أقام وزير الخارجية التونسي محمد علي النفطي، اليوم، حفل وداع لسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى تونس الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن علي الصقر، بمناسبة انتهاء فترة عمله في تونس، وذلك بمقر الوزارة في العاصمة التونسية.

وأشاد وزير الخارجية التونسي محمد علي النفطي خلال المناسبة بالدور الكبير الذي اضطلع به السفير الصقر خلال فترة عمله، مؤكداً أن العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وتونس بلغت مراحل متقدمة.

بدوره عبّر السفير الصقر عن تقديره للخارجية التونسية، مثمناً ما وجده من تعاون واحترام متبادل، مؤكداً أن ذلك سيظل محل تقدير واعتزاز.

حضر الحفل سفراء مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية المعتمدون لدى تونس.