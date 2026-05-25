The Ministry of Interior confirmed that adherence to the regulations and instructions of Hajj contributes to maintaining the security and safety of the guests of Allah, enhancing the efficiency of crowd management, and achieving high fluidity in movement between the holy sites during the Hajj season of 1447.

The ministry explained that the security, organizational, service, and operational plans for Hajj aim to enable individuals holding Hajj permits to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance, through a comprehensive national system involving various security, service, health, and organizational entities.

The Ministry of Interior indicated that the implemented organizational and field procedures come within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing a safe and organized environment for the guests of Allah and delivering high-quality services, which is one of the goals of Vision 2030.

It urged the guests of Allah to adhere to the organized instructions for Hajj, comply with the movement and transportation routes, use the approved means of transport, and cooperate with security personnel and relevant authorities to enhance the efficiency of field performance in high-density areas.