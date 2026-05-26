The star Saud Abdulhamid is expected to join the Saudi national team camp in New York City, following the resolution of the issue regarding the theft of his car in Amsterdam, Netherlands, while he was there to finalize his marriage.

On another note, the Green team launched its training program last night (Tuesday) with a training session led by coach Donis, held at the training grounds of New York City FC, as part of the technical program for the preparatory camp for the 2026 World Cup. The Green team is preparing to face the Ecuador national team in a friendly match on Sunday at 2:30 AM at the "Sports Illustrated" stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Coach Donis held a meeting with the players, urging them to double their technical efforts and make the most of the preparation program.

Our national team's delegation arrived in New York City from Riyadh to hold the first phase of the preparatory camp as part of the fourth and final stage of the Green team's preparation for participation in the World Cup.

The delegation was received upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) by the Consul General in New York, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hamdan, and the Deputy Consul General Abdullah Al-Fawzan. The President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mishal, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi consulate in New York for the warm reception and facilitation of arrival procedures.

The Saudi national team will open its World Cup matches against Uruguay on Tuesday, June 16, at 1:00 AM, followed by a match against Spain on Sunday, June 22, at 7:00 PM, and will conclude its matches in Group H against Cape Verde on Saturday, June 27, at 3:00 AM.