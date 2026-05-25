The National Center of Meteorology announced that today, on the Day of Tarwiyah, the temperature in Mina reached 45 degrees Celsius, while wind speed reached 26 km/h, and the highest humidity level was 36%. This is part of the continuous monitoring of the weather conditions in the holy sites during this year's Hajj season.

The center clarified that Arafat remains the hottest among the holy sites since the beginning of the season, having recorded 48 degrees Celsius last Saturday. Preliminary readings indicate the possibility of temperatures reaching around 45 degrees Celsius in Arafat tomorrow, God willing, during peak hours.

For his part, the spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed that the center continues to monitor the weather conditions in the holy sites around the clock through an advanced system of observation stations and modern technologies, to ensure the provision of accurate information that contributes to supporting the relevant authorities in serving the guests of الرحمن.

He added that the rise in temperatures during this period is considered a typical climatic feature of the summer season in the region, urging pilgrims to adhere to preventive guidelines, avoid direct exposure to sunlight, especially during midday, and to increase fluid intake and use umbrellas, which helps alleviate heat stress and maintain their safety while performing the rituals.