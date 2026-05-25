توج فريق صن داونز الجنوب أفريقي بطلاً لمسابقة دوري أبطال أفريقيا للمرة الثانية في تاريخه، بعد تعادله مع الجيش الملكي المغربي بهدف لمثله مساء اليوم (الأحد)، على ملعب الأمير مولاي عبدالله، في إياب النهائي.
نتيجة لقاء الذهاب
وكان صن داونز قد حسم لقاء الذهاب بهدف نظيف سجله أوبري موديبا، ليتوج باللقب بعد تفوقه بنتيجة 2-1 بمجموع المباراتين.
تقدم مغربي.. ورد سريع للضيوف
افتتح الجيش الملكي التسجيل في الدقيقة 40 عن طريق ربيع حريمات من ركلة جزاء، لكن تيبوهو موكيانا أدرك التعادل لصالح صن داونز في الدقيقة 45+7.
الأكثر تتويجاً
ويتصدر الأهلي المصري قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بلقب دوري أبطال أفريقيا برصيد 12 لقباً، فيما يتقاسم الزمالك المصري ومازيمبي الكونغولي المركز الثاني برصيد 5 ألقاب لكل منهما.
The South African team Sundowns has been crowned champion of the African Champions League for the second time in its history, after drawing with the Moroccan Royal Army 1-1 this evening (Sunday) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the return leg of the final.
Result of the first leg
Sundowns had secured the first leg with a clean goal scored by Aubrey Modiba, thus winning the title with an aggregate score of 2-1.
Moroccan lead... and a quick response from the guests
The Royal Army opened the scoring in the 40th minute through Rabi Hrimat from a penalty kick, but Teboho Mokwena equalized for Sundowns in the 45+7 minute.
Most titles
Al Ahly of Egypt tops the list of clubs with the most African Champions League titles, with a total of 12 titles, while Egyptian Zamalek and Congolese Mazembe share second place with 5 titles each.