game of the poor," only for the rich to interfere in its details, depriving the world's peoples of the joy of believing that the green rectangle is the only place where the law prevails over influence.