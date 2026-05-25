The South African team Sundowns has been crowned champion of the African Champions League for the second time in its history, after drawing with the Moroccan Royal Army 1-1 this evening (Sunday) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the return leg of the final.

Result of the first leg

Sundowns had secured the first leg with a clean goal scored by Aubrey Modiba, thus winning the title with an aggregate score of 2-1.

Moroccan lead... and a quick response from the guests

The Royal Army opened the scoring in the 40th minute through Rabi Hrimat from a penalty kick, but Teboho Mokwena equalized for Sundowns in the 45+7 minute.

Most titles

Al Ahly of Egypt tops the list of clubs with the most African Champions League titles, with a total of 12 titles, while Egyptian Zamalek and Congolese Mazembe share second place with 5 titles each.