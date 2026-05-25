توج فريق صن داونز الجنوب أفريقي بطلاً لمسابقة دوري أبطال أفريقيا للمرة الثانية في تاريخه، بعد تعادله مع الجيش الملكي المغربي بهدف لمثله مساء اليوم (الأحد)، على ملعب الأمير مولاي عبدالله، في إياب النهائي.

نتيجة لقاء الذهاب

وكان صن داونز قد حسم لقاء الذهاب بهدف نظيف سجله أوبري موديبا، ليتوج باللقب بعد تفوقه بنتيجة 2-1 بمجموع المباراتين.

تقدم مغربي.. ورد سريع للضيوف

افتتح الجيش الملكي التسجيل في الدقيقة 40 عن طريق ربيع حريمات من ركلة جزاء، لكن تيبوهو موكيانا أدرك التعادل لصالح صن داونز في الدقيقة 45+7.

الأكثر تتويجاً

ويتصدر الأهلي المصري قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بلقب دوري أبطال أفريقيا برصيد 12 لقباً، فيما يتقاسم الزمالك المصري ومازيمبي الكونغولي المركز الثاني برصيد 5 ألقاب لكل منهما.