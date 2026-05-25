بعد تحقيق سعود عبدالحميد، لقبه الأول في مشواره الأوروبي، عندما تُوِّج مع لانس بكأس فرنسا على حساب نيس بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، الجمعة الماضية، ومساهمته في حجز فريقه مقعداً في بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم، بعد أن حل الفريق في المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري الفرنسي برصيد 70 نقطة.

احتفل النجم سعود عبدالحميد بعقد قرانه في هولندا وسط حضور والدته وإخوانه وأصدقائه، الذين حرصوا على مشاركته في فرحة العمر، على أن ينضم اليوم (الإثنين) لمعسكر المنتخب السعودي في أمريكا، استعدادا لكأس العالم 2026.