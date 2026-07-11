في غضبة شعبية عارمة أعادت إلى الأذهان كابوس العنف المتجذر ضد النساء في الهند، تفجرت موجة احتجاجات واسعة في ولاية البنغال الغربية الشرقية، إثر فاجعة اغتصاب ومقتل طفلة لم تتجاوز الحادية عشرة من عمرها، وهي المأساة التي تحولت سريعاً إلى مواجهات دامية أسفرت عن اعتقال العشرات ومقتل شخص بريء على يد حشود غاضبة.
وبدأت الفتيلة من مدينة «بارويبور» القريبة من كولكاتا، عقب العثور على جثة الطفلة في بركة مياه بعد يوم من اختفائها، ما دفع المئات لإغلاق الطرق وإحراق المركبات تعبيراً عن حالة الصدمة والغضب. وفي محاولة للسيطرة على الأوضاع، أعلنت الشرطة الهندية اعتقال 35 شخصاً بتهم التخريب والعنف، مؤكدة أنها تعتمد على مقاطع الفيديو المتداولة لتحديد هوية بقية المتورطين في إثارة الفوضى.
وفي تطور دراماتيكي موازٍ، كشفت السلطات أنها أطلقت الرصاص على أحد المتهمين الأربعة بإنهاء حياة الطفلة، ويُدعى «براباس موندال»، ما أدى إلى مقتله في الساعات الأولى من صباح الأربعاء الماضي، إثر محاولته الهروب أثناء اصطحابه من قِبل جهات التحقيق لإعادة تمثيل الجريمة في موقع حدوثها.
In a massive public outcry that recalled the nightmare of entrenched violence against women in India, a wave of protests erupted in West Bengal following the tragic rape and murder of an eleven-year-old girl, a tragedy that quickly escalated into bloody confrontations resulting in the arrest of dozens and the death of an innocent person at the hands of angry crowds.
The spark ignited in the city of "Baruipur," near Kolkata, after the girl's body was found in a water pond a day after her disappearance, prompting hundreds to block roads and set vehicles on fire in expression of shock and anger. In an attempt to control the situation, Indian police announced the arrest of 35 individuals on charges of vandalism and violence, confirming that they are relying on circulating videos to identify the rest of those involved in inciting chaos.
In a parallel dramatic development, authorities revealed that they shot one of the four suspects in the girl's murder, named "Prabhas Mondal," leading to his death in the early hours of last Wednesday after he attempted to escape while being taken by investigators to reenact the crime at the scene.