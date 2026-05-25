The Municipality of Al-Dayer Province, affiliated with the Jazan Region Municipality, has completed its preparations to welcome the blessed Eid al-Adha.

The municipality has intensified health monitoring activities on commercial shops and cleaning operations within neighborhoods and in mountainous villages. It has also carried out preparation and cleaning work in the courtyards of mosques and prayer areas in anticipation of Eid al-Adha, to ensure the readiness of locations and to welcome worshippers in a clean and safe environment that reflects the quality of municipal services. The preparations also included decorating the streets and squares with lighting and banners, as well as preparing public parks and ensuring their readiness to welcome visitors and those heading to the province during the holiday break.

The head of Al-Dayer Municipality, Engineer Hussein bin Ahmed Al-Fifi, stated that the municipality has completed its plan for receiving Eid al-Adha. He added that a health monitoring plan has been established for all shops during morning and evening periods to intensify oversight. He indicated that the Public Health Department has intensified its efforts in cleanliness and monitoring within neighborhoods and in mountainous villages, including spraying, sterilization, and disinfection operations for several public locations.