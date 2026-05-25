أطلق رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه تركي آل الشيخ «تقويم القطيف»، الذي يضم باقة متنوعة من الفعاليات الرياضية والترفيهية والثقافية، ضمن جهود الهيئة لتوسيع الخيارات الترفيهية وتعزيز جودة الحياة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

ويقدّم التقويم فعاليات متنوعة تستهدف مختلف شرائح المجتمع، مستفيداً من المقومات الساحلية والتراثية التي تتميز بها محافظة القطيف، عبر تجارب تجمع بين الرياضة والترفيه والثقافة.

وأكدت الهيئة العامة للترفيه أن إطلاق «تقويم القطيف» يأتي ضمن روزنامة الفعاليات الموسمية التي تنظمها في مناطق المملكة، بهدف تقديم تجارب متكاملة تجمع بين الترفيه والثقافة والرياضة، بما يسهم في تنشيط الحركة السياحية والاقتصادية.