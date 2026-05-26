واصل وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، اليوم، جولاته الميدانية ولقاءاته الثنائية مع عدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين المعنيين بشؤون الحج في عدد من الدول، وذلك في إطار المتابعة المستمرة للاستعدادات التشغيلية لموسم حج 1447هـ، وتعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بما يسهم في الارتقاء بالخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

واستهل برنامجه بحضور فرضية تشغيلية في مشروع الأضاحي بمشعر منى، اطلع خلالها على الجاهزية التشغيلية والإجراءات التنفيذية المتبعة، بما يدعم كفاءة الأداء ورفع مستوى الجاهزية خلال الموسم.

وشملت لقاءاته زيارة مقر البعثة الإندونيسية ولقاء وزير الحج والعمرة بجمهورية إندونيسيا محمد عرفان يوسف، إلى جانب زيارة مقر البعثة الماليزية ولقاء وزير الشؤون الدينية في ماليزيا الدكتور ذو الكفل بن حسن.

وعقد الدكتور الربيعة كذلك سلسلة لقاءات مع عدد من المسؤولين، شملت وزير الشؤون الدينية بجمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية قاضي شاه مفضل حسين كايكوباد، ورئيس المجلس الأعلى للشؤون الإسلامية في إثيوبيا فضيلة المفتي الشيخ حاجي إبراهيم تحفة، ووزير الشؤون الدينية بالجمهورية التونسية الدكتور أحمد البوهالي، ووكيل وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية رئيس مكتب شؤون حجاج دولة الكويت سليمان صالح محمد السويلم.

وجرى خلال اللقاءات الاطمئنان على أوضاع الحجاج التابعين لتلك البعثات، ومتابعة مستوى الجاهزية والخدمات المقدمة لهم، إلى جانب الوقوف على أي ملاحظات أو تحديات تشغيلية قد تؤثر في رحلتهم الإيمانية، بما يعزز سرعة المعالجة والتنسيق المشترك لضمان أداء الحجاج لمناسكهم بيسر وطمأنينة.