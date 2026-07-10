في واحدة من أبشع الجرائم الأسرية التي هزت الرأي العام المصري، تحول «عش الزوجية» في منطقة عين شمس بالقاهرة إلى مسرح لقصة رعب حقيقية، بطلها سائق تجرد من كل مشاعر الإنسانية، لينهي حياة شريكة عمره بطريقة سادية ومأساوية، بدأت بتشويهها وانتهت بإلقائها من علو شاهق.

الحكاية المرعبة بدأت بخلافات زوجية معتادة، تركت على إثرها الزوجة منزلها ولجأت لبيت والدها بحثاً عن الأمان. لكن الزوج، الذي بيت النية وعقد العزم على التخلص منها، رسم خطة جهنمية، حيث تظاهر بالندم ورغبة الصلح، وقام باصطحابها مجدداً إلى منزلهما، لتسير الضحية بقدميها نحو فخ الموت.

بمجرد أن أُغلق الباب وانفرد بها، كشر الزوج عن أنيابه وأخرج «سكينا ومقصا» أعدهما مسبقاً للجريمة. وفي مشهد انتقامي صادم، قام بحلق شعر رأسها تماماً لتشويه مظهرها، واعتدى عليها بالضرب المبرح مسدداً لها طعنات نافذة، بينما كانت تتوسل إليه دون جدوى.

وحاول المتهم بدم بارد إخفاء معالم جريمته، والادعاء بأن الزوجة قفزت من تلقاء نفسها لإنهاء حياتها. لكن المفاجأة الصادمة التي فجرت القضية جاءت على لسان طفلة صغيرة، وهي ابنة الضحية التي شهدت الكابوس كاملاً.

الطفلة كشفت في تحقيقات النيابة العامة تفاصيل تقشعر لها الأبدان، حيث قالت إن زوج أمها هددها بالقتل قائلاً: «لو قلتي لحد على اللي حصل هموتك إنتي كمان».

وأضافت الطفلة وسط دموعها: «أحضر فوطة ووضعها على رقبة أمي ليتمكن من حملها، ثم أجبرها تحت تهديد السلاح الأبيض على الوقوف على سور الشرفة وقام بإلقائها من الطابق السادس» لتسقط الزوجة جثة هامدة وسط ذهول المارة في الشارع.

وبعد أن أسدلت محكمة أول درجة الستار على الجولة الأولى بمعاقبة الزوج بالسجن المؤبد، لم تنتهِ القضية بعد، حيث تتجه الأنظار غداً (السبت) صوب محكمة جنايات مستأنف القاهرة، والتي ستنظر أولى جلسات استئناف المتهم على حكم سجنه، لترتفع دقات القلوب انتظاراً للكلمة الفصل والقصاص العادل لضحية «غدر الزوج».