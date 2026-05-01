في تحذيرٍ عاجل، كشفت الهيئة العامة للأرصاد الجوية المصرية عن تعرض مصر لـ «ظاهرة جوية» مركبة، قد تبدو في ظاهرها عادية للوهلة الأولى، لكنها تخفي خلفها تقلباتٍ قاسية وتغيّراً ملحوظاً في حالة الطقس لا يجب التعامل معه باستخفاف.

ما هي «الخدعة» في طقس اليوم؟

تكمن خطورة هذه الظاهرة في «التناقض»؛ حيث رصدت الأقمار الصناعية ارتفاعاً تدريجياً في درجات الحرارة نهاراً، مع برودة نسبية ليلًا تخدع الكثيرين. الأرقام تتحدث عن 31 درجة في القاهرة الكبرى وتصل إلى 36 درجة في جنوب البلاد، لكن «الإحساس الفعلي» بالحرارة يتضاعف نتيجة الرياح الجافة.

ولا تتوقف الظاهرة عند الحرارة فقط، بل تتدخل «الرياح النشطة» التي تتراوح سرعتها بين 30 إلى 35 كيلو متر في الساعة، لتثير الرمال والأتربة في مناطق واسعة تشمل القاهرة الكبرى، وجنوب سيناء، والبحر الأحمر، وصولاً إلى الصحراء الغربية. هذه الرياح هي «الوجه الآخر» للظاهرة، حيث تؤدي إلى انخفاض الرؤية وتجعل الطقس غير مستقر.

لأن المشكلة تكمن في تداخل الحرارة مع الرياح، شددت «الأرصاد» على ضرورة اتخاذ تدابير وقائية:

  • المياه: الإكثار من شرب السوائل لتعويض الجفاف.
  • الشمس: تجنب التعرض المباشر لأشعة الشمس، خاصة في ساعات الذروة.
  • الحماية: تقليل الخروج والحرص على حماية العين والجهاز التنفسي من الأتربة المثارة.

ويصف الخبراء هذه الحالة بأنها «حالة جوية مركبة»، وليست مجرد موجة حر عابرة. ومع هذه التقلبات بين النهار والليل ونشاط الرياح المتقطع، يظل السؤال الذي يطرحه المتابعون: هل نحن أمام موجة طقس استثنائية، أم بداية لنمط جديد أكثر تطرفاً في صيف هذا العام؟