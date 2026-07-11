رفع عبدالإله بن عبدالعزيز الدحيم الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتعيينه نائباً لمحافظ البنك المركزي السعودي للشؤون التنفيذية بالمرتبة الممتازة.

وأعرب الدحيم عن اعتزازه بهذه الثقة وعدّها تكليفاً وتشريفاً ومسؤولية، سائلاً المولى عز وجل أن يعينه على هذه المسؤولية التي تعد حافزاً لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء في خدمة الوطن الغالي وقيادته.

يذكر أن عبدالإله الدحيم حاصل على درجة البكالوريوس في المالية من جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن، وأكمل برنامج تطوير القيادات من كلية ميشيغان روس لإدارة الأعمال في جامعة ميشيغان، وحصل على عدة شهادات متخصصة في مجالات الاستثمار وإدارة المخاطر والحوكمة. وتولى سابقاً منصب مساعد محافظ البنك المركزي للشؤون التنفيذية، ووكيل المحافظ للشؤون المالية والإدارية، ومدير المخاطر والأداء الاستثماري، ويملك خبرة مؤسسية واسعة في مجال أعمال البنك المركزي، إذ يتولى رئاسة عدد من اللجان الداخلية، إلى جانب عضويته في عدد من لجان البنك المركزي.