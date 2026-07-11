In a massive public outcry that recalled the nightmare of entrenched violence against women in India, a wave of protests erupted in West Bengal following the tragic rape and murder of an eleven-year-old girl, a tragedy that quickly escalated into bloody confrontations resulting in the arrest of dozens and the death of an innocent person at the hands of angry crowds.

The spark ignited in the city of "Baruipur," near Kolkata, after the girl's body was found in a water pond a day after her disappearance, prompting hundreds to block roads and set vehicles on fire in expression of shock and anger. In an attempt to control the situation, Indian police announced the arrest of 35 individuals on charges of vandalism and violence, confirming that they are relying on circulating videos to identify the rest of those involved in inciting chaos.

In a parallel dramatic development, authorities revealed that they shot one of the four suspects in the girl's murder, named "Prabhas Mondal," leading to his death in the early hours of last Wednesday after he attempted to escape while being taken by investigators to reenact the crime at the scene.