من المنتظر أن يلتحق النجم سعود عبدالحميد بمعسكر المنتخب السعودي في مدينة نيويورك، عقب انتهاء إشكالية حادثة سرقة سيارته في مدينة أمستردام الهولندية، خلال تواجدة من أجل عقد قرانه.

من جانب آخر، دشّن الأخضر مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) برنامجه التدريبي بحصة تدريبية بقيادة المدرب دونيس، أقيمت على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي نيويورك سيتي، ضمن البرنامج الفني للمعسكر الإعدادي لكأس العالم 2026، إذ يستعد الأخضر لمواجهة منتخب الإكوادور ودياً (الأحد) 2:30 صباحاً على ملعب «سبورتس إليستريتد» بمدينة هاريسون في ولاية نيوجيرسي، وعقد المدرب دونيس اجتماعاً مع اللاعبين طالبهم فيه بمضاعفة الجهود الفنية واستغلال برنامج الإعداد بالشكل المناسب.

وكانت بعثة منتخبنا الوطني وصلت إلى مدينة نيويورك الأمريكية، قادمةً من الرياض، وذلك لإقامة المرحلة الأولى من المعسكر الإعدادي ضمن المرحلة الرابعة والأخيرة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر للمشاركة في كأس العالم.

وكان في استقبال البعثة لدى وصولها مطار جون إف. كينيدي الدولي (JFK) القنصل العام في نيويورك عبدالله بن محمد الحمدان، ونائب القنصل العام عبدالله الفوزان. وقدّم رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل شكره وتقديره للقنصلية السعودية في نيويورك على حفاوة الاستقبال وتسهيل إجراءات الوصول.

هذا وسيفتتح المنتخب السعودي مبارياته في كأس العالم بمواجهة الأوروغواي (الثلاثاء) 16 يونيو القادم، الساعة 1:00صباحاً، ومن ثم يواجه إسبانيا (الأحد) 22 من الشهر نفسه، الساعة 7:00 مساء، ويختتم مبارياته ضمن المجموعة الثامنة بلقاء الرأس الأخضر (السبت) 27 من الشهر ذاته، 3:00 صباحاً.