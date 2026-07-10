لوهلة، ظن الجميع أنها مجرد ليلة احتفالية صاخبة داخل أسوار البيت الأبيض، فالأضواء تشتعل، ونجوم الفنون القتالية المختلطة يتنافسون في الحلبة، والملياردير إيلون ماسك يتبادل الضحكات مع الرئيس دونالد ترمب المحتفل بعيد ميلاده الثمانين. لكن خلف هذا المشهد البراق، كان هناك ثمانية رجال يراقبون الأجواء عبر شاشات هواتفهم، بانتظار إشارة البدء لتنفيذ مجزرة دموية كادت أن تغير مجرى التاريخ وثائقياً وسياسياً إلى الأبد!

تفاصيل المخطط الهوليودي المرعب أزاحت عنها الستار وزارة العدل الأمريكية اليوم (الجمعة)، واصفة إياه بأنه أحد أعقد وأخطر مؤامرات الاغتيال الرقمية في العصر الحديث.

سيناريو «مصيدة الموت»

لم يكن المخطط مجرد محاولة اغتيال عشوائية، بل صُمم بتكتيك عسكري شديد الخبث والذكاء. ووفقاً لتحقيقات مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، كانت الخطة تعتمد على مرحلتين لشل حركة الحراسة وتصفية الأهداف:

  • المرحلة الأولى (الهجوم الجوي): توجيه أسراب من الطائرات المسيرة (الدرونات) الانتحارية والمحملة بمتفجرات شديدة الانفجار، لقصف الجانب الشمالي من مبنى البيت الأبيض فجأة.
  • المرحلة الثانية (المصيدة): لم يكن القصف هدفاً بحد ذاته للقتل المباشر، بل كان الخدعة التكتيكية، حيث خطط المتهمون لنشر الذعر وإجبار ترمب، ونائبه جيه دي فانس، وإيلون ماسك، على الهروب باتجاه مخرج طوارئ محدد ومعزول في الجانب الآخر.. وهناك، في عتمة الليل، كان في انتظارهم قناصة محترفون متمترسون خلف بنادقهم لتصفية الجميع فور خروجهم!

وكشفت لائحة الاتهام الفيدرالية أن «شبكة الموت» كانت تمتلك قائمة أهداف وصفتها السلطات بأنها لشخصيات «ذات أهمية فائقة عالمياً».

القائمة ضمت إلى جانب دونالد ترمب ونائبه جيه دي فانس، الملياردير إيلون ماسك، ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو (الذي كان مدعواً للحدث لكنه لم يحضر)، بالإضافة إلى عدد من كبار المشرعين والمانحين في الحزب الجمهوري.

المجموعة الإرهابية اختارت التوقيت بدقة بالغة، حيث تزامنت الفعالية مع اليوبيل الـ250 لاستقلال الولايات المتحدة وعيد ميلاد ترمب، مما يعني تكدس البيت الأبيض بأكبر تجمع للقيادات السياسية والاقتصادية في البلاد.

غرف دردشة مشفرة

المفاجأة الصادمة في القضية هي أعمار المنفذين، حيث تبين أن الشبكة تتكون من 8 رجال تتراوح أعمارهم بين 19 و32 عاماً فقط.

وهنا يبرز سؤال كيف أدار هؤلاء الشباب مخططاً بهذا الحجم؟ وتكمن الإجابة في العالم الافتراضي. فقد كشفت التحقيقات أن المتهمين أداروا غرف عمليات سرية عبر تطبيقات «سيغنال» و«ديسكورد» المشفرة، واستخدموا منصات «تيك توك» و«إنستغرام» لتبادل الإحداثيات، وتحديد مواقع القناصة، وتنسيق شراء قطع الطائرات المسيرة والمتفجرات. لكن العيون الرقمية لـ FBI كانت أسرع، حيث تم اختراق الشبكة وتتبع خيوطها لأسابيع، ليتم الانقضاض على أفرادها واعتقالهم جميعاً قبل بدء ساعة الصفر بأيام قليلة.

ويقبع المتهمون الثمانية حالياً خلف القضبان في زنازين شديدة الحراسة، بعد أن وجهت إليهم هيئة المحلفين الكبرى تهمتين من العيار الثقيل، هما: التآمر لتقديم دعم مادي لإرهابيين، والتآمر لارتكاب جريمة قتل عمد داخل أراضٍ اتحادية واستهداف مسؤولين حكوميين. وهي تهم كفيلة بإبقائهم خلف الجدران مدى الحياة، لتطوى بذلك صفحة واحدة من أكثر المؤامرات جنوناً في تاريخ البيت الأبيض.