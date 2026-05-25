أكد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن بلاده لعبت دوراً صادقاً للغاية في الوساطة بين واشنطن وطهران.

وقال شريف خلال اجتماع مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في بكين: «تم إحراز تقدم كبير في المفاوضات الأمريكية - الإيرانية، والأمور تسير في الاتجاه الصحيح».

وثمّن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني دعم الصين لها في الوساطة في المفاوضات الأمريكية-الإيرانية، مبيناً أن المقترحات الأربعة التي طرحها الرئيس شي بشأن الوضع في الشرق الأوسط تقدم توجيهاً مهماً لإحلال السلام.

وأكد شريف أن «الشراكة الإستراتيجية التعاونية الشاملة بين باكستان والصين لا تزال محورية في السياسة الخارجية لباكستان»، مستعرضاً التقدم في العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

بدوره، قال الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ إن الصين تثني على باكستان لاتخاذها زمام المبادرة للقيام بدور الوساطة من أجل استعادة السلام في الشرق الأوسط.

وأشاد «شي» بقائد الجيش الباكستاني الذي لعب دوراً محورياً في محادثات السلام وكان حاضراً في بكين، قائلاً: «أعلم أنك عدت للتو من إيران، وبذلت جهوداً إيجابية من أجل السلام الحالي».

وأشار إلى أن إنهاء الحرب، التي تسببت في أكبر أزمة طاقة منذ عقود، كان أولوية قصوى، مؤكداً أن استئناف القتال أمر غير مقبول.

من جهته، أفاد التلفزيون الباكستاني بأن قائد الجيش عاصم منير يزور الصين برفقة رئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف لإجراء محادثات مع القادة الصينيين.

وتأتي هذه الزيارة في ظل الحديث عن إحراز تقدم في المفاوضات التي ترعاها باكستان بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب.

لكن تراجع التفاؤل في التصريحات الإيرانية والأمريكية، بعد أن قللت واشنطن وطهران من فرص تحقيق انفراجة وشيكة في الصراع الذي بدأ قبل ثلاثة أشهر.

وكان ترمب قد حدد خيارين أمام إيران: «إما أن يكون اتفاقاً عظيماً وذا معنى حقيقي، أو لن يكون على الإطلاق»، فيما قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إنه إما أن تتوصل الولايات المتحدة إلى اتفاق جيد مع إيران أو ستتعامل معها بطريقة أخرى.

في المقابل، قال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي: «لا توجد حالياً أي خطط لإرسال وفد تفاوضي إلى باكستان»، مضيفاً أن إيران والولايات المتحدة توصلتا إلى إطار عمل، لكن لا يمكن القول إن الاتفاق أصبح وشيكاً.