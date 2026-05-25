تعرض لاعب المنتخب السعودي سعود عبدالحميد، لحادثة سرقة في العاصمة الهولندية أمستردام أثناء تواجده برفقة أسرته لعقد قرانه، نتج عنها فقدانه لمقتنياته الشخصية، من بينها جواز السفر، وفق البيان الذي أصدره الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، والذي أوضح فيه ملابسات تأخر انضمام اللاعب سعود عبد الحميد إلى معسكر المنتخب الوطني في المرحلة الأخيرة من البرنامج الإعدادي استعدادًا لكأس العالم FIFA 2026، وذلك لعدم تمكنه من الوصول إلى العاصمة الرياض اليوم وفق الحجز المؤكد، إثر تعرّض مركبته الخاصة لحادثة سرقة في العاصمة الهولندية أمستردام.


ويتابع اتحاد القدم بالتنسيق مع وزارة الرياضة مجريات التحقيق في القضية، إلى جانب المتابعة مع سفارة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة هولندا، لاستخراج الوثائق اللازمة.