أعرب أمين محافظة جدة إحسان عباس حمزة بافقيه عن خالص الشكر وعظيم الامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة الثقة الملكية الكريمة بتعيينه أمينًا لمحافظة جدة.
وقال لـ«عكاظ» إن هذه الثقة تمثل تكليفًا قبل أن تكون تشريفًا، وأكّد أنه سيواصل البناء على ما أنجزه الأمناء السابقون، والعمل بروح الفريق لخدمة محافظة جدة، مشيرًا إلى أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب المزيد من العمل والإنجاز بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة وسكان جدة.
وأضاف أن أمانة جدة شهدت تطورًا لافتًا في عهد الأمين السابق صالح التركي، وأكّد أنه سيواصل العمل لتحقيق تطلعات القيادة. وقال إن جدة تتميز بموقع جغرافي مميز، ويقودها إداريًا ويدعمها أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل، ونائبه الأمير سعود بن مشعل، فضلًا عن المتابعة من محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، داعيًا الله أن يوفقه في تقديم الجهد الوفير لعروس البحر الأحمر نحو مزيد من التطور والتطوير.
وقال لـ«عكاظ»: «رسالتي للأهالي أنني سأكون عونًا لهم، وفي خدمة مدينة جدة وتطويرها، وتحسين كل ما تتطلبه جدة، بروح فريق العمل الواحد مع الإخوة والأخوات في الأمانة».
ويُعد أمين جدة إحسان بن عباس بن حمزة بافقيه، المولود عام 1973 في جدة، رجلًا اقتصاديًا ومصرفيًا، شغل العديد من المناصب، من بينها منصب محافظ الهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة، خلال الفترة من 27 ديسمبر 2018 إلى 5 مارس 2023.
أمين جدة إحسان عباس حمزة بافقيه.
ويستند إلى خبرات كبيرة ومتراكمة، إذ شغل العديد من المناصب السابقة، منها:
- الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة محمد السبيعي (ماسك) للخدمات اللوجستية. - الرئيس التنفيذي المالي للهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية.
- رئيس مجلس الإدارة بشركة إسكان حقل الفاضلي، وهي شراكة بين «ماسك» وصندوق أرامكو التعاقدي «سايمكو».
- عضو مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للعقار.
- نائب رئيس مجلس الإدارة والعضو المنتدب لشركة محمد السبيعي (ماسك) للخدمات اللوجستية.
- عضو مجلس إدارة شركة ولاية للاستثمار، وعضو اللجنة الاستثمارية التابعة لها، وهي شركة شبه حكومية.
- عضو لجنة الاستثمار بالهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية.
- عضو لجنة الاستثمار بمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع.
- عضو مجلس إدارة صناديق (HSBCE) العربية السعودية المحدودة.
- عضو مجلس إدارة شركة مجموعة عبداللطيف العيسى القابضة.
- عضو مجلس إدارة شركة ذاخر للاستثمارات العقارية.
وعُيّن رئيسًا تنفيذيًا ماليًا لهيئة المدن الصناعية، وخلال فترة عمله أسهم في تسريع عملية تحقيق الإيرادات، وتطوير مصادر إيرادات مبتكرة، وخلق شراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص، ما مكّن الهيئة من زيادة حجم الأراضي الصناعية بما يفوق 100%.
كما حصل على جائزة التميز في التمويل بالقطاع الحكومي عام 2010، في حفل توزيع الجوائز السنوي للرؤساء الماليين. كما تولى أدوارًا قيادية في المؤسسات المصرفية الاستثمارية، مثل بنك «إتش إس بي سي العربية السعودية»، والبنك الأهلي، ومثّل هذه الكيانات لدى مؤسسة النقد السعودي.
وهو عضو نشط في مجلس الأعمال السعودي الأمريكي منذ عام 2010، وعضو في مجلس الأعمال السعودي السنغافوري، وعضو سابق في مجلس إدارة شركة البلاد المالية، وعضو لجنة المراجعة لشركة تبوك الزراعية.
كما شارك متحدثًا في عدد من المؤتمرات، كان آخرها مؤتمر التمويل الإسلامي في هارفارد وبوسطن بولاية ماساتشوستس، ومؤتمر قمة الشرق الأوسط للاستثمار في الإمارات.
ويحمل أمين جدة درجة البكالوريوس في العلوم من كلية وستمنستر في سولت ليك سيتي بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وشهادة مدير الثروات من مؤسسة النقد العربي السعودي، كما حضر العديد من الدورات المتقدمة في التدريب المهني بمؤسسات رائدة، منها المعهد الدولي للتنمية الإدارية (IMD) في سويسرا، والأكاديمية الألمانية.
The Secretary of Jeddah Governorate, Ihsan Abbas Hamza Bafqih, expressed his sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the royal trust in appointing him as the Secretary of Jeddah Governorate.
He told "Okaz" that this trust represents a mandate before it is an honor, and he confirmed that he will continue to build on what previous secretaries have accomplished and work in a team spirit to serve Jeddah Governorate, noting that the upcoming phase requires more work and achievement to meet the aspirations of the leadership and the residents of Jeddah.
He added that the Jeddah Municipality has witnessed remarkable development during the tenure of the previous secretary, Saleh Al-Turki, and he confirmed that he will continue to work to achieve the leadership's aspirations. He stated that Jeddah is distinguished by its unique geographical location, and is administratively led and supported by the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Mishal, in addition to the follow-up from the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, praying to God to grant him success in providing abundant efforts for the bride of the Red Sea towards further development and improvement.
He told "Okaz": "My message to the residents is that I will be a support for them, in the service of the city of Jeddah and its development, and improving everything that Jeddah requires, with the spirit of one team with my brothers and sisters in the municipality."
The Secretary of Jeddah, Ihsan bin Abbas bin Hamza Bafqih, born in 1973 in Jeddah, is an economic and banking figure who has held many positions, including the position of Governor of the General Authority for State Properties, from December 27, 2018, to March 5, 2023.
أمين جدة إحسان عباس حمزة بافقيه.
He relies on extensive and accumulated experience, having held many previous positions, including:
- CEO of Mohammed Al-Sabih (Mask) Logistics Services. - Chief Financial Officer of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.
- Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Fadhli Field Housing Company, a partnership between "Mask" and Aramco's contractual fund "Saimeco".
- Member of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Real Estate.
- Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Mohammed Al-Sabih (Mask) Logistics Services.
- Member of the Board of Directors of Wilayah Investment Company, and a member of its investment committee, which is a quasi-governmental company.
- Member of the Investment Committee of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.
- Member of the Investment Committee of the King Abdulaziz and His Men Foundation for Talent and Creativity.
- Member of the Board of Directors of HSBCE Saudi Arabia Limited Funds.
- Member of the Board of Directors of Abdul Latif Al-Issa Holding Company.
- Member of the Board of Directors of Dhakher Real Estate Investments Company.
He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Industrial Cities Authority, and during his tenure, he contributed to accelerating revenue generation, developing innovative revenue sources, and creating partnerships between the public and private sectors, which enabled the authority to increase the size of industrial lands by more than 100%.
He also received the Excellence in Government Financing Award in 2010 at the annual awards ceremony for financial executives. He has held leadership roles in investment banking institutions, such as HSBC Saudi Arabia, and the National Commercial Bank, representing these entities at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.
He has been an active member of the Saudi-American Business Council since 2010, a member of the Saudi-Singaporean Business Council, a former board member of Albilad Financial Company, and a member of the Audit Committee for Tabuk Agricultural Company.
He has also participated as a speaker in several conferences, the latest being the Islamic Finance Conference at Harvard and Boston in Massachusetts, and the Middle East Investment Summit in the UAE.
The Secretary of Jeddah holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, USA, and a Wealth Manager certificate from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority. He has also attended many advanced professional training courses at leading institutions, including the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland and the German Academy.