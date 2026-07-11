U.S. Democratic Representative Ro Khanna revealed that he was detained by armed Israeli settlers during a recent visit to the West Bank, and he confirmed that the visit allowed him to gain insight into the real consequences of Israeli assaults on human lives.



Khanna stated in press remarks that settlers armed with rifles surrounded the van he was riding in the previous day during a tour in an area of southern West Bank, explaining that the residents there face repeated attacks from the settlers.



He added, "We were in a village that had been destroyed by Israeli settlers; they destroyed the school and devastated that village, and we were just inspecting it when these criminals came with rifles and detained us, blocking the road, and then they called the Israeli army, which was on their side, not on the side of the Americans."



Cameron Caskey, one of Khanna's aides who was part of the group, explained that they were held for over an hour and pleaded with the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem for help, noting that a group of officers, who appeared to be from the police, eventually intervened, leading to their release.



The Israeli army reported that forces from the army and police intervened after receiving a report about settlers blocking the road for vehicles near Khirbat Zanuta, a small Palestinian village whose residents were forcibly displaced after violent attacks by settlers, stating that upon their arrival, the forces dispersed the Israeli civilians and allowed the vehicles to proceed on their way.



It is worth noting that Khanna is the second Democrat considering a run for the White House to visit the region this week.