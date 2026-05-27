تابعت سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية في القاهرة بالتنسيق مع القنصلية العامة في الإسكندرية، وبالتعاون مع الجهات المصرية المختصة، تنفيذ عملية إخلاء طبي شملت ٣ مواطنين سعوديين حالتهم الطبية حرجة، حيث جرى نقل حالتين من مطار القاهرة، وحالة من مطار الإسكندرية، على متن طائرة الإخلاء الطبي الجوي التابعة لوزارة الدفاع، إلى المملكة، لاستكمال تلقي الرعاية الصحية اللازمة.

إخلاء جوي طبي لـ 3 مواطنين من مصر للسعودية

ويعتبر الإخلاء الطبي الجوي من أهم القطاعات في العالم والذي به تقصر المسافات وتنقذ أرواح، لا سيما إذا كان ذلك التحرك في الوقت المناسب وبكفاءة عالية. وجاءت اللبنة الأولى للإخلاء الطبي الجوي بالإدارة العامة للخدمات الصحية في 1400هـ. وتقوم إدارة الإخلاء الطبي الجوي بتلبية النداءات العاجلة لنقل المرضى للعلاج إلى المستشفيات المتخصصة في المدن الرئيسية بالمملكة ونقل الفرق الطبية والإسناد في حالات الكوارث الطبيعية ومساندة القوات المسلحة بإخلاء المصابين عند الحاجة ونقل الأعضاء الحية من مراكز التبرع وخدمة حجاج بيت الله وضيوف الرحمن في مواسم الحج.

إخلاء جوي طبي لـ 3 مواطنين من مصر للسعودية

وشاركت طائرات الإخلاء الطبي الجوي في نقل المصابين والمرضى من فلسطين ورحلات الإغاثة إلى العراق وأفغانستان والجزائر والسودان والبوسنة والهرسك​. في وقت شُلت حركة الطيران في العالم كله وخوت المطارات من مرتاديها وتقطعت السبل بالركاب وتفشى كورونا في أقطار المعمورة وصلت طائرات الإخلاء الطبي الجوي إلى حيث لا يصل الآخرون وتمكن أسطول الإخلاء الطبي الجوي من إتمام نقل المرضى بساعات طيران متواصلة داخل مدن المملكة ودول العالم أثناء فترة حظر الطيران.​