The medical community in Poland has sounded the alarm, warning of the dire consequences of using black market products and self-injecting without medical supervision. These warnings come after the shock experienced by the Polish public from the story of the young woman "Elva" (26 years old), whose obsession with beauty led to a complete distortion of her facial features.

The tragedy of "Elva" began due to her long struggle with accepting her appearance. Unable to afford the costs of specialized clinics in the capital, Warsaw, as her salary went entirely to her rent, she decided to take an alternative and risky path by ordering unknown cosmetic products from the internet.

From weight loss to daily silicone

The young woman recounted to local media how it turned into an addiction, as she initially started injecting her face with fat dissolvers twice a week, resulting in excessive and sudden thinness of her face. To counter this result, she attempted to compensate for the thinness by purchasing unlicensed silicone online, which she began injecting weekly, before things spiraled out of control and became a daily habit.

Complete distortion and absence of features

This random mixture of counterfeit materials and lack of medical expertise led "Elva" to a catastrophic end, as the large quantities injected caused severe swelling, lumps, and intense scars that completely altered her features, to the extent that her eyes became almost closed. Medical warnings indicated that these reckless adventures could result in permanent damage that cannot be treated.