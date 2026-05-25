استفسرت أندية عدة بارزة من دوري روشن عن مستقبل المدافع متعب المفرج مع نادي التعاون، إذ تؤكد مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن علاقة المفرج مع نادي التعاون تنتهي رسمياً مع نهاية شهر يونيو القادم، ولم يتفق اللاعب مع ناديه الحالي، على التجديد؛ بسبب ضعف العرض من الناحية المالية.
وتدرّج المفرج في الفئات السنيّة لنادي الهلال، ومثّل الفريق الكروي الأول، وخاض تجارب احترافية قصيرة بنظام الإعارة مع ناديي الشباب والتعاون، وتوّج معه بلقب كأس الملك عام 2019 قبل أن ينتقل بشكل نهاىي إلى «السكري» في صيف 2024.
Several prominent clubs from the Roshan League have inquired about the future of defender Muteb Al-Mufrej with Al-Taawoun Club, as exclusive sources confirm to "Okaz" that Al-Mufrej's relationship with Al-Taawoun will officially end at the end of next June, and the player has not reached an agreement with his current club regarding renewal due to a weak financial offer.
Al-Mufrej progressed through the youth categories of Al-Hilal Club, represented the first football team, and had short professional loan experiences with Al-Shabab and Al-Taawoun, winning the King’s Cup with them in 2019 before transferring permanently to "Al-Sukari" in the summer of 2024.