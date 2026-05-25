A recent report from the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (which "Okaz" reviewed) revealed that the total number of vehicles and cars for which companies applied for import from outside the Kingdom under the "Imported Vehicle Inspection" service from January 2 of this year until May 20, a period of 139 days, reached approximately 227,951 vehicles, (with an average of 1,640 import requests submitted daily to the organization).



According to the monitoring, vehicles manufactured in the 2025 model year accounted for the highest share, with a total of about 56,051 cars. Vehicles manufactured in 2021 came in second place with 39,233 cars, followed by those manufactured in 2022 with 29,856 cars, and then 2023, which saw around 25,184 imported vehicles. Vehicles manufactured in 2024 numbered about 14,659, while the number of import requests for vehicles manufactured in the current year 2026 reached around 10,696 cars. The years of manufactured vehicles ranged from 1998 to 2026.



Imported Parts



The import included many vehicles and their parts, including: "cars, equipment, tractor heads, SUVs, vans, boxes, trucks of various types, ambulances, dump trucks, concrete pumps, water tankers, refrigerated vans, flatbeds, minibuses, buses, trucks equipped with flatbeds, Hilux, trucks equipped with mobile homes, dump trucks, chassis."



The top 5 manufacturers of vehicles and their parts were "Mercedes, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, BMW."



The cost of the "Imported Vehicle Inspection" service is approximately 300 riyals per vehicle, and it takes 15 minutes to complete. The service is specifically for requesting inspection and issuing a payment number for imported vehicles referred by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization has emphasized that all imported vehicles to the Kingdom must comply with Gulf standard specifications, especially in light of the existence of vehicles manufactured for markets that do not meet these requirements.