أطلق رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه تركي آل الشيخ «تقويم القطيف»، الذي يضم باقة متنوعة من الفعاليات الرياضية والترفيهية والثقافية، ضمن جهود الهيئة لتوسيع الخيارات الترفيهية وتعزيز جودة الحياة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
ويقدّم التقويم فعاليات متنوعة تستهدف مختلف شرائح المجتمع، مستفيداً من المقومات الساحلية والتراثية التي تتميز بها محافظة القطيف، عبر تجارب تجمع بين الرياضة والترفيه والثقافة.
وأكدت الهيئة العامة للترفيه أن إطلاق «تقويم القطيف» يأتي ضمن روزنامة الفعاليات الموسمية التي تنظمها في مناطق المملكة، بهدف تقديم تجارب متكاملة تجمع بين الترفيه والثقافة والرياضة، بما يسهم في تنشيط الحركة السياحية والاقتصادية.
The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, launched the "Qatif Calendar," which includes a diverse array of sports, entertainment, and cultural events, as part of the Authority's efforts to expand entertainment options and enhance the quality of life in various regions of the Kingdom.
The calendar offers a variety of events targeting different segments of society, benefiting from the coastal and heritage elements that characterize the Qatif Governorate, through experiences that combine sports, entertainment, and culture.
The General Entertainment Authority confirmed that the launch of the "Qatif Calendar" is part of the seasonal events schedule organized in various regions of the Kingdom, aimed at providing integrated experiences that combine entertainment, culture, and sports, contributing to the activation of tourism and economic movement.