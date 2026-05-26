The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz bin Hassan Abdulbaqi, revealed that more than (1,095,920) million health services have been provided by the health system to the guests of Rahman since the beginning of the Hajj season (1447 AH) until the seventh day of Dhul-Hijjah. This is part of integrated efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of health services and improving access to them, ensuring the health of the pilgrims, in line with the objectives of the "Health Sector Transformation" program and the "Service for the Guests of Rahman" program, which stem from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, to enable the guests of Rahman to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

Data from the Ministry of Health revealed that the total number of beneficiaries from health center and urgent care services reached (41,178), while emergency departments received (28,817) cases, and (4,379) beneficiaries visited outpatient clinics, in addition to admitting (4,013) cases to hospitals, and (318) surgical operations were performed, including (222) cardiac catheterizations and (13) open-heart surgeries.

The medical teams promptly and efficiently dealt with (28) cases of heat stress, as part of a field system that works on rapid response and enhancing the efficiency of medical intervention in various locations, supported by extensive preventive efforts that exceeded (292,585) preventive services, contributing to the health of the guests of Rahman, in addition to receiving more than (119,995) calls through the unified call center (937).

The health system continues its efforts with high efficiency, relying on proactive plans and a comprehensive and high-quality health service system, ensuring advanced and safe medical care for the guests of Rahman, embodying its ongoing commitment to providing the best levels of care during the Hajj season.