كشف النائب الديموقراطي الأمريكي رو خانا تعرضه للاحتجاز من مستوطنين إسرائيليين مسلحين، خلال زيارة قام بها للضفة الغربية في الآونة الأخيرة، وأكّد أن الزيارة أتاحت له فرصة للاطلاع على صورة حقيقية لتداعيات الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على حياة البشر.


وقال خانا، في تصريحات صحفية، إن مستوطنين يحملون بنادق حاصروا سيارة فان كان يستقلها في اليوم السابق خلال جولة في منطقة بجنوب الضفة الغربية، موضحاً أن السكان يتعرضون فيها لهجمات متكررة من جانب المستوطنين.


وأضاف عضو مجلس النواب الأمريكي عن كاليفورنيا: «كنا في قرية دمرها المستوطنون الإسرائيليون، دمروا المدرسة ودمروا تلك القرية، وكنا نتفقد ذلك فحسب، ثم جاء هؤلاء المجرمون حاملين بنادق واحتجزونا، وأغلقوا الطريق، ثم اتصلوا بالجيش الإسرائيلي، وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى جانبهم، وليس إلى جانب الأمريكيين».


وأوضح كاميرون كاسكي، أحد مساعدي خانا، الذي كان ضمن المجموعة، أنه جرى احتجازهم لأكثر من ساعة وتوسلوا للسفارة الأمريكية في القدس من أجل المساعدة، مبيناً أن مجموعة من الضباط، بدا أنهم من الشرطة، تدخلوا في نهاية المطاف، ما أدى إلى إطلاق سراحهم.


وأفاد الجيش الإسرائيلي بأن قوات من الجيش والشرطة تدخلت بعد تلقي بلاغ عن قيام مستوطنين بعرقلة الطريق أمام مركبات بالقرب من خربة زنوتة، وهي قرية فلسطينية صغيرة تم تهجير سكانها قسراً بعد هجمات عنيفة شنها المستوطنون، مبيناً أن القوات فور وصولها قامت بتفريق المدنيين الإسرائيليين وسمحت للمركبات بالمضي في طريقها.


يذكر أن خانا هو ثاني ديموقراطي يدرس الترشح للبيت الأبيض يزور المنطقة هذا الأسبوع.