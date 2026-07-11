Abdulilah bin Abdulaziz Al-Duhaim expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the royal decree appointing him as Deputy Governor of the Saudi Central Bank for Executive Affairs at the excellent rank.

Al-Duhaim expressed his pride in this trust, considering it a mandate and an honor and a responsibility, asking the Almighty God to assist him in this responsibility, which he sees as a motivation to exert more effort and give in the service of the beloved homeland and its leadership.

It is worth mentioning that Abdulilah Al-Duhaim holds a bachelor's degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, completed a leadership development program at the Michigan Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and has obtained several specialized certificates in the fields of investment, risk management, and governance. He previously held the position of Assistant Governor of the Central Bank for Executive Affairs, Deputy Governor for Financial and Administrative Affairs, and Director of Risk and Investment Performance, and he has extensive institutional experience in the operations of the central bank, as he chairs several internal committees, in addition to being a member of several committees of the central bank.