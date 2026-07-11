في غضبة شعبية عارمة أعادت إلى الأذهان كابوس العنف المتجذر ضد النساء في الهند، تفجرت موجة احتجاجات واسعة في ولاية البنغال الغربية الشرقية، إثر فاجعة اغتصاب ومقتل طفلة لم تتجاوز الحادية عشرة من عمرها، وهي المأساة التي تحولت سريعاً إلى مواجهات دامية أسفرت عن اعتقال العشرات ومقتل شخص بريء على يد حشود غاضبة.

وبدأت الفتيلة من مدينة «بارويبور» القريبة من كولكاتا، عقب العثور على جثة الطفلة في بركة مياه بعد يوم من اختفائها، ما دفع المئات لإغلاق الطرق وإحراق المركبات تعبيراً عن حالة الصدمة والغضب. وفي محاولة للسيطرة على الأوضاع، أعلنت الشرطة الهندية اعتقال 35 شخصاً بتهم التخريب والعنف، مؤكدة أنها تعتمد على مقاطع الفيديو المتداولة لتحديد هوية بقية المتورطين في إثارة الفوضى.

وفي تطور دراماتيكي موازٍ، كشفت السلطات أنها أطلقت الرصاص على أحد المتهمين الأربعة بإنهاء حياة الطفلة، ويُدعى «براباس موندال»، ما أدى إلى مقتله في الساعات الأولى من صباح الأربعاء الماضي، إثر محاولته الهروب أثناء اصطحابه من قِبل جهات التحقيق لإعادة تمثيل الجريمة في موقع حدوثها.