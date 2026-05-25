هبط فريق وست هام يونايتد إلى التشامبيونشيب، رغم فوزه على ليدز يونايتد بثلاثية نظيفة في المباراة التي أقيمت (الأحد) على ملعب لندن الأولمبي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ38 والأخيرة من الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

وكان وست هام بحاجة إلى الفوز مع هزيمة توتنهام أمام إيفرتون للبقاء في البريميرليغ، لكن «السبيرز» حقق الفوز بهدف نظيف.

أهداف المباراة

جاءت أهداف وست هام عن طريق فالنتين كاستيلانوس وجارود بوين وكالوم ويلسون في الدقائق 67 و79 و90+4.

وست هام ثالث الهابطين

وأصبح وست هام ثالث الهابطين إلى التشامبيونشيب بعد استمراره في المركز الـ18 برصيد 39 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطتين عن توتنهام الذي ضمن البقاء رسمياً.

وكان وولفرهامبتون وبيرنلي هبطا في وقت سابق، ليكتمل عدد الأندية الهابطة، فيما صعدت أندية كوفنتري سيتي وإيبسويتش تاون هال سيتي إلى البريميرليغ.