أكملت بلدية محافظة الدائر، التابعة لأمانة منطقة جازان، استعداداتها لاستقبال عيد الأضحى المبارك.

وكثفت البلدية أعمال الرقابة الصحية على المحلات التجارية وأعمال النظافة داخل الأحياء وفي القرى الجبلية، كما قامت بأعمال تهيئة ونظافة ساحات الجوامع والمساجد استعداداً لعيد الأضحى المبارك، لضمان جاهزية المواقع واستقبال المصلين في بيئة نظيفة وآمنة تعكس جودة الخدمات البلدية، كما شملت الاستعدادات أيضاً تزيين الشوارع والميادين بالإنارة واللوحات، وتهيئة الحدائق العامة وضمان جاهزيتها لاستقبال الزوار وقاصدي المحافظة خلال إجازة العيد.

وأوضح رئيس بلدية محافظة الدائر المهندس حسين بن أحمد الفيفي أن البلدية أنهت خطتها لاستقبال عيد الأضحى، مضيفاً أنه جرى وضع عمل خطة للرقابة الصحية على جميع المحلات في الفترات الصباحية والمسائية لتكثيف الرقابة، مبيناً أن قسم الصحة العامة كثف جهوده في النظافة ومتابعتها داخل الأحياء وفي القرى الجبلية، ومنها أعمال الرش والتعقيم والتطهير لعدد من المواقع العامة.