The Minister of State for Women's Affairs in Yemen, Dr. Ahd Jasus, praised Saudi Arabia's continuous support for her country in various fields. In a special statement to "Okaz," she affirmed that this support now extends to the empowerment of Yemeni women. She expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Saudi Arabia, both its leadership and its people.

She reviewed the efforts made by her ministry to support women's issues and empower them to participate in Yemeni decision-making, as well as to represent them in all state authorities (judicial, executive, and legislative) and all state institutions, emphasizing the importance of the role that Yemeni women play in society and their capabilities in serving the country and participating in the renaissance of Yemen, which requires the concerted efforts and energies of all Yemenis.

She stated that reality has shown the competence of Yemeni women in leadership, management, peacebuilding, adopting pioneering community initiatives, and providing a successful model for enacting the necessary changes and reforms, while pushing the wheel of development forward. She pointed out that the status achieved by Yemeni women has qualified them to hold high-ranking positions in leading the state.

She praised the achievements related to women's issues during the current period, which are represented by the issuance of fair decisions that allow women to hold leadership positions in the state. She noted that her ministry has followed with great satisfaction the significant attention from the political leadership, represented by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, towards the file of women's empowerment, translating that through the issuance of many appointment decisions for several women in high leadership positions across various executive and legislative state agencies, as well as in all ministries, institutions, government interests, and local authorities in the provinces.

She considered these decisions a historic achievement and a qualitative leap. She clarified that they came in the context of the government's commitments and its program for empowering Yemeni women to participate in decision-making and managing the state, which confirms the government's seriousness in translating its commitment to the actual representation of women in decision-making positions, indicating that the implications of this achievement reflect a clear political will that considers women as essential partners in reconstruction and peacebuilding, showing a transition from symbolic representation to impactful representation in the state's joints.

The Minister of State for Women's Affairs indicated that these steps achieved for women in Yemen would help to establish the principle of partnership between men and women in managing state and community affairs. She affirmed the commitment of the Ministry of State for Women's Affairs to work with partners and all entities interested in women's issues (the National Women's Committee, the Women's Summit, and others) to translate this achievement into a sustainable institutional framework, including the establishment of a national fund to support women, an information center, and the approval of a comprehensive national strategy. She considered that everything achieved for women during this brief period represents a starting point for a long journey, with the goal of making women's empowerment a sustainable state policy.

She confirmed that the ministry looks forward to enhancing cooperation pathways with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in building the institutional capacities of the Ministry of Women's Affairs, as it is a newly established ministry, which contributes to developing its readiness and enhancing its efficiency in implementing its tasks and programs.

She pointed out the importance of expanding cooperation in qualifying personnel and developing the capabilities of Yemeni women, especially in the fields of leadership, management, and training, which enhances their participation in various sectors. She also expressed her hope to implement quality programs with the support of the brothers in the Kingdom and the relevant entities in women's empowerment and capacity building, and to benefit from their expertise and capabilities in this field.

She noted that this partnership will contribute to creating more economic opportunities for women, enhancing their integration into the labor market, and enabling them to actively contribute to the development process, supporting efforts for advancement and prosperity in Yemen.