لوهلة، ظن الجميع أنها مجرد ليلة احتفالية صاخبة داخل أسوار البيت الأبيض، فالأضواء تشتعل، ونجوم الفنون القتالية المختلطة يتنافسون في الحلبة، والملياردير إيلون ماسك يتبادل الضحكات مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب المحتفل بعيد ميلاده الثمانين. لكن خلف هذا المشهد البراق، كان هناك ثمانية رجال يراقبون الأجواء عبر شاشات هواتفهم، بانتظار إشارة البدء لتنفيذ مجزرة دموية كادت أن تغير مجرى التاريخ وثائقياً وسياسياً إلى الأبد!
تفاصيل المخطط الهوليودي المرعب أزاحت عنها الستار وزارة العدل الأمريكية اليوم (الجمعة)، واصفة إياه بأنه أحد أعقد وأخطر مؤامرات الاغتيال الرقمية في العصر الحديث.
سيناريو «مصيدة الموت»
لم يكن المخطط مجرد محاولة اغتيال عشوائية، بل صُمم بتكتيك عسكري شديد الخبث والذكاء. ووفقاً لتحقيقات مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، كانت الخطة تعتمد على مرحلتين لشل حركة الحراسة وتصفية الأهداف:
- المرحلة الأولى (الهجوم الجوي): توجيه أسراب من الطائرات المسيرة (الدرونات) الانتحارية والمحملة بمتفجرات شديدة الانفجار، لقصف الجانب الشمالي من مبنى البيت الأبيض فجأة.
- المرحلة الثانية (المصيدة): لم يكن القصف هدفاً بحد ذاته للقتل المباشر، بل كان الخدعة التكتيكية، حيث خطط المتهمون لنشر الذعر وإجبار ترمب، ونائبه جيه دي فانس، وإيلون ماسك، على الهروب باتجاه مخرج طوارئ محدد ومعزول في الجانب الآخر.. وهناك، في عتمة الليل، كان في انتظارهم قناصة محترفون متمترسون خلف بنادقهم لتصفية الجميع فور خروجهم!
وكشفت لائحة الاتهام الفيدرالية أن «شبكة الموت» كانت تمتلك قائمة أهداف وصفتها السلطات بأنها لشخصيات «ذات أهمية فائقة عالمياً».
القائمة ضمت إلى جانب دونالد ترمب ونائبه جيه دي فانس، الملياردير إيلون ماسك، ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو (الذي كان مدعواً للحدث لكنه لم يحضر)، بالإضافة إلى عدد من كبار المشرعين والمانحين في الحزب الجمهوري.
المجموعة الإرهابية اختارت التوقيت بدقة بالغة، حيث تزامنت الفعالية مع اليوبيل الـ250 لاستقلال الولايات المتحدة وعيد ميلاد ترمب، مما يعني تكدس البيت الأبيض بأكبر تجمع للقيادات السياسية والاقتصادية في البلاد.
غرف دردشة مشفرة
المفاجأة الصادمة في القضية هي أعمار المنفذين، حيث تبين أن الشبكة تتكون من 8 رجال تتراوح أعمارهم بين 19 و32 عاماً فقط.
وهنا يبرز سؤال كيف أدار هؤلاء الشباب مخططاً بهذا الحجم؟ وتكمن الإجابة في العالم الافتراضي. فقد كشفت التحقيقات أن المتهمين أداروا غرف عمليات سرية عبر تطبيقات «سيغنال» و«ديسكورد» المشفرة، واستخدموا منصات «تيك توك» و«إنستغرام» لتبادل الإحداثيات، وتحديد مواقع القناصة، وتنسيق شراء قطع الطائرات المسيرة والمتفجرات. لكن العيون الرقمية لـ FBI كانت أسرع، حيث تم اختراق الشبكة وتتبع خيوطها لأسابيع، ليتم الانقضاض على أفرادها واعتقالهم جميعاً قبل بدء ساعة الصفر بأيام قليلة.
ويقبع المتهمون الثمانية حالياً خلف القضبان في زنازين شديدة الحراسة، بعد أن وجهت إليهم هيئة المحلفين الكبرى تهمتين من العيار الثقيل، هما: التآمر لتقديم دعم مادي لإرهابيين، والتآمر لارتكاب جريمة قتل عمد داخل أراضٍ اتحادية واستهداف مسؤولين حكوميين. وهي تهم كفيلة بإبقائهم خلف الجدران مدى الحياة، لتطوى بذلك صفحة واحدة من أكثر المؤامرات جنوناً في تاريخ البيت الأبيض.
For a moment, everyone thought it was just a noisy celebratory night inside the White House, with lights flashing, mixed martial arts stars competing in the ring, and billionaire Elon Musk sharing laughs with President Donald Trump, who was celebrating his eightieth birthday. But behind this glittering scene, there were eight men monitoring the atmosphere through their phone screens, waiting for the signal to begin a bloody massacre that could have changed the course of history, both documentarily and politically, forever!
The details of the horrifying Hollywood plot were unveiled today (Friday) by the U.S. Department of Justice, describing it as one of the most complex and dangerous digital assassination conspiracies in modern times.
The "Death Trap" Scenario
The plot was not merely a random assassination attempt; it was designed with a highly malicious and intelligent military tactic. According to investigations by the FBI, the plan relied on two phases to incapacitate the security and eliminate the targets:
- Phase One (Air Attack): Directing swarms of suicide drones loaded with high-explosive materials to suddenly bomb the northern side of the White House.
- Phase Two (The Trap): The bombing was not an end in itself for direct killing, but rather a tactical deception, as the accused planned to spread panic and force Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Elon Musk to flee toward a specific and isolated emergency exit on the other side... There, in the darkness of night, professional snipers were waiting behind their rifles to eliminate everyone as soon as they emerged!
The federal indictment revealed that the "Death Network" had a list of targets described by authorities as "of extreme global importance."
The list included, in addition to Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance, billionaire Elon Musk, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (who was invited to the event but did not attend), as well as several senior legislators and donors in the Republican Party.
The terrorist group chose the timing with extreme precision, as the event coincided with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and Trump's birthday, meaning the White House was packed with the largest gathering of political and economic leaders in the country.
Encrypted Chat Rooms
The shocking surprise in the case is the ages of the perpetrators, as it turned out that the network consisted of 8 men aged between just 19 and 32 years.
This raises the question of how these young men managed to orchestrate a plot of this magnitude? The answer lies in the virtual world. Investigations revealed that the accused operated secret command rooms through encrypted applications like "Signal" and "Discord," and used platforms like "TikTok" and "Instagram" to exchange coordinates, identify sniper locations, and coordinate the purchase of drone parts and explosives. However, the digital eyes of the FBI were quicker, as they infiltrated the network and tracked its threads for weeks, leading to the arrest of all its members just days before the zero hour.
The eight accused are currently behind bars in highly guarded cells, after being charged by the grand jury with two serious counts: conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to commit first-degree murder on federal land and targeting government officials. These charges are enough to keep them behind bars for life, thus closing the chapter on one of the most insane conspiracies in the history of the White House.