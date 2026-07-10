The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council revealed details of its procedures in the cases of Noor Zuhair and Adnan Al-Jumaili, confirming that the specialized courts for combating corruption are working to hold those involved accountable and recover state funds, with the possibility of reducing legal procedures or penalties for those who return the funds.



The council explained in a statement today (Friday) that the case of the "The Theft of the Century" relates to the actions of follow-up companies, including the companies Al-Qanot and Al-Mubdi'oon, which belong to the convicted Noor Zuhair, who withdrew tax deposits held with the General Tax Authority through illegal means, necessitating the pursuit of the company owners and the involved employees.



It pointed out that previously, in an agreement between the President of the Supreme Judicial Council and the former Prime Minister, with the approval of the investigating judge, Noor Zuhair was released on bail in exchange for returning the funds in installments. The statement revealed the recovery of 365 billion dinars out of approximately 1.618 trillion dinars owed by the two companies, before the accused left Iraq and stopped payment, leading to a default judgment against him of ten years in prison, with measures taken to recover him through Arab and international police.



It added that the request to include Noor Zuhair under the amended amnesty law is still pending awaiting a response from the Ministry of Finance regarding the mechanism for repaying the remaining amounts, as it is the affected party.



The council indicated that 12 employees at the General Tax Authority are serving prison sentences for their role in facilitating the illegal withdrawal operations, with the possibility of including them in the amnesty after compensating the damages. In addition, default judgments were issued against the former Prime Minister's office director and several advisors, as well as judgments against other individuals who contributed to facilitating the withdrawal of funds, with their movable and immovable assets being confiscated. It confirmed the closure of the investigation with the former Prime Minister due to insufficient evidence.



Regarding the case of the North Refineries Company and the accused Adnan Al-Jumaili along with several deputies, the council clarified that the accused may benefit from the amnesty law if the crimes were committed before its enactment and the funds were returned; however, subsequent crimes will be subject to different legal procedures, while working on establishing a mechanism to ensure the recovery of public funds in accordance with constitutional and legal frameworks.