Thousands of citizens gathered in Marib Governorate this afternoon (Friday) in a large public event, during which they expressed their solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states amid escalating Iranian threats targeting the security and stability of the region.

The participants waved flags and held banners carrying messages of support for the Gulf states, affirming the deep ties and shared destiny in facing regional challenges, and expressing their rejection of what they considered an escalatory approach that threatens regional peace.

In their speeches, the crowd emphasized that the security of Saudi Arabia is closely linked to the security of Yemen and the region as a whole, rejecting any attempts to undermine the stability of the Gulf or harm international shipping, and calling for a unified Arab stance to confront these challenges.

The event also highlighted the importance of enhancing popular and official solidarity to support efforts aimed at preserving regional security, noting that the Arab peoples stand united against any dangers threatening their stability and future.