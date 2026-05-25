دانَت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجومَ الإرهابي الذي استهدف قطاراً في إقليم «بلوشستان» بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية.

وجدّد الأمين العام للرابطة رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، في بيانٍ، تأكيد موقف الرابطة الرَّافِض والمُدين للعنف والإرهاب بجميع أشكاله وذرائِعِه، مُعرِباً عن تضامنها الكامل مع جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في هذا المُصاب المُؤلم، ودعمها لجُهودها في مواجهة كلّ ما يُهدِّد أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة شعبها.

وتقدّم العيسى بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى ذوي الضحايا وإلى الشعب الباكستاني كافّةً، سائلاً المولى -سبحانه وتعالى- أن يتغمّد المُتوفّين بواسع رحمته، ويُسكنَهم فسيح جنّاته، وأن يمُنَّ على المُصابين بالشفاء العاجل.