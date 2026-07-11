U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with complete destruction if it attempts to assassinate him. He wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform today (Saturday) that missiles are ready to launch and aimed at Iran, and thousands more will follow immediately if the Iranian government moves to carry out its threat.



Trump confirmed that orders have already been issued and the U.S. military is prepared, ready, and capable of annihilating and destroying all areas of Iran completely within a year, which can be extended.



He revealed that 1,000 missiles are ready to launch and aimed at Iran in the event it proceeds with its threat to assassinate the current President of the United States or attempts such an assassination.



American media reported that Israel shared intelligence with the United States this week regarding a new and specific Iranian plot to assassinate Trump.



These reports come at a time when renewed attacks between the United States and Iran have raised fears of a return to full-scale war, and after Trump surprisingly used an old presidential plane to leave Turkey following a NATO summit.



The "CNN" network reported, citing informed sources, that Washington had been monitoring a "steady flow" of intelligence regarding a potential plot to assassinate Trump, "but the Israeli warning was new and related to a specific plan." The "Wall Street Journal" noted that the intelligence described a "new" plot.



Tehran has vowed for years to take revenge on Trump for issuing an order in January 2020 during his first presidential term to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The funeral of the late Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28, saw public calls for Trump's assassination.



Trump told reporters aboard the presidential plane "Air Force One" while returning from the NATO summit: "They want to eliminate the American leader. I saw this morning that I am listed on all their lists."



Trump had used his old presidential plane to leave Turkey while sending the new plane to Britain, where he switched planes to complete his journey to Washington.



The switch of the new plane, which was on its first overseas flight, sparked speculation that the reason was its lack of adequate security measures, especially amid the United States launching new strikes against Iran, which borders Turkey.



The "New York Times" reported late (Wednesday) that the switch was made at the request of the Secret Service "as a security precaution."



In a press conference, Trump avoided answering questions related to safety but referred to previous alleged assassination attempts planned by Iran.