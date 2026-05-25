The Ministry of Justice has enhanced its services provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1447 with instant multilingual translation solutions; to enable communication with pilgrims within the judicial circles and mobile notary offices in the Holy Mosque and sacred sites.

The service allows for instant communication in over 70 languages, including sign language, through digital solutions that support multilingual communication; which contributes to facilitating pilgrims' access to judicial and documentation services quickly and clearly.

These services are part of an integrated judicial and technological system that the ministry has deployed during the Hajj season; to support the speed of completion and ease the procedures for pilgrims and those working to serve them.