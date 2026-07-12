الإعصار يتراجع ويفجر ينابيع الأمطار.. كيف تعاملت الصين مع «بافي»

في صراع متجدد بين غضب الطبيعة والجاهزية البشرية، تحول إقليم تشجيانغ بشرق الصين إلى ساحة مواجهة مفتوحة أمام الإعصار (بافي).
بعد ساعات من حبس الأنفاس، نجحت الجدران الدفاعية والخطط الاحترازية الصارمة في امتصاص الصدمة الأولى للعملاق المداري، ليُعاد تصنيفه اليوم إلى عاصفة مدارية شديدة بعد اصطدامه باليابسة، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية حتى الآن.
زئير الـ 144 كم/ساعة.. الإعصار يلامس الأرض
اندفع (بافي) نحو السواحل الشرقية للصين مستعرضاً قوته برياح عاتية بلغت سرعتها 144 كيلومتراً في الساعة. وبمجرد توغله في عمق اليابسة بمقاطعة تشجيانغ، بدأت قواه الحركية تخبو تدريجياً، ليتراجع من تصنيف إعصار مدمر إلى عاصفة مدارية. ومع ذلك، فإن هذا التراجع لا يعني نهاية الخطر؛ فالمركز الصيني للأرصاد أطلق تحذيرات مشددة من أمطار غزيرة وفيضانات مفاجئة قد تجتاح المناطق الداخلية، مدفوعة بارتفاع قياسي في منسوب مياه الأنهار.
هجرة مليونية نحو الأمان
أمام هذا التهديد المناخي، ضربت السلطات الصينية نموذجاً في إدارة الأزمات، حيث نفذت واحدة من أكبر عمليات الإجلاء الاستباقية؛ إذ تم نقل نحو 1.72 مليون شخص من المناطق الساحلية والمنخفضة إلى ملاجئ آمنة ومجهزة بالكامل. هذه الخطة الوقائية شلت حركة النقل جزئياً وأغلقت بعض الطرق الرئيسية، لكنها نجحت في صون الأرواح وإبقاء خانة الخسائر البشرية "صفرية" حتى اللحظة.
رحلة الدمار المسبقة.. من تايوان إلى اليابان
لم تكن الصين المحطة الأولى لـ(بافي)؛ فقد ترك الإعصار وراءه شريطاً من الأضرار خلال رحلته عبر المحيط؛ إذ عاشت الأجزاء الشمالية لتايوان ساعات عصيبة تحت وطأة غزارة الأمطار والرياح المندفعة التي عطلت مظاهر الحياة اليومية. واقتلعت العاصفة الأشجار من جذورها لجزر جنوب غرب اليابان، وتسببت في انقطاع واسع النطاق للتيار الكهربائي عن آلاف المنازل، لترسم ملامح القوة التي ضربت الصين لاحقاً. ويواصل (بافي) مسيره نحو الداخل الصيني كعاصفة مدارية متعبة، تُبقي فرق الطوارئ في حالة استنفار قصوى لمواجهة التنين المائي الكامن في غيومه.
In a renewed struggle between the fury of nature and human preparedness, the Zhejiang region in eastern China has turned into an open battleground against Typhoon (Bavi).
After hours of breath-holding, the defensive walls and strict precautionary plans successfully absorbed the initial shock of the giant storm, leading to its reclassification today as a severe tropical storm after making landfall, with no human casualties reported so far.
The Roar of 144 km/h.. The Typhoon Touches Down
Bavi surged towards the eastern coasts of China, showcasing its power with fierce winds reaching speeds of 144 kilometers per hour. As it penetrated deeper into the land in Zhejiang Province, its kinetic forces gradually diminished, leading to its downgrade from a devastating typhoon to a tropical storm. However, this downgrade does not mean the end of danger; the Chinese Meteorological Administration issued strict warnings of heavy rains and flash floods that could sweep through the inland areas, driven by a record rise in river water levels.
Mass Migration to Safety
In the face of this climatic threat, Chinese authorities demonstrated a model in crisis management, executing one of the largest proactive evacuation operations; approximately 1.72 million people were relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to fully equipped and safe shelters. This precautionary plan partially paralyzed transportation and closed some major roads, but it succeeded in preserving lives and keeping the human loss count at "zero" so far.
The Path of Preemptive Destruction.. From Taiwan to Japan
China was not the first stop for Bavi; the typhoon left behind a trail of damage during its journey across the ocean, as the northern parts of Taiwan endured harrowing hours under the weight of heavy rains and fierce winds that disrupted daily life. The storm uprooted trees in southwestern Japan, causing widespread power outages affecting thousands of homes, illustrating the power that later struck China. Bavi continues its march into inland China as a weary tropical storm, keeping emergency teams on high alert to confront the water dragon lurking in its clouds.