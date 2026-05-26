علمت مصادر «عكاظ» بأن النادي الأهلي سيخوض معسكره الإعدادي الخارجي للموسم الرياضي الجديد بين النمسا والبرتغال، ضمن تحضيراته للمنافسات المحلية والقارية القادمة.


ويأتي المعسكر ضمن البرنامج الفني الذي وضعه الجهاز الفني للفريق، بهدف رفع الجاهزية البدنية والفنية للاعبين، وتعزيز الانسجام بين عناصر الفريق قبل انطلاق الموسم الجديد، الذي يشهد مشاركة الأهلي في عدد من البطولات المحلية والخارجية، تشمل دوري روشن السعودي، وكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وكأس السوبر السعودي، إضافة إلى دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، وكأس القارات للأندية.


ومن المنتظر أن يتخلل المعسكر عدد من المباريات الودية أمام فرق أوروبية، للوقوف على جاهزية اللاعبين ومنح الجهاز الفني فرصة لتجربة العناصر الجديدة وتطبيق الجوانب التكتيكية المختلفة.


وكان الأهلي قد دشن في مواسم سابقة معسكرات أوروبية ضمن برنامجه التحضيري، بهدف توفير بيئة مثالية للإعداد الفني والبدني قبل انطلاق الموسم الرياضي الجديد.