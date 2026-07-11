In an international case that combines cybercrime and artificial intelligence, Ghanaian influencer Frederick Kumi, known as "Abu Trika," found himself behind bars in the United States after being deported from Ghana to face charges of running a transcontinental fraud network that swindled American seniors out of more than $8 million, according to the BBC.

The U.S. Attorney's Office explained that "Abu Trika" was not just an influencer but the mastermind behind a scheme that used AI-driven tools to create fake personas and accounts on social media and dating platforms.

The plan involved targeting elderly victims and building fake relationships with them to gain their trust, then requesting money transfers under humanitarian pretenses. This money went to Kumi's network distributed between America and Ghana.

For years, "Abu Trika" lived a lavish life, showcasing his luxury cars and wealth on Instagram. However, this extravagance drew the attention of authorities and sparked investigations into the sources of his wealth.

Kumi's transfer to America sparked legal controversy in Ghana, as his lawyer Oliver Parker-Formauer stated he was in court trying to stop the extradition, but the authorities proceeded with his deportation. The Ghanaian government responded that the deportation was legal and came after the court denied the defendant's bail application.

Despite Kumi denying all charges, he now faces a harsh prison sentence of up to 20 years on charges of conspiracy to commit electronic fraud and money laundering.

The trial of "Abu Trika" is part of an American campaign to protect seniors, targeting fraud networks that operate between America and West Africa, and has toppled major figures like Dada Joe Remix and Olawaseun Adikoya, proving that artificial intelligence will not protect fraudsters from justice.