Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti held a farewell ceremony today for the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Tunisia, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, on the occasion of the end of his term in Tunisia, at the ministry's headquarters in the Tunisian capital.

During the event, Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti praised the significant role played by Ambassador Al-Saqr during his tenure, affirming that the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Tunisia have reached advanced stages.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Saqr expressed his appreciation for the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, valuing the cooperation and mutual respect he encountered, and affirming that this will always be a source of appreciation and pride.

The ceremony was attended by the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries accredited to Tunisia.