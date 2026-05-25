Continuing to serve the guests of الرحمن, mountain rescue teams from the General Directorate of Civil Defense are deployed in the Arafat area; to support field efforts and enhance public safety during the Hajj season of 1447 AH, working in the Mountain of Mercy and the areas with mountainous terrain in the holy sites, to handle emergency situations.

The field mountain rescue teams operate in locations with mountainous nature and possess specialized human resources and equipment that enable them to reach difficult sites when needed, supporting the safety system in the holy sites.