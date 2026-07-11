أعرب أمين محافظة جدة إحسان عباس حمزة بافقيه عن خالص الشكر وعظيم الامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة الثقة الملكية الكريمة بتعيينه أمينًا لمحافظة جدة.

وقال لـ«عكاظ» إن هذه الثقة تمثل تكليفًا قبل أن تكون تشريفًا، وأكّد أنه سيواصل البناء على ما أنجزه الأمناء السابقون، والعمل بروح الفريق لخدمة محافظة جدة، مشيرًا إلى أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب المزيد من العمل والإنجاز بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة وسكان جدة.

وأضاف أن أمانة جدة شهدت تطورًا لافتًا في عهد الأمين السابق صالح التركي، وأكّد أنه سيواصل العمل لتحقيق تطلعات القيادة. وقال إن جدة تتميز بموقع جغرافي مميز، ويقودها إداريًا ويدعمها أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل، ونائبه الأمير سعود بن مشعل، فضلًا عن المتابعة من محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، داعيًا الله أن يوفقه في تقديم الجهد الوفير لعروس البحر الأحمر نحو مزيد من التطور والتطوير.

وقال لـ«عكاظ»: «رسالتي للأهالي أنني سأكون عونًا لهم، وفي خدمة مدينة جدة وتطويرها، وتحسين كل ما تتطلبه جدة، بروح فريق العمل الواحد مع الإخوة والأخوات في الأمانة».

ويُعد أمين جدة إحسان بن عباس بن حمزة بافقيه، المولود عام 1973 في جدة، رجلًا اقتصاديًا ومصرفيًا، شغل العديد من المناصب، من بينها منصب محافظ الهيئة العامة لعقارات الدولة، خلال الفترة من 27 ديسمبر 2018 إلى 5 مارس 2023.

أمين جدة إحسان عباس حمزة بافقيه.

أمين جدة إحسان عباس حمزة بافقيه.

ويستند إلى خبرات كبيرة ومتراكمة، إذ شغل العديد من المناصب السابقة، منها:

- الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة محمد السبيعي (ماسك) للخدمات اللوجستية. - الرئيس التنفيذي المالي للهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية.

- رئيس مجلس الإدارة بشركة إسكان حقل الفاضلي، وهي شراكة بين «ماسك» وصندوق أرامكو التعاقدي «سايمكو».

- عضو مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للعقار.

- نائب رئيس مجلس الإدارة والعضو المنتدب لشركة محمد السبيعي (ماسك) للخدمات اللوجستية.

- عضو مجلس إدارة شركة ولاية للاستثمار، وعضو اللجنة الاستثمارية التابعة لها، وهي شركة شبه حكومية.

- عضو لجنة الاستثمار بالهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية.

- عضو لجنة الاستثمار بمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع.

- عضو مجلس إدارة صناديق (HSBCE) العربية السعودية المحدودة.

- عضو مجلس إدارة شركة مجموعة عبداللطيف العيسى القابضة.

- عضو مجلس إدارة شركة ذاخر للاستثمارات العقارية.

وعُيّن رئيسًا تنفيذيًا ماليًا لهيئة المدن الصناعية، وخلال فترة عمله أسهم في تسريع عملية تحقيق الإيرادات، وتطوير مصادر إيرادات مبتكرة، وخلق شراكات بين القطاعين العام والخاص، ما مكّن الهيئة من زيادة حجم الأراضي الصناعية بما يفوق 100%.

كما حصل على جائزة التميز في التمويل بالقطاع الحكومي عام 2010، في حفل توزيع الجوائز السنوي للرؤساء الماليين. كما تولى أدوارًا قيادية في المؤسسات المصرفية الاستثمارية، مثل بنك «إتش إس بي سي العربية السعودية»، والبنك الأهلي، ومثّل هذه الكيانات لدى مؤسسة النقد السعودي.

وهو عضو نشط في مجلس الأعمال السعودي الأمريكي منذ عام 2010، وعضو في مجلس الأعمال السعودي السنغافوري، وعضو سابق في مجلس إدارة شركة البلاد المالية، وعضو لجنة المراجعة لشركة تبوك الزراعية.

كما شارك متحدثًا في عدد من المؤتمرات، كان آخرها مؤتمر التمويل الإسلامي في هارفارد وبوسطن بولاية ماساتشوستس، ومؤتمر قمة الشرق الأوسط للاستثمار في الإمارات.

ويحمل أمين جدة درجة البكالوريوس في العلوم من كلية وستمنستر في سولت ليك سيتي بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وشهادة مدير الثروات من مؤسسة النقد العربي السعودي، كما حضر العديد من الدورات المتقدمة في التدريب المهني بمؤسسات رائدة، منها المعهد الدولي للتنمية الإدارية (IMD) في سويسرا، والأكاديمية الألمانية.