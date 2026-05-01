In an urgent warning, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority revealed that Egypt is facing a "complex weather phenomenon" that may seem ordinary at first glance, but hides behind it severe fluctuations and a noticeable change in weather conditions that should not be taken lightly.

What is the "trick" in today's weather?

The danger of this phenomenon lies in the "contradiction"; satellites have observed a gradual rise in daytime temperatures, accompanied by relative coolness at night that deceives many. The numbers indicate 31 degrees in Greater Cairo and up to 36 degrees in the south of the country, but the "actual feeling" of heat is amplified due to the dry winds.

The phenomenon does not stop at temperature alone, as "active winds" with speeds ranging from 30 to 35 kilometers per hour stir up sand and dust over wide areas including Greater Cairo, South Sinai, the Red Sea, and extending to the Western Desert. These winds are the "other side" of the phenomenon, leading to reduced visibility and making the weather unstable.

Since the problem lies in the interaction between heat and winds, the "Meteorological Authority" emphasized the necessity of taking precautionary measures:

Water: Increase fluid intake to compensate for dehydration.

Sun: Avoid direct exposure to sunlight, especially during peak hours.

Protection: Minimize going out and ensure protection for the eyes and respiratory system from the stirred dust.

Experts describe this situation as a "complex weather condition," rather than just a passing heat wave. With these fluctuations between day and night and the intermittent activity of winds, the question posed by observers remains: Are we facing an exceptional weather wave, or the beginning of a new, more extreme pattern this summer?