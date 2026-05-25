أكملت بلدية محافظة الدائر، التابعة لأمانة منطقة جازان، استعداداتها لاستقبال عيد الأضحى المبارك.
وكثفت البلدية أعمال الرقابة الصحية على المحلات التجارية وأعمال النظافة داخل الأحياء وفي القرى الجبلية، كما قامت بأعمال تهيئة ونظافة ساحات الجوامع والمساجد استعداداً لعيد الأضحى المبارك، لضمان جاهزية المواقع واستقبال المصلين في بيئة نظيفة وآمنة تعكس جودة الخدمات البلدية، كما شملت الاستعدادات أيضاً تزيين الشوارع والميادين بالإنارة واللوحات، وتهيئة الحدائق العامة وضمان جاهزيتها لاستقبال الزوار وقاصدي المحافظة خلال إجازة العيد.
وأوضح رئيس بلدية محافظة الدائر المهندس حسين بن أحمد الفيفي أن البلدية أنهت خطتها لاستقبال عيد الأضحى، مضيفاً أنه جرى وضع عمل خطة للرقابة الصحية على جميع المحلات في الفترات الصباحية والمسائية لتكثيف الرقابة، مبيناً أن قسم الصحة العامة كثف جهوده في النظافة ومتابعتها داخل الأحياء وفي القرى الجبلية، ومنها أعمال الرش والتعقيم والتطهير لعدد من المواقع العامة.
The Municipality of Al-Dayer Province, affiliated with the Jazan Region Municipality, has completed its preparations to welcome the blessed Eid al-Adha.
The municipality has intensified health monitoring activities on commercial shops and cleaning operations within neighborhoods and in mountainous villages. It has also carried out preparation and cleaning work in the courtyards of mosques and prayer areas in anticipation of Eid al-Adha, to ensure the readiness of locations and to welcome worshippers in a clean and safe environment that reflects the quality of municipal services. The preparations also included decorating the streets and squares with lighting and banners, as well as preparing public parks and ensuring their readiness to welcome visitors and those heading to the province during the holiday break.
The head of Al-Dayer Municipality, Engineer Hussein bin Ahmed Al-Fifi, stated that the municipality has completed its plan for receiving Eid al-Adha. He added that a health monitoring plan has been established for all shops during morning and evening periods to intensify oversight. He indicated that the Public Health Department has intensified its efforts in cleanliness and monitoring within neighborhoods and in mountainous villages, including spraying, sterilization, and disinfection operations for several public locations.