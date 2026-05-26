من المنتظر أن يلتحق النجم سعود عبدالحميد بمعسكر المنتخب السعودي في مدينة نيويورك، عقب انتهاء إشكالية حادثة سرقة سيارته في مدينة أمستردام الهولندية، خلال تواجدة من أجل عقد قرانه.
من جانب آخر، دشّن الأخضر مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) برنامجه التدريبي بحصة تدريبية بقيادة المدرب دونيس، أقيمت على ملاعب مركز تدريب نادي نيويورك سيتي، ضمن البرنامج الفني للمعسكر الإعدادي لكأس العالم 2026، إذ يستعد الأخضر لمواجهة منتخب الإكوادور ودياً (الأحد) 2:30 صباحاً على ملعب «سبورتس إليستريتد» بمدينة هاريسون في ولاية نيوجيرسي، وعقد المدرب دونيس اجتماعاً مع اللاعبين طالبهم فيه بمضاعفة الجهود الفنية واستغلال برنامج الإعداد بالشكل المناسب.
وكانت بعثة منتخبنا الوطني وصلت إلى مدينة نيويورك الأمريكية، قادمةً من الرياض، وذلك لإقامة المرحلة الأولى من المعسكر الإعدادي ضمن المرحلة الرابعة والأخيرة من برنامج إعداد الأخضر للمشاركة في كأس العالم.
وكان في استقبال البعثة لدى وصولها مطار جون إف. كينيدي الدولي (JFK) القنصل العام في نيويورك عبدالله بن محمد الحمدان، ونائب القنصل العام عبدالله الفوزان. وقدّم رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل شكره وتقديره للقنصلية السعودية في نيويورك على حفاوة الاستقبال وتسهيل إجراءات الوصول.
هذا وسيفتتح المنتخب السعودي مبارياته في كأس العالم بمواجهة الأوروغواي (الثلاثاء) 16 يونيو القادم، الساعة 1:00صباحاً، ومن ثم يواجه إسبانيا (الأحد) 22 من الشهر نفسه، الساعة 7:00 مساء، ويختتم مبارياته ضمن المجموعة الثامنة بلقاء الرأس الأخضر (السبت) 27 من الشهر ذاته، 3:00 صباحاً.
The star Saud Abdulhamid is expected to join the Saudi national team camp in New York City, following the resolution of the issue regarding the theft of his car in Amsterdam, Netherlands, while he was there to finalize his marriage.
On another note, the Green team launched its training program last night (Tuesday) with a training session led by coach Donis, held at the training grounds of New York City FC, as part of the technical program for the preparatory camp for the 2026 World Cup. The Green team is preparing to face the Ecuador national team in a friendly match on Sunday at 2:30 AM at the "Sports Illustrated" stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Coach Donis held a meeting with the players, urging them to double their technical efforts and make the most of the preparation program.
Our national team's delegation arrived in New York City from Riyadh to hold the first phase of the preparatory camp as part of the fourth and final stage of the Green team's preparation for participation in the World Cup.
The delegation was received upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) by the Consul General in New York, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hamdan, and the Deputy Consul General Abdullah Al-Fawzan. The President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mishal, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi consulate in New York for the warm reception and facilitation of arrival procedures.
The Saudi national team will open its World Cup matches against Uruguay on Tuesday, June 16, at 1:00 AM, followed by a match against Spain on Sunday, June 22, at 7:00 PM, and will conclude its matches in Group H against Cape Verde on Saturday, June 27, at 3:00 AM.