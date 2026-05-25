In the presence of representatives from more than 50 government entities from various regions of the Kingdom, the Board of Grievances organized a specialized workshop today (Tuesday) at its headquarters in Riyadh to discuss the contents of the royal decree number 82241 dated 16/10/1447 AH, which pertains to allowing objections and grievances before government entities regarding decisions that the Board of Grievances is responsible for considering. The aim was to review the regulatory and procedural aspects and the mechanisms for implementing the royal decree and its legal implications.

The workshop included a presentation of the procedures related to administrative fines, and the mechanisms for handling execution requests that were transferred to the administrative execution platform before the issuance of the royal decree, in addition to requests that had not been previously submitted, and the related regulatory procedures. The workshop also addressed several judicial principles related to fines, along with a review of a similar administrative experience.

The workshop concluded with answers to participants' inquiries and a discussion of their observations, amidst notable interaction that contributed to enriching the knowledge aspects and exchanging experiences. This is part of the Board of Grievances' efforts to raise awareness of its judicial systems, activate its educational role, and develop the services provided through the administrative execution court and its digital platforms, thereby enhancing the achievement of justice and delivering rights to their rightful owners.