The German Matthias Jaissle sent an emotional message to the fans of Al-Ahli Saudi Club at the end of the season, expressing his deep gratitude for the support the team received throughout the year.



Jaissle said via his official account on the social media platform "Instagram": "The fans were present 'from the streets to the stands,' affirming that this support created faith within the team before anything else, and contributed to the club reaching special moments and achievements during the season."



The German coach added: "The fan support also created a significant amount of expectations and pressure, but it was a key factor in motivating the players and the coaching staff to continue and achieve successes."



Jaissle concluded his message by thanking the Al-Ahli fans for standing by the team all the way, referring to the strong relationship that united the Al-Ahli stands with the team during the current season.