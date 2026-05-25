After Saudi Abdulhamid achieved his first title in his European career, when he was crowned with Lens the French Cup against Nice with a score of three goals to one last Friday, and his contribution to securing his team's place in the UEFA Champions League for the next season, his team occupied the second place in the French league standings with a total of 70 points.



The Saudi star "Soud Abdulhamid" celebrated his marriage contract in the Netherlands in the presence of his mother, brothers, and friends, who were keen to share in the joy of a lifetime, and he is set to join the Saudi national team camp in America today (Monday) in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.