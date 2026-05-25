دعمت وزارة العدل خدماتها المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، خلال موسم حج 1447، بحلول ترجمة فورية متعددة اللغات؛ لتمكين التواصل مع الحجاج داخل الدوائر القضائية وكتابات العدل المتنقلة في الحرم المكي والمشاعر المقدسة.

وتتيح الخدمة التواصل الفوري بأكثر من 70 لغة، بينها لغة الإشارة، عبر حلول رقمية تدعم التواصل متعدد اللغات؛ بما يسهم في تيسير استفادة الحجاج من الخدمات العدلية والتوثيقية بسرعة ووضوح.

وتأتي هذه الخدمات ضمن منظومة عدلية وتقنية متكاملة سخّرتها الوزارة خلال موسم الحج؛ لدعم سرعة الإنجاز وتيسير الإجراءات للحجاج والعاملين على خدمتهم.