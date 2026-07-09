استقبل النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف، اليوم (الخميس)، بالمقر الرئيسي للنيابة العامة، عدداً من المواطنين والمقيمين من المستفيدين.

واستمع اليوسف إلى طلبات المستفيدين وقضاياهم، واطلع على الاستدعاءات المقدمة، ووجّه النيابات المختصة بسرعة دراستها واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة لمعالجتها، بما يسهم في تسريع إنجاز القضايا وفقاً للأنظمة.

يأتي هذا اللقاء في إطار حرص النائب العام على تعزيز التواصل المباشر مع المستفيدين، والاستماع إليهم، ويعكس ما توليه القيادة من اهتمام بالمواطن والمقيم، وحرصها على الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات القضائية بكفاءة واقتدار.