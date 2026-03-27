احتشد آلاف المواطنين في محافظة مأرب، عصر اليوم (الجمعة)، في فعالية جماهيرية واسعة، أعلنوا خلالها تضامنهم مع السعودية ودول الخليج في ظل تصاعد التهديدات الإيرانية التي تستهدف أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

ولوّح المشاركون بأعلام ولافتات حملت رسائل دعم لدول الخليج، مؤكدين عمق الروابط ووحدة المصير في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية، ومعبّرين عن رفضهم لما اعتبروه نهجًا تصعيديًا يهدد السلم الإقليمي.

وفي كلماتهم، شدد المحتشدون على أن أمن السعودية يرتبط بشكل وثيق بأمن اليمن والمنطقة ككل، رافضين أي محاولات للمساس باستقرار الخليج أو الإضرار بحركة الملاحة الدولية، وداعين إلى توحيد الموقف العربي لمواجهة هذه التحديات.

كما أكدت الفعالية أهمية تعزيز التكاتف الشعبي والرسمي لدعم الجهود الرامية إلى صون الأمن الإقليمي، مشيرة إلى أن الشعوب العربية تقف موحّدة في وجه أي مخاطر تهدد استقرارها ومستقبلها.