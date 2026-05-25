The debate over the number of league titles won by Al-Nassr has reignited an old discussion in the sports community, after the platform "X" made clarifying notes on more than one post from the club discussing its claim of having 20 league titles, confirming that the official records indicate only 11 titles in the Premier League.



According to what has been circulated, Al-Nassr published a celebratory design bearing the phrase "League Champion for the twentieth time," before a clarifying note from "X" appeared stating that the official records only count 11 league titles for the club. The platform also referred to the honor roll published by the Saudi Football Federation as part of the project to document the history of Saudi football, which stated that Al-Nassr has 11 championships in the league competition at the national level.



The essence of the dispute lies in the differing criteria for counting; Al-Nassr insists on including regional championships and some previous competitions in its historical tally, while the documentation project and the Saudi Football Federation rely solely on league titles officially classified within the league competition at the national level.



With repeated corrective alerts from "X," the issue has turned into a daily topic of debate among fans; while critics believe that the official numbers have settled the matter, others argue that the club has the right to defend its historical narrative and cling to what it sees as part of its sports legacy. Between the numbers "20" and "11," the documentation battle remains open in the digital space more than on the fields.