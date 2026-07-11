سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 1057 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (زاتكا) لتعزيز الجانب الأمني وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها وأشكالها. وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 121 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل الحشيش والكوكايين والهيروين والشبو وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 374 من المواد المحظورة. وشهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 2264 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 39 صنفاً لمبالغ مالية، و6 أصناف من الأسلحة ومستلزماتها. وأكدت «زاتكا» أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة. ودعت في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa) أو الرقم الدولي (009661910)، حيث تستقبل الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.