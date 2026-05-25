West Ham United has been relegated to the Championship, despite winning against Leeds United with a clean three-goal victory in the match held on (Sunday) at the London Olympic Stadium, as part of the 38th and final round of the English Premier League.

West Ham needed to win along with a Tottenham loss against Everton to stay in the Premier League, but the "Spurs" secured a victory with a single goal.

Match Goals

The goals for West Ham came from Valentin Castellanos, Jarrod Bowen, and Callum Wilson in the 67th, 79th, and 90+4 minutes.

West Ham the Third Relegated

West Ham became the third team to be relegated to the Championship after remaining in 18th place with 39 points, two points behind Tottenham, which has officially secured its stay.

Wolverhampton and Burnley had been relegated earlier, completing the number of relegated clubs, while Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and Hull City have been promoted to the Premier League.