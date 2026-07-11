في قضية دولية تدمج بين الجريمة الإلكترونية والذكاء الاصطناعي، وجد المؤثر الغاني فريدريك كومي، المعروف باسم «أبو تريكا»، نفسه خلف القضبان في الولايات المتحدة بعد ترحيله من غانا لمواجهة اتهامات بإدارة شبكة احتيال عابرة للقارات، سلبت مسنين أمريكيين أكثر من 8 ملايين دولار، وفقاً لشبكة «بي بي سي».

وأوضحت النيابة العامة الأمريكية أن «أبو تريكا» لم يكن مجرد مؤثر، بل العقل المدبر لمخطط استخدم أدوات تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لإنشاء شخصيات وحسابات وهمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ومنصات التعارف.

وكشفت الخطة اصطياد الضحايا من كبار السن وبناء علاقات وهمية معهم لكسب ثقتهم، ثم طلب تحويل الأموال تحت ذرائع إنسانية. وذهبت هذه الأموال إلى شبكة كومي الموزعة بين أمريكا وغانا.

وخلال سنوات، عاش «أبو تريكا» حياة مترفة، مستعرضاً سياراته الفارهة وثروته على منصة «إنستغرام». لكن هذا البذخ كان السبب في لفت انتباه السلطات وفتح تحقيقات حول مصادر ثروته.

وأثارت عملية نقل كومي إلى أمريكا جدلاً قانونياً في غانا، إذ أكد محاميه أوليفر باركر-فورماور أنه كان في المحكمة لمحاولة وقف تسليمه، ولكن السلطات قامت بترحيله. وردت الحكومة الغانية بأن الترحيل قانوني وجاء بعد رفض المحكمة إخلاء سبيل المتهم.

وعلى الرغم من نفي كومي لجميع التهم، إلا أنه يواجه الآن عقوبة السجن المشدد التي قد تصل إلى 20 عاماً بتهم التآمر لارتكاب احتيال إلكتروني وغسل الأموال.

وتأتي محاكمة «أبو تريكا» ضمن حملة أمريكية لحماية كبار السن، تستهدف شبكات الاحتيال التي تنشط بين أمريكا وغرب أفريقيا، وأطاحت برؤوس كبيرة مثل دادا جو ريميكس وأولواسيون أديكويا، لتثبت السلطات أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لن يحمي المحتالين من العدالة.