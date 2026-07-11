The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 1,057 cases of seized contraband, as part of the ongoing efforts by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items. The seized items included 121 types of narcotic substances, such as hashish, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 374 prohibited materials. The customs ports also thwarted 2,264 cases of tobacco and its derivatives, along with 39 types of monetary amounts, and 6 types of weapons and their accessories. ZATCA confirmed that it is committed to tightening customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in continuous cooperation and coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities. At the same time, it called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting it at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa) or the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information provided is accurate.