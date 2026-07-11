في قضية دولية تدمج بين الجريمة الإلكترونية والذكاء الاصطناعي، وجد المؤثر الغاني فريدريك كومي، المعروف باسم «أبو تريكا»، نفسه خلف القضبان في الولايات المتحدة بعد ترحيله من غانا لمواجهة اتهامات بإدارة شبكة احتيال عابرة للقارات، سلبت مسنين أمريكيين أكثر من 8 ملايين دولار، وفقاً لشبكة «بي بي سي».
وأوضحت النيابة العامة الأمريكية أن «أبو تريكا» لم يكن مجرد مؤثر، بل العقل المدبر لمخطط استخدم أدوات تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لإنشاء شخصيات وحسابات وهمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ومنصات التعارف.
وكشفت الخطة اصطياد الضحايا من كبار السن وبناء علاقات وهمية معهم لكسب ثقتهم، ثم طلب تحويل الأموال تحت ذرائع إنسانية. وذهبت هذه الأموال إلى شبكة كومي الموزعة بين أمريكا وغانا.
وخلال سنوات، عاش «أبو تريكا» حياة مترفة، مستعرضاً سياراته الفارهة وثروته على منصة «إنستغرام». لكن هذا البذخ كان السبب في لفت انتباه السلطات وفتح تحقيقات حول مصادر ثروته.
وأثارت عملية نقل كومي إلى أمريكا جدلاً قانونياً في غانا، إذ أكد محاميه أوليفر باركر-فورماور أنه كان في المحكمة لمحاولة وقف تسليمه، ولكن السلطات قامت بترحيله. وردت الحكومة الغانية بأن الترحيل قانوني وجاء بعد رفض المحكمة إخلاء سبيل المتهم.
وعلى الرغم من نفي كومي لجميع التهم، إلا أنه يواجه الآن عقوبة السجن المشدد التي قد تصل إلى 20 عاماً بتهم التآمر لارتكاب احتيال إلكتروني وغسل الأموال.
وتأتي محاكمة «أبو تريكا» ضمن حملة أمريكية لحماية كبار السن، تستهدف شبكات الاحتيال التي تنشط بين أمريكا وغرب أفريقيا، وأطاحت برؤوس كبيرة مثل دادا جو ريميكس وأولواسيون أديكويا، لتثبت السلطات أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لن يحمي المحتالين من العدالة.
In an international case that combines cybercrime and artificial intelligence, Ghanaian influencer Frederick Kumi, known as "Abu Trika," found himself behind bars in the United States after being deported from Ghana to face charges of running a transcontinental fraud network that swindled American seniors out of more than $8 million, according to the BBC.
The U.S. Attorney's Office explained that "Abu Trika" was not just an influencer but the mastermind behind a scheme that used AI-driven tools to create fake personas and accounts on social media and dating platforms.
The plan involved targeting elderly victims and building fake relationships with them to gain their trust, then requesting money transfers under humanitarian pretenses. This money went to Kumi's network distributed between America and Ghana.
For years, "Abu Trika" lived a lavish life, showcasing his luxury cars and wealth on Instagram. However, this extravagance drew the attention of authorities and sparked investigations into the sources of his wealth.
Kumi's transfer to America sparked legal controversy in Ghana, as his lawyer Oliver Parker-Formauer stated he was in court trying to stop the extradition, but the authorities proceeded with his deportation. The Ghanaian government responded that the deportation was legal and came after the court denied the defendant's bail application.
Despite Kumi denying all charges, he now faces a harsh prison sentence of up to 20 years on charges of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and money laundering.
The trial of "Abu Trika" is part of an American campaign to protect seniors, targeting fraud networks that operate between America and West Africa, and has toppled major figures like Dada Joe Remix and Olawaseun Adikoya, proving that artificial intelligence will not protect fraudsters from justice.