في صراع متجدد بين غضب الطبيعة والجاهزية البشرية، تحول إقليم تشجيانغ بشرق الصين إلى ساحة مواجهة مفتوحة أمام الإعصار (بافي).

بعد ساعات من حبس الأنفاس، نجحت الجدران الدفاعية والخطط الاحترازية الصارمة في امتصاص الصدمة الأولى للعملاق المداري، ليُعاد تصنيفه اليوم إلى عاصفة مدارية شديدة بعد اصطدامه باليابسة، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية حتى الآن.

الإعصار يتراجع ويفجر ينابيع الأمطار.. كيف تعاملت الصين مع «بافي»

زئير الـ 144 كم/ساعة.. الإعصار يلامس الأرض

اندفع (بافي) نحو السواحل الشرقية للصين مستعرضاً قوته برياح عاتية بلغت سرعتها 144 كيلومتراً في الساعة. وبمجرد توغله في عمق اليابسة بمقاطعة تشجيانغ، بدأت قواه الحركية تخبو تدريجياً، ليتراجع من تصنيف إعصار مدمر إلى عاصفة مدارية. ومع ذلك، فإن هذا التراجع لا يعني نهاية الخطر؛ فالمركز الصيني للأرصاد أطلق تحذيرات مشددة من أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات مفاجئة قد تجتاح المناطق الداخلية، مدفوعة بارتفاع قياسي في منسوب مياه الأنهار.

الإعصار يتراجع ويفجر ينابيع الأمطار.. كيف تعاملت الصين مع «بافي»

هجرة مليونية نحو الأمان

أمام هذا التهديد المناخي، ضربت السلطات الصينية نموذجاً في إدارة الأزمات، حيث نفذت واحدة من أكبر عمليات الإجلاء الاستباقية؛ إذ تم نقل نحو 1.72 مليون شخص من المناطق الساحلية والمنخفضة إلى ملاجئ آمنة ومجهزة بالكامل. هذه الخطة الوقائية شلت حركة النقل جزئياً وأغلقت بعض الطرق الرئيسية، لكنها نجحت في صون الأرواح وإبقاء خانة الخسائر البشرية "صفرية" حتى اللحظة.

الإعصار يتراجع ويفجر ينابيع الأمطار.. كيف تعاملت الصين مع «بافي»

رحلة الدمار المسبقة.. من تايوان إلى اليابان

لم تكن الصين المحطة الأولى لـ(بافي)؛ فقد ترك الإعصار وراءه شريطاً من الأضرار خلال رحلته عبر المحيط؛ إذ عاشت الأجزاء الشمالية لتايوان ساعات عصيبة تحت وطأة غزارة الأمطار والرياح المندفعة التي عطلت مظاهر الحياة اليومية.
واقتلعت العاصفة الأشجار من جذورها لجزر جنوب غرب اليابان، وتسببت في انقطاع واسع النطاق للتيار الكهربائي عن آلاف المنازل، لترسم ملامح القوة التي ضربت الصين لاحقاً.
ويواصل (بافي) مسيره نحو الداخل الصيني كعاصفة مدارية متعبة، تُبقي فرق الطوارئ في حالة استنفار قصوى لمواجهة التنين المائي الكامن في غيومه.