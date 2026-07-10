In one of the most heinous family crimes that shook public opinion in Egypt, the "marital home" in the Ain Shams area of Cairo turned into a stage for a true horror story, featuring a driver who stripped away all feelings of humanity to end the life of his lifelong partner in a sadistic and tragic manner, starting with mutilation and ending with her being thrown from a great height.

The terrifying tale began with usual marital disputes, after which the wife left her home and sought refuge in her father's house in search of safety. However, the husband, who had malicious intentions and was determined to get rid of her, devised a sinister plan, pretending to feel remorse and wishing for reconciliation, and took her back to their home, leading the victim to walk towards the trap of death.

As soon as the door was closed and he was alone with her, the husband bared his fangs and pulled out a "knife and scissors" that he had prepared in advance for the crime. In a shocking act of revenge, he shaved her head completely to disfigure her appearance and brutally assaulted her, delivering fatal stabs while she pleaded with him in vain.

The accused coldly attempted to conceal the traces of his crime, claiming that the wife jumped on her own to end her life. But the shocking revelation that blew the case wide open came from a small girl, the victim's daughter, who witnessed the entire nightmare.

The girl revealed in the public prosecution's investigations details that send chills down the spine, stating that her mother's husband threatened to kill her, saying: "If you tell anyone about what happened, I will kill you too."

Through her tears, the girl added: "He brought a towel and put it around my mom's neck to carry her, then forced her at knifepoint to stand on the balcony railing and threw her from the sixth floor," causing the wife to fall lifeless in front of shocked passersby in the street.

After the first-instance court closed the curtain on the first round by sentencing the husband to life imprisonment, the case is not over yet, as attention turns tomorrow (Saturday) to the Cairo Court of Appeal, which will consider the first session of the defendant's appeal against his prison sentence, raising heartbeats in anticipation of the final word and just retribution for the victim of "the husband's betrayal."