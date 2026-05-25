بحضور ممثلين عن أكثر من 50 جهة حكومية من مختلف مناطق المملكة، نظّم ديوان المظالم، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بمقره الرئيس في الرياض، ورشة عمل متخصصة لمناقشة مضامين الأمر الملكي الكريم رقم 82241 وتاريخ 16 / 10 / 1447هـ، والمتعلق بإتاحة الاعتراض والتظلم أمام الجهات الحكومية على القرارات التي يختص ديوان المظالم بنظر اعتراضاتها، وذلك بهدف استعراض الجوانب النظامية والإجرائية وآليات تطبيق الأمر الملكي وآثاره النظامية.

وشهدت الورشة استعراض الإجراءات المرتبطة بالغرامات الإدارية، وآليات التعامل مع طلبات التنفيذ التي جرى ترحيلها إلى منصة التنفيذ الإدارية قبل صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم، إضافة إلى الطلبات التي لم تُرفع سابقاً، والإجراءات النظامية المتصلة بها. كما تناولت الورشة عدداً من المبادئ القضائية المتعلقة بالغرامات، إلى جانب استعراض تجربة إدارية مماثلة.

واختتمت الورشة بالإجابة عن استفسارات المشاركين ومناقشة ملاحظاتهم، وسط تفاعل لافت أسهم في إثراء الجوانب المعرفية وتبادل الخبرات، وذلك ضمن جهود ديوان المظالم في نشر الوعي بأنظمته القضائية، وتفعيل دوره التوعوي، وتطوير الخدمات المقدمة عبر محكمة التنفيذ الإدارية ومنصاته الرقمية بما يعزز تحقيق العدالة وإيصال الحقوق لمستحقيها.