استفسرت أندية عدة بارزة من دوري روشن عن مستقبل المدافع متعب المفرج مع نادي التعاون، إذ تؤكد مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن علاقة المفرج مع نادي التعاون تنتهي رسمياً مع نهاية شهر يونيو القادم، ولم يتفق اللاعب مع ناديه الحالي، على التجديد؛ بسبب ضعف العرض من الناحية المالية.


وتدرّج المفرج في الفئات السنيّة لنادي الهلال، ومثّل الفريق الكروي الأول، وخاض تجارب احترافية قصيرة بنظام الإعارة مع ناديي الشباب والتعاون، وتوّج معه بلقب كأس الملك عام 2019 قبل أن ينتقل بشكل نهاىي إلى «السكري» في صيف 2024.