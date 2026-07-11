توعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران بالتدمير الكامل إذا حاولت اغتياله. وكتب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (السبت)، أن الصواريخ جاهزة للإطلاق وموجهة نحو إيران وسيتبعها إطلاق آلاف أخرى على الفور إذا تحركت الحكومة الإيرانية لتنفيذ تهديدها.


وأكد ترمب أن الأوامر صدرت بالفعل والجيش الأمريكي مستعد وجاهز وقادر على إبادة وتدمير جميع مناطق إيران بشكل كامل خلال عام واحد قابل للتمديد.


وكشف أن 1,000 صاروخ جاهز للإطلاق وموجه نحو إيران في حال أقدمت على تنفيذ تهديدها باغتيال رئيس أمريكا الحالي أو الشروع في هذا الاغتيال.


وكانت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أفادت بأن إسرائيل تشاركت مع الولايات المتحدة هذا الأسبوع معلومات استخباراتية بشأن مخطط إيراني جديد ومحدد لاغتيال ترمب.


وتأتي هذه التقارير في وقت أثار فيه تجدد الهجمات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران مخاوف من العودة إلى حرب شاملة، وبعد استخدام ترمب بشكل مثير للاستغراب طائرة رئاسية قديمة لمغادرة تركيا عقب انتهاء قمة لحلف شمال الأطلسي.


ونقلت شبكة «سي. إن. إن» عن مصادر مطلعة، أن واشنطن كانت ترصد «تدفقاً مستمراً» للمعلومات الاستخباراتية حول مخطط محتمل لاغتيال ترمب، «لكن التحذير الإسرائيلي كان جديداً ويتعلق بمخطط محدد». وأشارت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» إلى أن المعلومات الاستخباراتية وصفت مخططاً «جديداً».


وكانت طهران تعهدت منذ سنوات بالانتقام من ترمب بسبب إصداره في يناير من عام 2020 خلال ولايته الرئاسية الأولى، أمراً باغتيال قائد فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قاسم سليماني. كما شهدت جنازة المرشد الإيراني الراحل علي خامنئي، الذي قتل بالضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على طهران في 28 فبراير الماضي، دعوات علنية لاغتيال ترمب.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية «إير فورس وان» أثناء عودته من قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي: «إنهم يريدون القضاء على الزعيم الأمريكي. رأيت هذا الصباح أنني مدرج في كل قائمة من قوائمهم».


وكان ترمب قد استخدم طائرته الرئاسية القديمة لمغادرة تركيا، بينما أرسل الطائرة الجديدة إلى بريطانيا، إذ قام بتبديل الطائرات هناك لإكمال رحلته إلى واشنطن.


وأثار تبديل الطائرة الجديدة التي كانت تقوم بأول رحلة خارجية لها تكهنات بأن السبب يعود إلى افتقارها لتدابير أمنية كافية، خصوصاً في ظل شن الولايات المتحدة ضربات جديدة ضد إيران المتاخمة لتركيا.


وذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، في وقت متأخر (الأربعاء)، أن عملية التبديل تمت بناءً على طلب جهاز الخدمة السرية «كإجراء احترازي أمني».


وفي مؤتمر صحفي، تجنب ترمب الإجابة عن أسئلة تتعلق بالسلامة، لكنه أشار إلى محاولات اغتيال سابقة مزعومة خططت لها إيران.