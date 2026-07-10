For a moment, everyone thought it was just a noisy celebratory night inside the White House, with lights flashing, mixed martial arts stars competing in the ring, and billionaire Elon Musk sharing laughs with President Donald Trump, who was celebrating his eightieth birthday. But behind this glittering scene, there were eight men monitoring the atmosphere through their phone screens, waiting for the signal to begin a bloody massacre that could have changed the course of history, both documentarily and politically, forever!

The details of the horrifying Hollywood plot were unveiled today (Friday) by the U.S. Department of Justice, describing it as one of the most complex and dangerous digital assassination conspiracies in modern times.

The "Death Trap" Scenario

The plot was not merely a random assassination attempt; it was designed with a highly malicious and intelligent military tactic. According to investigations by the FBI, the plan relied on two phases to incapacitate the security and eliminate the targets:

Phase One (Air Attack): Directing swarms of suicide drones loaded with high-explosive materials to suddenly bomb the northern side of the White House.

Phase Two (The Trap): The bombing was not an end in itself for direct killing, but rather a tactical deception, as the accused planned to spread panic and force Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Elon Musk to flee toward a specific and isolated emergency exit on the other side... There, in the darkness of night, professional snipers were waiting behind their rifles to eliminate everyone as soon as they emerged!

The federal indictment revealed that the "Death Network" had a list of targets described by authorities as "of extreme global importance."

The list included, in addition to Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance, billionaire Elon Musk, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (who was invited to the event but did not attend), as well as several senior legislators and donors in the Republican Party.

The terrorist group chose the timing with extreme precision, as the event coincided with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and Trump's birthday, meaning the White House was packed with the largest gathering of political and economic leaders in the country.

Encrypted Chat Rooms

The shocking surprise in the case is the ages of the perpetrators, as it turned out that the network consisted of 8 men aged between just 19 and 32 years.

This raises the question of how these young men managed to orchestrate a plot of this magnitude? The answer lies in the virtual world. Investigations revealed that the accused operated secret command rooms through encrypted applications like "Signal" and "Discord," and used platforms like "TikTok" and "Instagram" to exchange coordinates, identify sniper locations, and coordinate the purchase of drone parts and explosives. However, the digital eyes of the FBI were quicker, as they infiltrated the network and tracked its threads for weeks, leading to the arrest of all its members just days before the zero hour.

The eight accused are currently behind bars in highly guarded cells, after being charged by the grand jury with two serious counts: conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to commit first-degree murder on federal land and targeting government officials. These charges are enough to keep them behind bars for life, thus closing the chapter on one of the most insane conspiracies in the history of the White House.