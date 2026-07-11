The Chinese authorities have evacuated nearly one million people in the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian today, as Typhoon "Bavi" approaches the eastern coast of China, with expectations that it will make landfall near the city of Wenzhou during the early hours of (Sunday).

Official media reported that the evacuation operations included more than half a million people in Zhejiang province, in addition to more than 100,000 people in Fujian province, as part of precautionary measures to face the typhoon, which still poses a danger due to the heavy rains accompanying it, despite its gradual weakening.

In Taiwan, authorities evacuated more than 14,000 people from mountainous areas, canceled hundreds of flights, and declared a public holiday in most cities and regions, while no fatalities have been reported in either Taiwan or Japan due to the typhoon so far.

In the Philippines, heavy rains associated with the effects of the typhoon and the southwest monsoon contributed to the deaths of 17 people, according to authorities.