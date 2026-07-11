أجلت السلطات الصينية، اليوم، نحو مليون شخص في إقليمي تشجيانغ وفوجيان، مع اقتراب الإعصار «بافي» من سواحل شرق الصين، إذ يتوقع أن يصل إلى اليابسة قرب مدينة ونتشو خلال الساعات الأولى من (الأحد).

وأفادت وسائل إعلام رسمية بأن عمليات الإجلاء شملت أكثر من نصف مليون شخص في إقليم تشجيانغ، إضافة إلى أكثر من 100 ألف شخص في إقليم فوجيان، في إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية لمواجهة الإعصار الذي لا يزال يشكل خطراً بسبب الأمطار الغزيرة التي يصاحبها، رغم تراجع شدته تدريجياً.

وفي تايوان، أجلت السلطات أكثر من 14 ألف شخص من المناطق الجبلية، وألغت مئات الرحلات الجوية، وأعلنت معظم المدن والأقاليم عطلة رسمية، فيما لم تسجل أي وفيات في كل من تايوان واليابان جراء الإعصار حتى الآن.

وفي الفلبين، أسهمت الأمطار الغزيرة المرتبطة بتأثيرات الإعصار والرياح الموسمية الجنوبية الغربية في مقتل 17 شخصاً، وفق السلطات.