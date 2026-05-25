أقام وزير الخارجية التونسي محمد علي النفطي، اليوم، حفل وداع لسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى تونس الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن علي الصقر، بمناسبة انتهاء فترة عمله في تونس، وذلك بمقر الوزارة في العاصمة التونسية.
وأشاد وزير الخارجية التونسي محمد علي النفطي خلال المناسبة بالدور الكبير الذي اضطلع به السفير الصقر خلال فترة عمله، مؤكداً أن العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وتونس بلغت مراحل متقدمة.
بدوره عبّر السفير الصقر عن تقديره للخارجية التونسية، مثمناً ما وجده من تعاون واحترام متبادل، مؤكداً أن ذلك سيظل محل تقدير واعتزاز.
حضر الحفل سفراء مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية المعتمدون لدى تونس.
Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti held a farewell ceremony today for the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Tunisia, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, on the occasion of the end of his term in Tunisia, at the ministry's headquarters in the Tunisian capital.
During the event, Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti praised the significant role played by Ambassador Al-Saqr during his tenure, affirming that the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Tunisia have reached advanced stages.
For his part, Ambassador Al-Saqr expressed his appreciation for the Tunisian Foreign Ministry, valuing the cooperation and mutual respect he encountered, and affirming that this will always be a source of appreciation and pride.
The ceremony was attended by the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries accredited to Tunisia.