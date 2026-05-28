أكدت مصادر يمنية لـ«عكاظ» وفاة الرئيس اليمني السابق عبد ربه منصور هادي فجر اليوم، بعد تدهور حالته الصحية خلال الأيام الماضية في العاصمة السعودية الرياض.

وقالت المصادر إن هادي تعرّض لوعكة صحية خفيفة أثناء وجوده في منزله، قبل أن يتردد على المستشفى عدة مرات، فيما بقي خلال الأسبوعين الأخيرين تحت الرعاية الطبية داخل أحد مستشفيات الرياض.

وظل الرئيس اليمني السابق خلال السنوات الماضية يعاني مشكلات في القلب، واعتاد السفر سنوياً إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية الدورية ومتابعة حالته الصحية في أحد مستشفيات مدينة كليفلاند الأمريكية.

وكشفت المصادر أنه سافر خلال الفترة الأخيرة إلى الولايات المتحدة للعلاج عدة مرات بعيداً عن الأضواء، إلا أن حالته الصحية تدهورت بشكل مفاجئ خلال الأسبوع الماضي، قبل أن يلفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة عند الساعة السادسة من صباح اليوم الخميس

تشييع مرتقب في الرياض

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الراحل، البالغ من العمر 80 عاماً، سيُدفن غداً الجمعة بعد صلاة العصر في العاصمة السعودية الرياض، وسط توقعات بإعلان رسمي خلال الساعات القادمة.

رئيس توافقي قاد اليمن بعد أحداث 2011

ويُعد عبد ربه منصور هادي الفضلي، المولود في الأول من سبتمبر 1945، الرئيس الثاني للجمهورية اليمنية والقائد الأعلى السابق للقوات المسلحة والأمن، كما شغل منصب نائب الرئيس خلال الفترة بين عامي 1994 و2012.

وانتُخب هادي رئيساً لليمن عام 2012 كمرشح توافقي وحيد، حظي بإجماع حزب المؤتمر الشعبي العام وأحزاب تكتل اللقاء المشترك، عقب أحداث 2011 التي عُرفت بثورة الشباب.

إعادة هيكلة الجيش والأمن

وخلال فترة حكمه، أجرى هادي عملية واسعة لإعادة هيكلة الجيش اليمني والأجهزة الأمنية، شملت إقالة عشرات القادة العسكريين الموالين للنظام السابق، وإعادة تنظيم الوحدات العسكرية والأمنية.

وبرّر هادي تلك الخطوات بأنها تهدف إلى إعادة بناء المؤسسة العسكرية على أسس وطنية تضمن حياديتها وعدم انخراطها في الصراعات السياسية.