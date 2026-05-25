كشف تقرير حديث أن سوق العقارات في المملكة العربية السعودية نجحت في التعامل بقوة مع تباطؤ النشاط الناتج عن حالة عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي والاقتصادي في المنطقة، بدعم حكومي قوي من مبادرات رؤية 2030 والتنويع الاقتصادي. وسجل قطاع الضيافة معدل إشغال بلغت نسبته 66.3% على مستوى المملكة، مع ارتفاع متوسط الأسعار اليومية بنسبة 3% ليصل إلى 805.5 ريال سعودي بدعم من رحلات العمرة والسفر الداخلي، وفقا لـ«جيه إل إل».

وأظهر قطاع المساحات المكتبية مرونة واضحة؛ إذ حافظ قطاع المساحات المكتبية الفاخرة في الرياض على أداء استثنائي بلغت فيه نسبة الشواغر حوالى 3.2% في جميع الفئات، مدفوعاً بارتفاع إيجارات مركز الملك عبدالله المالي بنسبة 5.5%، بينما بلغت نسبة الشواغر في المساحات المكتبية من الفئة (أ) في جدة 6%، وشهدت حاضرة الدمام تحسناً في معدلات الشواغر من الفئتين (أ) و(ب) لتصل إلى 21.4% و17.3% على الترتيب.

وفي قطاع منافذ التجزئة، ارتفع مخزون السوق في الرياض إلى 4.7 مليون متر مربع مع استقرار معدل الشواغر في مراكز التسوق الإقليمية الكبرى عند 2.1%، بينما استقر المخزون في جدة عند 2.69 مليون متر مربع محققاً نمواً إيجارياً بنسبة 13% في مراكز التسوق الإقليمية الكبرى الرئيسية.

ورغم مواجهة قطاع الوحدات السكنية انكماشاً حاداً في نشاط المعاملات بنسبة 54.4% في الرياض و51.8% في جدة، إلّا أن أسعار الشقق والفلل في جدة ارتفعت بنسبة 4% و3.8%. وأخيراً، واصل قطاع العقارات الصناعية واللوجستية زخمه التصاعدي متجاوزاً معدلات إشغال بنسبة 90% في الرياض وجدة، وسط نمو الطلب على الأصول عالية الجودة لأغراض التجارة الإلكترونية، وتحسين سلاسل التوريد، والزيادة في أعداد مزودي الخدمات اللوجستية الخارجيين.