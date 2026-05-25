هبط فريق وست هام يونايتد إلى التشامبيونشيب، رغم فوزه على ليدز يونايتد بثلاثية نظيفة في المباراة التي أقيمت (الأحد) على ملعب لندن الأولمبي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ38 والأخيرة من الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
وكان وست هام بحاجة إلى الفوز مع هزيمة توتنهام أمام إيفرتون للبقاء في البريميرليغ، لكن «السبيرز» حقق الفوز بهدف نظيف.
أهداف المباراة
جاءت أهداف وست هام عن طريق فالنتين كاستيلانوس وجارود بوين وكالوم ويلسون في الدقائق 67 و79 و90+4.
وست هام ثالث الهابطين
وأصبح وست هام ثالث الهابطين إلى التشامبيونشيب بعد استمراره في المركز الـ18 برصيد 39 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطتين عن توتنهام الذي ضمن البقاء رسمياً.
وكان وولفرهامبتون وبيرنلي هبطا في وقت سابق، ليكتمل عدد الأندية الهابطة، فيما صعدت أندية كوفنتري سيتي وإيبسويتش تاون هال سيتي إلى البريميرليغ.
West Ham United has been relegated to the Championship, despite winning against Leeds United with a clean three-goal victory in the match held on (Sunday) at the London Olympic Stadium, as part of the 38th and final round of the English Premier League.
West Ham needed to win along with a Tottenham loss against Everton to stay in the Premier League, but the "Spurs" secured a victory with a single goal.
Match Goals
The goals for West Ham came from Valentin Castellanos, Jarrod Bowen, and Callum Wilson in the 67th, 79th, and 90+4 minutes.
West Ham the Third Relegated
West Ham became the third team to be relegated to the Championship after remaining in 18th place with 39 points, two points behind Tottenham, which has officially secured its stay.
Wolverhampton and Burnley had been relegated earlier, completing the number of relegated clubs, while Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and Hull City have been promoted to the Premier League.