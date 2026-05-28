Yemeni sources confirmed to "Okaz" the death of former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi early this morning, following a deterioration in his health condition over the past few days in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The sources stated that Hadi suffered a mild health setback while at home, before visiting the hospital several times, and remained under medical care in one of Riyadh's hospitals during the last two weeks.

The former Yemeni president had been suffering from heart problems over the past years and was accustomed to traveling annually to the United States for regular medical check-ups and to monitor his health condition at a hospital in Cleveland, USA.

The sources revealed that he traveled recently to the United States for treatment several times away from the spotlight, but his health condition suddenly deteriorated last week, before he breathed his last at six o'clock this Thursday morning.

Expected Funeral in Riyadh

The sources indicated that the deceased, who was 80 years old, will be buried tomorrow, Friday, after the afternoon prayer in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, amid expectations of an official announcement in the coming hours.

Consensus President Who Led Yemen After the Events of 2011

Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi Al-Idrisi, born on September 1, 1945, is considered the second president of the Republic of Yemen and the former supreme commander of the armed forces and security. He also served as vice president from 1994 to 2012.

Hadi was elected president of Yemen in 2012 as the sole consensus candidate, gaining the support of the General People's Congress party and the parties of the Joint Meeting, following the events of 2011 known as the Youth Revolution.

Restructuring the Army and Security

During his presidency, Hadi conducted a wide-ranging process to restructure the Yemeni army and security apparatus, which included the dismissal of dozens of military leaders loyal to the former regime and the reorganization of military and security units.

Hadi justified these steps as aimed at rebuilding the military institution on national foundations that ensure its neutrality and non-involvement in political conflicts.