Several prominent clubs from the Roshan League have inquired about the future of defender Muteb Al-Mufrej with Al-Taawoun Club, as exclusive sources confirm to "Okaz" that Al-Mufrej's relationship with Al-Taawoun will officially end at the end of next June, and the player has not reached an agreement with his current club regarding renewal due to a weak financial offer.



Al-Mufrej progressed through the youth categories of Al-Hilal Club, represented the first football team, and had short professional loan experiences with Al-Shabab and Al-Taawoun, winning the King’s Cup with them in 2019 before transferring permanently to "Al-Sukari" in the summer of 2024.