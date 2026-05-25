The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, confirmed today (Monday) that his country has played a very sincere role in mediating between Washington and Tehran.



Sharif stated during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing: "Significant progress has been made in the U.S.-Iranian negotiations, and things are moving in the right direction."



The Pakistani Prime Minister appreciated China's support for its mediation in the U.S.-Iranian negotiations, indicating that the four proposals put forward by President Xi regarding the situation in the Middle East provide important guidance for achieving peace.



Sharif emphasized that "the comprehensive cooperative strategic partnership between Pakistan and China remains central to Pakistan's foreign policy," reviewing the progress in bilateral relations between the two countries.



For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Pakistan for taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, Pakistani television reported that Army Chief Asim Munir is visiting China alongside Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold talks with Chinese leaders.



This visit comes amid discussions of progress in the negotiations facilitated by Pakistan between the United States and Iran to reach an agreement to end the war.



However, optimism has waned in Iranian and American statements, as Washington and Tehran have downplayed the chances of achieving a breakthrough in the conflict that began three months ago.



Trump had presented Iran with two options: "Either it will be a great deal with real meaning, or it won't happen at all," while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that either the United States will reach a good agreement with Iran or it will deal with it in another way.



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei said: "There are currently no plans to send a negotiating delegation to Pakistan," adding that Iran and the United States have reached a framework, but it cannot be said that an agreement is imminent.