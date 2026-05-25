استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، فور وصوله إلى مقر الإمارة بمشعر منى، وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، وأمين العاصمة المقدسة مساعد عبدالعزيز الداود.
واطّلع الأمير سعود بن مشعل على الوضع الصحي لضيوف الرحمن، إذ أكد وزير الصحة استمرار التكامل بين الجهات المعنية بجاهزية عالية، وتواصل تنفيذ الخطط الوقائية بأعلى درجات الجاهزية، مطمئناً باستقرار الحالة الصحية للحجاج، وعدم تسجيل أي حالات وبائية بينهم حتى الآن.
من جهته، أشار وزير الصحة إلى تقديم أكثر من مليون و95 ألف خدمة صحية لضيوف الرحمن منذ بدء الموسم وحتى اليوم، وسط جاهزية متكاملة للمنظومة الصحية خلال حج 1447هـ.
واطّلع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة على سير الأعمال والخدمات البلدية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال حج 1447هـ، وجاهزية منظومة الأعمال الميدانية وفق خطط تشغيلية متكاملة مدعومة بالتحول الرقمي، ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة، وتكامل الفرق والآليات عبر مراكز التحكم والرقابة ونماذج التشغيل الاستباقية؛ لضمان استمرارية الخدمات وجودتها في جميع المواقع بالمشاعر المقدسة.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, and the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Musaad Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, upon his arrival at the Emirate's headquarters in Mina.
Prince Saud bin Mishal was briefed on the health situation of the guests of Allah, where the Minister of Health confirmed the continued integration among the concerned authorities with high readiness, and the ongoing implementation of preventive plans at the highest levels of preparedness, reassuring that the health condition of the pilgrims is stable, with no reported epidemic cases among them so far.
For his part, the Minister of Health pointed out that more than 1,095,000 health services have been provided to the guests of Allah since the start of the season until today, amidst comprehensive readiness of the health system during the Hajj of 1447 AH.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region was informed about the progress of municipal works and services provided to the guests of Allah during the Hajj of 1447 AH, and the readiness of the fieldwork system according to integrated operational plans supported by digital transformation, enhancing response efficiency, and integrating teams and mechanisms through control and monitoring centers and proactive operational models; to ensure the continuity and quality of services at all locations in the holy sites.