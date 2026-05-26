Today, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, continued his field tours and bilateral meetings with a number of ministers and officials concerned with Hajj affairs in several countries, as part of the ongoing follow-up to the operational preparations for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, and to enhance coordination and integration that contributes to improving the services provided to the guests of الرحمن.

He began his program by attending an operational drill in the sacrificial project at Mina, during which he reviewed the operational readiness and the executive procedures in place, supporting performance efficiency and raising the level of preparedness during the season.

His meetings included a visit to the Indonesian mission headquarters and a meeting with the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Republic of Indonesia, Muhammad Irfan Yusuf, in addition to visiting the Malaysian mission headquarters and meeting with the Minister of Religious Affairs in Malaysia, Dr. Zulkifli bin Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Dr. Al-Rabiah also held a series of meetings with several officials, including the Minister of Religious Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Qazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad, the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Ethiopia, the esteemed Mufti Sheikh Haji Ibrahim Tuhfa, the Minister of Religious Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia, Dr. Ahmed Al-Buhali, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Head of the Office of Hajj Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Suleiman Saleh Mohammed Al-Suwailim.

During the meetings, reassurance was provided regarding the conditions of the pilgrims belonging to those missions, monitoring the level of readiness and the services provided to them, as well as addressing any observations or operational challenges that may affect their spiritual journey, enhancing the speed of resolution and joint coordination to ensure that the pilgrims perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.