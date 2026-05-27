إخلاء جوي طبي لـ 3 مواطنين من مصر للسعودية

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Cairo, in coordination with the Consulate General in Alexandria and in cooperation with the relevant Egyptian authorities, has carried out a medical evacuation operation that included 3 Saudi citizens in critical medical condition. Two cases were transported from Cairo Airport, and one case from Alexandria Airport, on board a medical evacuation aircraft belonging to the Ministry of Defense, to the Kingdom, to continue receiving the necessary healthcare.

Air medical evacuation is considered one of the most important sectors in the world, as it shortens distances and saves lives, especially when such movements are timely and highly efficient. The first step for air medical evacuation was established in the General Administration of Health Services in 1400 AH. The Air Medical Evacuation Department responds to urgent calls for transporting patients for treatment to specialized hospitals in the main cities of the Kingdom, transporting medical teams and support in cases of natural disasters, assisting the armed forces in evacuating the injured when needed, and transporting living organs from donation centers, as well as serving the pilgrims of the House of God and the guests of the Merciful during the Hajj seasons.

Air medical evacuation aircraft have participated in transporting the injured and patients from Palestine and in relief flights to Iraq, Afghanistan, Algeria, Sudan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. At a time when air travel was paralyzed worldwide, airports were empty of their visitors, passengers were stranded, and COVID-19 spread across the globe, air medical evacuation aircraft reached places where others could not. The air medical evacuation fleet was able to complete the transport of patients with continuous flight hours within the cities of the Kingdom and around the world during the flight ban period.