أعاد الجدل حول عدد بطولات الدوري التي حققها النصر إشعال نقاش قديم في الوسط الرياضي، بعد أن وضعت منصة «إكس» ملاحظات توضيحية على أكثر من منشور للنادي يتحدث فيه عن امتلاكه 20 لقبًا للدوري، مؤكدة أن السجلات الرسمية المعتمدة تشير إلى 11 بطولة فقط في الدوري الممتاز.


وبحسب المتداول، نشر النصر تصميمًا احتفاليًا يحمل عبارة «بطل الدوري للمرة العشرين»، قبل أن تظهر ملاحظة توضيحية من «إكس» تفيد بأن السجلات الرسمية المعتمدة لا تحتسب سوى 11 لقبًا دوريًا للنادي. كما استندت المنصة إلى السجل الشرفي الذي نشره الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ضمن مشروع توثيق تاريخ الكرة السعودية، والذي أورد أن النصر يملك 11 بطولة في مسابقة الدوري على مستوى المملكة.


جوهر الخلاف يعود إلى اختلاف معيار الاحتساب؛ فالنصر يتمسك بإدراج بطولات ودوريات المناطق وبعض المسابقات السابقة ضمن رصيده التاريخي، بينما يعتمد مشروع التوثيق والاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم بطولات الدوري المصنفة رسميًا ضمن مسابقة الدوري على مستوى المملكة فقط.


ومع تكرار التنبيهات التصحيحية من «إكس»، تحولت القضية إلى مادة يومية للجدل بين الجماهير؛ فبينما يرى منتقدون أن الأرقام الرسمية حسمت المسألة، يعتبر آخرون أن من حق النادي الدفاع عن روايته التاريخية والتمسك بما يراه جزءًا من إرثه الرياضي. وبين الرقمين «20» و«11»، لا تزال معركة التوثيق مفتوحة في الفضاء الرقمي أكثر من الملاعب.