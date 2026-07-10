Under the patronage of the Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, represented by the University Agency for Scientific Research and Innovation, hosted the "Inception" forum organized by the Girls Development and Rehabilitation Association "Ofoq," with the attendance of several representatives from governmental and private sectors, along with a selection of experts, specialists, and those interested in the fields of development, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The university's hosting of the forum extends its role in enhancing cooperation with non-profit sector institutions and building strategic partnerships that contribute to supporting developmental initiatives and developing national capacities, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The collaboration between the university and the "Ofoq" Association exemplifies a model of integration between academic institutions and third sector organizations, by unifying efforts in implementing qualitative initiatives and providing stimulating knowledge environments that contribute to the development of personal, professional, and entrepreneurial skills, and enhancing a culture of innovation and initiative.

The "Inception" forum aims to empower girls and enhance their readiness for future careers by developing personal, professional, and entrepreneurial skills, anticipating promising opportunities, and building national competencies capable of creativity and innovation.

The forum featured a rich program of discussion sessions and workshops over two days, where the first day included sessions on career guidance, entrepreneurship and innovation for individuals, and entrepreneurship and innovation for organizations, in addition to volunteering sessions, with participation from a selection of specialists, experts, and representatives from governmental and private sectors, as well as entrepreneurs.

The second day included sessions that addressed career guidance, entrepreneurship and innovation, smart career and entrepreneurial planning, sustainability and follow-up, and measuring impact, alongside volunteering and sustainability, presented by several academics and specialists from Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, along with experts and practitioners from the participating entities, aimed at transferring experiences and enhancing professional and entrepreneurial skills for the participants.

The sessions were moderated by Mousa Al-Yahya and Sultan Al-Shammari, who contributed to facilitating dialogue and enriching discussions between the speakers and participants, which enhanced the exchange of experiences and knowledge and contributed to achieving the forum's objectives.