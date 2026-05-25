The Muslim World League strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a train in the "Balochistan" region of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Secretary-General of the League, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated in a statement the League's firm rejection and condemnation of violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, expressing its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in this painful tragedy, and its support for its efforts to confront all that threatens its security, stability, and the safety of its people.

Al-Issa extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and to the entire Pakistani people, asking the Almighty -Glory be to Him- to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, and to grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured.