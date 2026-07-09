The Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, received a number of citizens and residents who are beneficiaries today (Thursday) at the main headquarters of the Public Prosecution.

Al-Yousef listened to the beneficiaries' requests and their cases, reviewed the submitted petitions, and directed the relevant prosecution offices to promptly study them and take the necessary legal actions to address them, which contributes to accelerating the resolution of cases in accordance with the regulations.

This meeting comes as part of the Attorney General's commitment to enhancing direct communication with beneficiaries and listening to them, reflecting the leadership's concern for citizens and residents, and its dedication to improving the quality of judicial services efficiently and effectively.