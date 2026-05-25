The following statement was issued by the Royal Court today:

«Statement from the Royal Court»

His Royal Highness Prince Nawaf bin Naif bin Mandooh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away, and the funeral prayer will be held - God willing - tomorrow (Tuesday), corresponding to 9 / 12 / 1447, after the afternoon prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

May God grant him His vast mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and may He admit him into His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return.