The Ministry of Interior announced that the Hajj security forces apprehended (3) expatriates and (2) citizens at the entrances of the holy city of Mecca for violating Hajj regulations and instructions by transporting (18) violators who did not have permits to perform Hajj.

The ministry issued administrative decisions through the seasonal administrative committees, which included financial fines of up to (100,000) riyals against the transporters and anyone associated with their violations, imprisonment, public shaming, and financial fines of up to (20,000) riyals against those being transported for attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. Additionally, expatriates will be deported and banned from entering the Kingdom for (10) years after serving their sentences, and there will be a demand for the judicial confiscation of vehicles used to transport the violators.

The Ministry of Interior called on all citizens and expatriates to adhere to and comply with the Hajj regulations and instructions.