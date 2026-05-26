وجّه الألماني ماتياس يايسله رسالة مؤثرة إلى جماهير الأهلي السعودي عقب نهاية الموسم، عبّر خلالها عن امتنانه الكبير للدعم الذي حظي به الفريق طوال العام.


وقال يايسله عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «إنستغرام»: «إن الجماهير كانت حاضرة «من الشوارع إلى المدرجات»، مؤكدًا أن هذا الدعم صنع الإيمان داخل الفريق قبل أي شيء آخر، وأسهم في وصول النادي إلى لحظات وإنجازات مميزة خلال الموسم».


وأضاف المدرب الألماني: «إن الدعم الجماهيري خلق كذلك حجمًا كبيرًا من التوقعات والضغوط، إلا أنه كان عاملًا أساسيًا في تحفيز اللاعبين والجهاز الفني للاستمرار وتحقيق النجاحات».


واختتم يايسله رسالته بتوجيه الشكر لجماهير الأهلي على وقوفها مع الفريق طوال الطريق، في إشارة إلى العلاقة القوية التي جمعت المدرج الأهلاوي بالفريق خلال الموسم الحالي.