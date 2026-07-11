أشادت وزيرة الدولة لشؤون المرأة في اليمن الدكتورة عهد جعسوس، بدعم السعودية المتواصل لبلادها في مختلف المجالات، وأكدت في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن هذا الدعم يمتد اليوم ليشمل مسار تمكين المرأة اليمنية. وأعربت عن شكرها وتقديرها للسعودية قيادةً وشعباً.
واستعرضت الجهود التي تبذلها وزارتها في دعم قضايا المرأة وتمكينها من المشاركة في صناعة القرار اليمني، وتمثيلها في سلطات الدولة كافة (القضائية، التنفيذية، والتشريعية) وجميع مؤسسات الدولة، انطلاقاً من أهمية الدور الذي تضطلع به المرأة اليمنية في المجتمع، وما تمتلكه من قدرات في خدمة البلد والمشاركة في صناعة نهضة اليمن التي تحتاج إلى تضافر كافة الجهود والطاقات لجميع أبناء اليمن.
وقالت: إن الواقع أظهر كفاءة المرأة اليمنية في القيادة والإدارة وصناعة السلام وتبني المبادرات المجتمعية الرائدة وتقديم نموذج ناجح في إحداث التغيير والإصلاحات المطلوبة والدفع بعجلة التنمية إلى الأمام. ولفتت إلى أن المكانة التي حقّقتها المرأة اليمنية جعلتها مؤهلة لشغل المهام الرفيعة في قيادة الدولة.
وثمّنت ما تحقّق من إنجازات تتعلق بقضايا المرأة خلال الفترة الحالية، والمتمثلة في صدور قرارات منصفة خصت المرأة بشغل مهام قيادية في الدولة. وأشارت إلى أن وزارتها تابعت بارتياح بالغ الاهتمام الكبير من قبل القيادة السياسية ممثلة برئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، ورئيس الحكومة الدكتور شائع الزنداني، بملف تمكين المرأة، وترجمة ذلك من خلال صدور العديد من قرارات التعيين لعدد من النساء في وظائف قيادية عليا في مختلف أجهزة الدولة التنفيذية والتشريعية، وفي جميع الوزارات والمؤسسات والمصالح الحكومية والسلطات المحلية في المحافظات.
واعتبرت أن تلك القرارات تمثل إنجازاً تاريخياً ونقلة نوعية. وأوضحت أنها جاءت في سياق التزامات الحكومة وبرنامجها الحكومي في تمكين المرأة اليمنية من صناعة القرار والمشاركة في إدارة الدولة، في أمر يؤكد جدية الحكومة في ترجمة التزامها بالتمثيل الفعلي للمرأة في مواقع صنع القرار، مبيّنة أن دلالات هذا الإنجاز تعكس إرادة سياسية واضحة تعتبر المرأة شريكاً أساسياً في إعادة البناء وصناعة السلام، وتظهر الانتقال من مرحلة التمثيل الرمزي إلى التمثيل المؤثر في مفاصل الدولة.
وأشارت وزيرة الدولة لشؤون المرأة إلى أن تلك الخطوات التي تحقّقت للمرأة في اليمن من شأنها أن تعمل على ترسيخ مبدأ الشراكة بين الرجل والمرأة في إدارة شؤون الدولة والمجتمع، مؤكدة التزام وزارة الدولة لشؤون المرأة بالعمل مع الشركاء وكافة الجهات المهتمة والمعنية بالمرأة (اللجنة الوطنية للمرأة، والقمة النسوية، وغيرهما) لترجمة هذا الإنجاز إلى بنية مؤسسية مستدامة، تشمل إنشاء صندوق وطني لدعم المرأة، ومركز معلوماتي، وإقرار إستراتيجية وطنية شاملة. واعتبرت أن كل ما تحقّق للمرأة خلال هذه الفترة الوجيزة يشكّل نقطة بداية لمسار طويل، وأن الهدف هو أن يصبح تمكين المرأة سياسة دولة مستدامة.
وأكدت أن الوزارة تتطلع إلى تعزيز مسارات التعاون مع المملكة العربية السعودية في مجال بناء القدرات المؤسسية لوزارة شؤون المرأة، بوصفها وزارة حديثة التأسيس، بما يسهم في تطوير جاهزيتها وتعزيز كفاءتها في تنفيذ مهامها وبرامجها.
وأشارت إلى أهمية توسيع مجالات التعاون في تأهيل الكوادر وتنمية قدرات المرأة اليمنية، لا سيما في مجالات القيادة والإدارة والتدريب، بما يعزّز مشاركتها في مختلف القطاعات. كما أعربت عن تطلعها إلى تنفيذ برامج نوعية بدعم من الأشقاء في المملكة والجهات المختصة بتمكين المرأة وتنمية القدرات، والاستفادة من خبراتها وإمكاناتها في هذا المجال.
ولفتت إلى أن هذه الشراكة ستسهم في إيجاد المزيد من الفرص الاقتصادية للمرأة، وتعزيز اندماجها في سوق العمل، وتمكينها من الإسهام بفاعلية في مسيرة التنمية، بما يدعم جهود النهوض والازدهار في اليمن.
The Minister of State for Women's Affairs in Yemen, Dr. Ahd Jasus, praised Saudi Arabia's continuous support for her country in various fields. In a special statement to "Okaz," she affirmed that this support now extends to the empowerment of Yemeni women. She expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Saudi Arabia, both its leadership and its people.
She reviewed the efforts made by her ministry to support women's issues and empower them to participate in Yemeni decision-making, as well as to represent them in all state authorities (judicial, executive, and legislative) and all state institutions, emphasizing the importance of the role that Yemeni women play in society and their capabilities in serving the country and participating in the renaissance of Yemen, which requires the concerted efforts and energies of all Yemenis.
She stated that reality has shown the competence of Yemeni women in leadership, management, peacebuilding, adopting pioneering community initiatives, and providing a successful model for enacting the necessary changes and reforms, while pushing the wheel of development forward. She pointed out that the status achieved by Yemeni women has qualified them to hold high-ranking positions in leading the state.
She praised the achievements related to women's issues during the current period, which are represented by the issuance of fair decisions that allow women to hold leadership positions in the state. She noted that her ministry has followed with great satisfaction the significant attention from the political leadership, represented by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the Prime Minister, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, towards the file of women's empowerment, translating that through the issuance of many appointment decisions for several women in high leadership positions across various executive and legislative state agencies, as well as in all ministries, institutions, government interests, and local authorities in the provinces.
She considered these decisions a historic achievement and a qualitative leap. She clarified that they came in the context of the government's commitments and its program for empowering Yemeni women to participate in decision-making and managing the state, which confirms the government's seriousness in translating its commitment to the actual representation of women in decision-making positions, indicating that the implications of this achievement reflect a clear political will that considers women as essential partners in reconstruction and peacebuilding, showing a transition from symbolic representation to impactful representation in the state's joints.
The Minister of State for Women's Affairs indicated that these steps achieved for women in Yemen would help to establish the principle of partnership between men and women in managing state and community affairs. She affirmed the commitment of the Ministry of State for Women's Affairs to work with partners and all entities interested in women's issues (the National Women's Committee, the Women's Summit, and others) to translate this achievement into a sustainable institutional framework, including the establishment of a national fund to support women, an information center, and the approval of a comprehensive national strategy. She considered that everything achieved for women during this brief period represents a starting point for a long journey, with the goal of making women's empowerment a sustainable state policy.
She confirmed that the ministry looks forward to enhancing cooperation pathways with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in building the institutional capacities of the Ministry of Women's Affairs, as it is a newly established ministry, which contributes to developing its readiness and enhancing its efficiency in implementing its tasks and programs.
She pointed out the importance of expanding cooperation in qualifying personnel and developing the capabilities of Yemeni women, especially in the fields of leadership, management, and training, which enhances their participation in various sectors. She also expressed her hope to implement quality programs with the support of the brothers in the Kingdom and the relevant entities in women's empowerment and capacity building, and to benefit from their expertise and capabilities in this field.
She noted that this partnership will contribute to creating more economic opportunities for women, enhancing their integration into the labor market, and enabling them to actively contribute to the development process, supporting efforts for advancement and prosperity in Yemen.