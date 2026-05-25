The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, and the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Musaad Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, upon his arrival at the Emirate's headquarters in Mina.

Prince Saud bin Mishal was briefed on the health situation of the guests of Allah, where the Minister of Health confirmed the continued integration among the concerned authorities with high readiness, and the ongoing implementation of preventive plans at the highest levels of preparedness, reassuring that the health condition of the pilgrims is stable, with no reported epidemic cases among them so far.

For his part, the Minister of Health pointed out that more than 1,095,000 health services have been provided to the guests of Allah since the start of the season until today, amidst comprehensive readiness of the health system during the Hajj of 1447 AH.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region was informed about the progress of municipal works and services provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj of 1447 AH, and the readiness of the fieldwork system according to integrated operational plans supported by digital transformation, enhancing response efficiency, and integrating teams and mechanisms through control and monitoring centers and proactive operational models; to ensure the continuity and quality of services at all locations in the holy sites.