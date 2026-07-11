توعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران بالتدمير الكامل إذا حاولت اغتياله. وكتب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (السبت)، أن الصواريخ جاهزة للإطلاق وموجهة نحو إيران وسيتبعها إطلاق آلاف أخرى على الفور إذا تحركت الحكومة الإيرانية لتنفيذ تهديدها.
وأكد ترمب أن الأوامر صدرت بالفعل والجيش الأمريكي مستعد وجاهز وقادر على إبادة وتدمير جميع مناطق إيران بشكل كامل خلال عام واحد قابل للتمديد.
وكشف أن 1,000 صاروخ جاهز للإطلاق وموجه نحو إيران في حال أقدمت على تنفيذ تهديدها باغتيال رئيس أمريكا الحالي أو الشروع في هذا الاغتيال.
وكانت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أفادت بأن إسرائيل تشاركت مع الولايات المتحدة هذا الأسبوع معلومات استخباراتية بشأن مخطط إيراني جديد ومحدد لاغتيال ترمب.
وتأتي هذه التقارير في وقت أثار فيه تجدد الهجمات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران مخاوف من العودة إلى حرب شاملة، وبعد استخدام ترمب بشكل مثير للاستغراب طائرة رئاسية قديمة لمغادرة تركيا عقب انتهاء قمة لحلف شمال الأطلسي.
ونقلت شبكة «سي. إن. إن» عن مصادر مطلعة، أن واشنطن كانت ترصد «تدفقاً مستمراً» للمعلومات الاستخباراتية حول مخطط محتمل لاغتيال ترمب، «لكن التحذير الإسرائيلي كان جديداً ويتعلق بمخطط محدد». وأشارت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» إلى أن المعلومات الاستخباراتية وصفت مخططاً «جديداً».
وكانت طهران تعهدت منذ سنوات بالانتقام من ترمب بسبب إصداره في يناير من عام 2020 خلال ولايته الرئاسية الأولى، أمراً باغتيال قائد فيلق القدس في الحرس الثوري الإيراني قاسم سليماني. كما شهدت جنازة المرشد الإيراني الراحل علي خامنئي، الذي قتل بالضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على طهران في 28 فبراير الماضي، دعوات علنية لاغتيال ترمب.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية «إير فورس وان» أثناء عودته من قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي: «إنهم يريدون القضاء على الزعيم الأمريكي. رأيت هذا الصباح أنني مدرج في كل قائمة من قوائمهم».
وكان ترمب قد استخدم طائرته الرئاسية القديمة لمغادرة تركيا، بينما أرسل الطائرة الجديدة إلى بريطانيا، إذ قام بتبديل الطائرات هناك لإكمال رحلته إلى واشنطن.
وأثار تبديل الطائرة الجديدة التي كانت تقوم بأول رحلة خارجية لها تكهنات بأن السبب يعود إلى افتقارها لتدابير أمنية كافية، خصوصاً في ظل شن الولايات المتحدة ضربات جديدة ضد إيران المتاخمة لتركيا.
وذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز»، في وقت متأخر (الأربعاء)، أن عملية التبديل تمت بناءً على طلب جهاز الخدمة السرية «كإجراء احترازي أمني».
وفي مؤتمر صحفي، تجنب ترمب الإجابة عن أسئلة تتعلق بالسلامة، لكنه أشار إلى محاولات اغتيال سابقة مزعومة خططت لها إيران.
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with complete destruction if it attempts to assassinate him. He wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform today (Saturday) that missiles are ready to launch and aimed at Iran, and thousands more will follow immediately if the Iranian government moves to carry out its threat.
Trump confirmed that orders have already been issued and the U.S. military is prepared, ready, and capable of annihilating and destroying all areas of Iran completely within a year, which can be extended.
He revealed that 1,000 missiles are ready to launch and aimed at Iran in the event it proceeds with its threat to assassinate the current President of the United States or attempts such an assassination.
American media reported that Israel shared intelligence with the United States this week regarding a new and specific Iranian plot to assassinate Trump.
These reports come at a time when renewed attacks between the United States and Iran have raised fears of a return to full-scale war, and after Trump surprisingly used an old presidential plane to leave Turkey following a NATO summit.
The "CNN" network reported, citing informed sources, that Washington had been monitoring a "steady flow" of intelligence regarding a potential plot to assassinate Trump, "but the Israeli warning was new and related to a specific plan." The "Wall Street Journal" noted that the intelligence described a "new" plot.
Tehran has vowed for years to take revenge on Trump for issuing an order in January 2020 during his first presidential term to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The funeral of the late Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28, saw public calls for Trump's assassination.
Trump told reporters aboard the presidential plane "Air Force One" while returning from the NATO summit: "They want to eliminate the American leader. I saw this morning that I am listed on all their lists."
Trump had used his old presidential plane to leave Turkey while sending the new plane to Britain, where he switched planes to complete his journey to Washington.
The switch of the new plane, which was on its first overseas flight, sparked speculation that the reason was its lack of adequate security measures, especially amid the United States launching new strikes against Iran, which borders Turkey.
The "New York Times" reported late (Wednesday) that the switch was made at the request of the Secret Service "as a security precaution."
In a press conference, Trump avoided answering questions related to safety but referred to previous alleged assassination attempts planned by Iran.