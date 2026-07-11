The Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Ihsan Abbas Hamza Bafqih, expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the royal trust in appointing him as the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate.

He told "Okaz" that this trust represents a mandate before it is an honor, and he confirmed that he will continue to build on what previous secretaries have accomplished and work in a team spirit to serve Jeddah Governorate, noting that the upcoming phase requires more work and achievement to meet the aspirations of the leadership and the residents of Jeddah.

He added that the Jeddah Municipality has witnessed remarkable development during the tenure of the previous secretary, Saleh Al-Turki, and he confirmed that he will continue to work to achieve the leadership's aspirations. He stated that Jeddah is distinguished by its unique geographical location, and is administratively led and supported by the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Mishal, in addition to the follow-up from the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, praying to God to grant him success in providing abundant efforts for the bride of the Red Sea towards further development and improvement.

He told "Okaz": "My message to the residents is that I will be a support for them, in the service of the city of Jeddah and its development, and improving everything that Jeddah requires, with the spirit of one team with my brothers and sisters in the municipality."

The Secretary of Jeddah, Ihsan bin Abbas bin Hamza Bafqih, born in 1973 in Jeddah, is an economic and banking figure who has held many positions, including the position of Governor of the General Authority for State Properties, from December 27, 2018, to March 5, 2023.

أمين جدة إحسان عباس حمزة بافقيه.

He relies on extensive and accumulated experience, having held many previous positions, including:

- CEO of Mohammed Al-Sabih (Mask) Logistics Services. - Chief Financial Officer of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.

- Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Fadhli Field Housing Company, a partnership between "Mask" and Aramco's contractual fund "Saimeco".

- Member of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Real Estate.

- Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Mohammed Al-Sabih (Mask) Logistics Services.

- Member of the Board of Directors of Wilayah Investment Company, and a member of its investment committee, which is a quasi-governmental company.

- Member of the Investment Committee of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

- Member of the Investment Committee of the King Abdulaziz and His Men Foundation for Talent and Creativity.

- Member of the Board of Directors of HSBCE Saudi Arabia Limited Funds.

- Member of the Board of Directors of Abdul Latif Al-Issa Holding Company.

- Member of the Board of Directors of Dhakher Real Estate Investments Company.

He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Industrial Cities Authority, and during his tenure, he contributed to accelerating revenue generation, developing innovative revenue sources, and creating partnerships between the public and private sectors, which enabled the authority to increase the size of industrial lands by more than 100%.

He also received the Excellence in Government Financing Award in 2010 at the annual awards ceremony for financial executives. He has held leadership roles in investment banking institutions, such as HSBC Saudi Arabia, and the National Commercial Bank, representing these entities at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

He has been an active member of the Saudi-American Business Council since 2010, a member of the Saudi-Singaporean Business Council, a former board member of Albilad Financial Company, and a member of the Audit Committee for Tabuk Agricultural Company.

He has also participated as a speaker in several conferences, the latest being the Islamic Finance Conference at Harvard and Boston in Massachusetts, and the Middle East Investment Summit in the UAE.

The Secretary of Jeddah holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, USA, and a Wealth Manager certificate from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. He has also attended many advanced professional training courses at leading institutions, including the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland and the German Academy.