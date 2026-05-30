After the Italian national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, Italy's youth team striker "Volpato" decided to change his nationality to Australian ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Australian Football Federation announced that "Volpato" has joined the Australian national team's training camp in Los Angeles in preparation to represent his new country.



The FIFA regulations allow for the nationality change of player "Volpato," as he has never played in any official match with the senior Italian national team. The Australian Football Federation clarified that it received a letter of approval from the Italian Football Federation, which is a crucial step for FIFA to approve Volpato's nationality change.



Australia will kick off its World Cup journey against Turkey on June 13 in Vancouver, Canada, then play against the United States six days later in Seattle, and conclude its matches in Group D against Paraguay on the 25th of the same month at the San Francisco stadium.