صدر عن الديوان الملكي اليوم البيان التالي:

«بيان من الديوان الملكي»

انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى الأمير/ نواف بن نايف بن ممدوح بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسيصلى عليه -إن شاء الله- يوم غدٍ (الثلاثاء) الموافق 9 / 12 / 1447، بعد صلاة العصر في جامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في مدينة الرياض.

تغمده الله بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ورضوانه وأسكنه فسيح جناته، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.