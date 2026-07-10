كشف مجلس القضاء الأعلى العراقي، تفاصيل إجراءاته في قضيتي نور زهير وعدنان الجميلي، مؤكداً أن المحاكم المختصة بمكافحة الفساد تعمل على محاسبة المتورطين واسترداد أموال الدولة، مع إمكانية تخفيف الإجراءات القانونية أو العقوبات بحق من يعيد الأموال.


وأوضح المجلس في بيان، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن قضية «سرقة القرن» تعود إلى قيام شركات تعقيب، بينها شركتا القانت والمبدعون العائدتان للمحكوم نور زهير، بسحب أمانات ضريبية مودعة لدى الهيئة العامة للضرائب بطرق مخالفة للقانون، ما استدعى ملاحقة أصحاب الشركات والموظفين المتورطين.


وأشار إلى أنه جرى سابقاً، وبالاتفاق بين رئيس مجلس القضاء ورئيس الوزراء السابق وبموافقة قاضي التحقيق، إطلاق سراح نور زهير بكفالة مقابل إعادة الأموال على دفعات. وأفصح البيان عن استرداد 365 مليار دينار من أصل نحو 1.618 تريليون دينار مترتبة بذمة الشركتين، قبل أن يغادر المتهم العراق ويتوقف عن السداد، ما أدى إلى صدور حكم غيابي بحقه بالسجن عشر سنوات، مع اتخاذ إجراءات لاسترداده عبر الشرطة العربية والدولية.


وأضاف أن طلب شمول نور زهير بقانون العفو المعدل لا يزال معلقاً بانتظار رد وزارة المالية بشأن آلية تسديد المبالغ المتبقية، باعتبارها الجهة المتضررة.


وبيّن المجلس أن 12 موظفاً في الهيئة العامة للضرائب يقضون أحكاماً بالسجن لدورهم في تسهيل عمليات السحب المخالفة، مع إمكانية شمولهم بالعفو بعد تسديد التعويضات. كما صدرت أحكام غيابية بحق مدير مكتب رئيس الوزراء السابق وعدد من المستشارين، وأحكام بحق أشخاص آخرين ساهموا في تسهيل سحب الأموال، مع مصادرة أموالهم المنقولة وغير المنقولة. وأكد إغلاق التحقيق مع رئيس الوزراء السابق لعدم كفاية الأدلة.


وفي ما يتعلق بقضية شركة مصافي الشمال والمتهم عدنان الجميلي وعدد من النواب، أوضح المجلس أن المتهمين قد يستفيدون من قانون العفو إذا كانت الجرائم ارتكبت قبل نفاذه وأعيدت الأموال، أما الجرائم اللاحقة فستخضع لإجراءات قانونية مختلفة، مع العمل على وضع آلية تضمن استرداد الأموال العامة وفق الأطر الدستورية والقانونية.