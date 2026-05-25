The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, launched the "Qatif Calendar," which includes a diverse array of sports, entertainment, and cultural events, as part of the Authority's efforts to expand entertainment options and enhance the quality of life in various regions of the Kingdom.

The calendar offers a variety of events targeting different segments of society, benefiting from the coastal and heritage elements that characterize the Qatif Governorate, through experiences that combine sports, entertainment, and culture.

The General Entertainment Authority confirmed that the launch of the "Qatif Calendar" is part of the seasonal events schedule organized in various regions of the Kingdom, aimed at providing integrated experiences that combine entertainment, culture, and sports, contributing to the activation of tourism and economic movement.