نعم... رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، دونالد ترمب، الذي يلقبه الزميل عمرو أديب بـ«الحج أبو حنان»، جاء بشحمه ولحمه، وعظمة لسانه، لحدي! طرق بابي، ولكن ليس في شأن سياسي، إنما في قضية رياضية لا تخصه، وليست من اختصاصه، ولا يحق له التدخل فيها بأي حال من الأحوال، وفقًا لأنظمة الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا)، التي حرصت منذ تأسيسها على أن تكون الرياضة جسرًا يصل بين الشعوب، لا ساحة تعبث بها السياسة. -وبعد أن تدخل «الحج أبو حنان» فيما لا يعنيه، ومارس ثقله السياسي - بحسب ما تردد - عقب اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الفيفا السيد إنفانتينو، ترتب عليه إلغاء البطاقة الحمراء التي أشهرها حكم مباراة الولايات المتحدة والبوسنة في وجه اللاعب الأمريكي بالوغون، وجدت أنها فرصة لا تعوض لأوجه له سهام النقد..! -ولماذا لا؟ إنها قضية كروية، ولن أجد فيها «محاذير» رقابية تمنعني من ممارسة حقي المشروع كإعلامي، ينتمي - عرفًا ونظامًا - إلى ما يسمى بـ«السلطة الرابعة». فما دام الرئيس قد أقحم نفسه في شأن رياضي، فمن حقي أن أقحم قلمي في نقد هذا التدخل. -وأقول له: إذا كان بعض ساسة العالم قد آثروا الصمت تجاه بعض «تعليقاتك» التي تطلقها بين الحين والآخر، فإن ما قمت به هذه المرة يعد تدخلًا يمس عدالة كرة القدم، ويتعارض مع المبادئ التي تقوم عليها أنظمة الفيفا. وكنت أظنك، بصفتك محبًا للرياضة، أكثر حرصًا على تحقيق العدالة. -عذرًا يا «حج أبو حنان» إذا كان حنانك على منتخب بلادك قد دفعك من منطلق «المساواة» كما قد يُفهم من تصريحاتك إلى التساؤل: كيف تقام بطولة كأس العالم من دون رونالدو، وميسي، وبالوغون؟ فإن مثل هذا الطرح يحمل في طياته رسالة غير مباشرة إلى الفيفا، وإلى سلطة التحكيم الكروي، مفادها بأن النجوم يجب أن يحظوا بمعاملة استثنائية، وكأن العدالة تُقاس بالأسماء لا بالقانون! -عفواً.. رسالتك، يا «حج أبو حنان»، لم تكن بحاجة إلى مترجم؛ فقد فهمتها الفيفا، ووصلت إلى اللجنة المنظمة، فجاء القرار سريعًا بإلغاء البطاقة الحمراء، وكأن العدالة الكروية أصبحت قابلة للتعديل عبر مكالمة هاتفية! -لم يكن ذلك مستغربًا بالنسبة لي، فقد أعاد إلى ذاكرتي ما حدث في بداية البطولة، عندما تغاضى الحكم عن إشهار البطاقة الحمراء في وجه ميسي، رغم أن الحالة - في نظر كثير من المحللين - كانت تستوجب الطرد. يومها مضى المنتخب الأرجنتيني في طريقه، ثم جاء الدور على المنتخب المصري، الذي دفع ثمن ذلك القرار بصورة غير مباشرة، حينما تم التغاضي عن البطاقة الحمراء، بل أُلغيت بعد أن أشهرها الحكم! -هنا يصبح السؤال الساخر مشروعًا: هل أصبحت قوانين كرة القدم تختلف باختلاف جنسية اللاعب، أم أن العدالة الكروية باتت تخضع لمكانة المنتخب ونفوذه؟ فإن كان ميسي وبالوغون قد استفادا من هذه الاستثناءات غير الشرعية بقانون كرة القدم، فمن حق بقية منتخبات العالم أن تسأل: أين يقف القانون عندما يحضر النفوذ؟ وأين يختفي عندما يكون الطرف الآخر منتخبًا لا يملك إلا ما يقدمه داخل المستطيل الأخضر؟ -بل إن الرسالة، بحسب السخرية التي أكتب بها، وصلت سريعًا، فاستجابت لها الجهات المعنية، وأُلغيت البطاقة الحمراء، ثم تابعنا ما جرى لاحقًا، وكأن الأحداث تسير وفق سيناريو كُتب خارج الملعب. -عموماً.. رغم أن منتخب بلادك ودّع البطولة بالخسارة أمام منتخب بلجيكا، فإن تدخلك ترك أثرًا أخطر من مجرد خسارة مباراة؛ إذ منح كثيرين انطباعًا بأن ما كان يُدار خلف أبواب السياسة المغلقة، بدأ يجد طريقه إلى ملاعب الرياضة، وعلى مرأى ومسمع من الجميع. -وهنا يصبح السؤال مشروعًا: هل ما زالت كرة القدم تُدار بقوانينها، أم أصبحت الدعاية، والإعلانات، والمصالح التجارية، والقوة المالية، هي اللاعب الأكثر تأثيرًا في نتائجها؟ وهل بقي للعدالة مكان في عالم تحكمه المصالح قبل المبادئ؟ -ختاماً.. هذه الكلمة تحية ممزوجة بعتاب ساخر إلى «الحج أبو حنان»، الذي كشف - بقصد أو بغير قصد - ما كان كثيرون يظنونه مستورًا في لعبة قيل عنها يومًا إنها «لعبة الفقراء»، فإذا بالأغنياء يتدخلون في تفاصيلها، ويحرمون شعوب العالم من متعة الإيمان بأن المستطيل الأخضر هو المكان الوحيد الذي ينتصر فيه القانون على النفوذ.