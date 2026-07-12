الإعصار يتراجع ويفجر ينابيع الأمطار.. كيف تعاملت الصين مع «بافي»

In a renewed struggle between the fury of nature and human preparedness, the Zhejiang region in eastern China has turned into an open battleground against Typhoon (Bavi).

After hours of breath-holding, the defensive walls and strict precautionary plans successfully absorbed the initial shock of the giant storm, leading to its reclassification today as a severe tropical storm after making landfall, with no human casualties reported so far.



The Roar of 144 km/h.. The Typhoon Touches Down

Bavi surged towards the eastern coasts of China, showcasing its power with fierce winds reaching speeds of 144 kilometers per hour. As it penetrated deeper into the land in Zhejiang Province, its kinetic forces gradually diminished, leading to its downgrade from a devastating typhoon to a tropical storm. However, this downgrade does not mean the end of danger; the Chinese Meteorological Administration issued strict warnings of heavy rains and flash floods that could sweep through the inland areas, driven by a record rise in river water levels.



Mass Migration to Safety

In the face of this climatic threat, Chinese authorities demonstrated a model in crisis management, executing one of the largest proactive evacuation operations; approximately 1.72 million people were relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to fully equipped and safe shelters. This precautionary plan partially paralyzed transportation and closed some major roads, but it succeeded in preserving lives and keeping the human loss count at "zero" so far.



The Path of Preemptive Destruction.. From Taiwan to Japan

China was not the first stop for Bavi; the typhoon left behind a trail of damage during its journey across the ocean, as the northern parts of Taiwan endured harrowing hours under the weight of heavy rains and fierce winds that disrupted daily life.

The storm uprooted trees in southwestern Japan, causing widespread power outages affecting thousands of homes, illustrating the power that later struck China.

Bavi continues its march into inland China as a weary tropical storm, keeping emergency teams on high alert to confront the water dragon lurking in its clouds.