The Saudi national team player Saud Abdulhamid was the victim of a theft incident in the Dutch capital Amsterdam while he was with his family to hold his marriage contract, resulting in the loss of his personal belongings, including his passport, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Football Federation. The statement clarified the circumstances surrounding the delay in Saud Abdulhamid's joining the national team camp in the final phase of the preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as he was unable to reach the capital Riyadh today as per his confirmed booking, due to his private vehicle being stolen in Amsterdam.



The Football Federation is following up on the investigation into the case in coordination with the Ministry of Sports, as well as keeping in touch with the Embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Kingdom of the Netherlands to obtain the necessary documents.