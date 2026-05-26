Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli Club will conduct its external preparatory camp for the new sports season between Austria and Portugal, as part of its preparations for the upcoming local and continental competitions.



The camp is part of the technical program set by the team's coaching staff, aimed at enhancing the physical and technical readiness of the players and fostering harmony among the team members before the start of the new season, which will see Al-Ahli participating in several local and international tournaments, including the Roshen Saudi League, the King’s Cup, the Saudi Super Cup, in addition to the AFC Champions League and the Club World Cup.



It is expected that the camp will include several friendly matches against European teams, to assess the players' readiness and provide the coaching staff with an opportunity to test new elements and implement various tactical aspects.



Al-Ahli had previously launched European camps in past seasons as part of its preparatory program, aiming to provide an ideal environment for technical and physical preparation before the start of the new sports season.