كشف النائب الديموقراطي الأمريكي رو خانا تعرضه للاحتجاز من مستوطنين إسرائيليين مسلحين، خلال زيارة قام بها للضفة الغربية في الآونة الأخيرة، وأكّد أن الزيارة أتاحت له فرصة للاطلاع على صورة حقيقية لتداعيات الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على حياة البشر.
وقال خانا، في تصريحات صحفية، إن مستوطنين يحملون بنادق حاصروا سيارة فان كان يستقلها في اليوم السابق خلال جولة في منطقة بجنوب الضفة الغربية، موضحاً أن السكان يتعرضون فيها لهجمات متكررة من جانب المستوطنين.
وأضاف عضو مجلس النواب الأمريكي عن كاليفورنيا: «كنا في قرية دمرها المستوطنون الإسرائيليون، دمروا المدرسة ودمروا تلك القرية، وكنا نتفقد ذلك فحسب، ثم جاء هؤلاء المجرمون حاملين بنادق واحتجزونا، وأغلقوا الطريق، ثم اتصلوا بالجيش الإسرائيلي، وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى جانبهم، وليس إلى جانب الأمريكيين».
وأوضح كاميرون كاسكي، أحد مساعدي خانا، الذي كان ضمن المجموعة، أنه جرى احتجازهم لأكثر من ساعة وتوسلوا للسفارة الأمريكية في القدس من أجل المساعدة، مبيناً أن مجموعة من الضباط، بدا أنهم من الشرطة، تدخلوا في نهاية المطاف، ما أدى إلى إطلاق سراحهم.
وأفاد الجيش الإسرائيلي بأن قوات من الجيش والشرطة تدخلت بعد تلقي بلاغ عن قيام مستوطنين بعرقلة الطريق أمام مركبات بالقرب من خربة زنوتة، وهي قرية فلسطينية صغيرة تم تهجير سكانها قسراً بعد هجمات عنيفة شنها المستوطنون، مبيناً أن القوات فور وصولها قامت بتفريق المدنيين الإسرائيليين وسمحت للمركبات بالمضي في طريقها.
يذكر أن خانا هو ثاني ديموقراطي يدرس الترشح للبيت الأبيض يزور المنطقة هذا الأسبوع.
U.S. Democratic Representative Ro Khanna revealed that he was detained by armed Israeli settlers during a recent visit to the West Bank, and he confirmed that the visit allowed him to gain insight into the real consequences of Israeli assaults on human lives.
Khanna stated in press remarks that settlers armed with rifles surrounded the van he was riding in the previous day during a tour in an area of southern West Bank, explaining that the residents there face repeated attacks from the settlers.
He added, "We were in a village that had been destroyed by Israeli settlers; they destroyed the school and devastated that village, and we were just inspecting it when these criminals came with rifles and detained us, blocking the road, and then they called the Israeli army, which was on their side, not on the side of the Americans."
Cameron Caskey, one of Khanna's aides who was part of the group, explained that they were held for over an hour and pleaded with the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem for help, noting that a group of officers, who appeared to be from the police, eventually intervened, leading to their release.
The Israeli army reported that forces from the army and police intervened after receiving a report about settlers blocking the road for vehicles near Khirbat Zanuta, a small Palestinian village whose residents were forcibly displaced after violent attacks by settlers, stating that upon their arrival, the forces dispersed the Israeli civilians and allowed the vehicles to proceed on their way.
It is worth noting that Khanna is the second Democrat considering a run for the White House to visit the region this week.