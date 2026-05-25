كشف تقرير حديث لهيئة المواصفات والمقاييس (اطلعت «عكاظ» عليه) أن إجمالي المركبات والسيارات، التي تقدمت الشركات بطلب استيرادها من خارج المملكة تحت خدمة (فحص مركبة مستوردة) منذ 2 يناير من العام الحالي حتى تاريخ 20 مايو 139 يوماً، بلغ نحو 227,951 مركبة، (بمتوسط تقديم 1,640 طلب استيراد يومياً إلى الهيئة).


ووفقاً للرصد، استحوذت المنشآت المصنعة في موديل 2025 على النصيب الأعلى، وبلغ عددها نحو 56,051 سيارة، وجاءت المركبات المصنعة في عام 2021 في المرتبة الثانية وبلغ عددها 39,233 سيارة، ثم المركبات المصنعة في 2022 وبلغ عددها 29,856 سيارة، ثم عام 2023 التي بلغ عدد المركبات المستوردة نحو 25,184 مركبة، وجاءت المركبات المصنعة في عام 2024 نحو 14,659 مركبة، أما السيارات المصنعة في العام الحالي 2026 فبلغ عدد طلبات الاستيراد نحو 10,696 سيارة، وراوحت سنوات المركبات المصنعة ابتداء من عام 1998 حتى عام 2026.

الأجزاء المستوردة


وشمل الاستيراد العديد من المركبات وأجزائها من ضمنها: «سيارات، معدة، رأس تريلا، جيب، فان، صندوق، شاحنات بمختلف أنواعها، إسعاف، قلاب، مضخة خرسانية، صهريج ماء، فان ثلاجة، سطحة، ميني باص، حافلة، شاحنة مجهزة بسطحة، هايلكس، شاحنة مجهزة بمنزل متنقل، قلاب، شاسيه».


وكانت أكثر 5 شركات مصنعة للمركبات وأجزائها «مرسيدس، هونداي، تويوتا، كيا، بي ام دبليو».


وتبلغ تكلفة خدمة «فحص المركبات المستوردة» نحو 300 ريال لكل مركبة، ويستغرق تنفيذها 15 دقيقة، وتختص الخدمة بطلب فحص وإصدار رقم سداد للمركبات المستوردة المحالة من هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك.


يذكر أن هيئة المواصفات والمقاييس قد شددت بأن جميع المركبات المستوردة للمملكة ملزمة بالمواصفات القياسية الخليجية، خصوصاً في ظل وجود مركبات تصنع لأسواق لا تحقق مواصفاتها هذه المتطلبات.