دقت الأوساط الطبية في بولندا ناقوس الخطر، محذرة من العواقب الوخيمة للاستعانة بمنتجات السوق السوداء وحقن الجسم ذاتياً بدون إشراف طبي، وتأتي هذه التحذيرات بعد صدمة الشارع البولندي من قصة الشابة «إلفا» (26 عاماً)، التي انتهى بها هوس التجميل إلى تشوه كامل في ملامح وجهها.

بدأت مأساة «إلفا» نتيجة معاناتها الطويلة مع عدم تقبل مظهرها الخارجي، وفي ظل عجزها المالي عن تحمل تكاليف العيادات المتخصصة في العاصمة وارسو، لكون راتبها يذهب بالكامل لإيجار مسكنها، قررت خوض طريق بديل ومحفوف بالمخاطر؛ عبر طلب مستحضرات تجميلية مجهولة المصدر من الإنترنت.

من التنحيف إلى السيليكون اليومي

وروت الشابة لوسائل إعلام محلية كيف تحول الأمر معها إلى إدمان، حيث بدأت أولاً بحقن وجهها بمذيبات الدهون مرتين أسبوعياً، مما تسبب في نحافة مفرطة ومفاجئة لوجهها. ولمعالجة هذه النتيجة، حاولت تعويض النحافة بشراء سيليكون غير مرخص عبر الإنترنت، لتبدأ بحقنه أسبوعياً، قبل أن تخرج الأمور عن السيطرة وتتحول إلى عادة يومية.

تشوه كامل وغياب للملامح

هذا المزيج العشوائي من المواد المغشوشة وغياب الخبرة الطبية قاد «إلفا» إلى نهاية كارثية، حيث تسببت الكميات الكبيرة المحقونة في تورمات حادة وتكتلات وندوب شديدة غيرت ملامحها تماماً، لدرجة جعلت عينيها شبه مغلقتين، وسط تحذيرات طبية من أن هذه المغامرات غير المحسوبة قد تنتهي بأضرار مستديمة لا يمكن علاجها.