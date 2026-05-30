بعد فشل المنتخب الإيطالي في التأهل لكأس العالم للمرة الثالثة على التوالي، قرر مهاجم منتخب إيطاليا للشباب «فولباتو»، تغيير جنسيته إلى الأسترالية قبل انطلاق بطولة مونديال 2026، إذ أعلن الاتحاد الأسترالي لكرة القدم انضمام «فولباتو» إلى معسكر تدريب المنتخب الأسترالي في لوس أنجلوس استعدادا للدفاع عن ألوان منتخب بلادهم.


إذ تسمح لوائح الـ«FIFA» بتغيير جنسية اللاعب «فولباتو»، لأنه لم يسبق له اللعب في أي مباراة رسمية مع المنتخب الإيطالي الأول. وأوضح اتحاد الكرة الأسترالي أنه تلقى خطاب موافقة من الاتحاد الإيطالي لكرة القدم، وهي خطوة أساسية لـ«فيفا» للموافقة على تغيير جنسية فولباتو.


وتستهل أستراليا مشوارها في كأس العالم بمواجهة تركيا في 13 يونيو القادم بمدينة فانكوفر الكندية، ثم تلعب ضد الولايات المتحدة بعد ستة أيام في سياتل الأمريكية، وتختتم مبارياتها في المجموعة الرابعة بمواجهة باراغواي في 25 من ذات الشهر على ملعب سان فرانسيسكو.