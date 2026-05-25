استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، فور وصوله إلى مقر الإمارة بمشعر منى، وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، وأمين العاصمة المقدسة مساعد عبدالعزيز الداود.

واطّلع الأمير سعود بن مشعل على الوضع الصحي لضيوف الرحمن، إذ أكد وزير الصحة استمرار التكامل بين الجهات المعنية بجاهزية عالية، وتواصل تنفيذ الخطط الوقائية بأعلى درجات الجاهزية، مطمئناً باستقرار الحالة الصحية للحجاج، وعدم تسجيل أي حالات وبائية بينهم حتى الآن.

من جهته، أشار وزير الصحة إلى تقديم أكثر من مليون و95 ألف خدمة صحية لضيوف الرحمن منذ بدء الموسم وحتى اليوم، وسط جاهزية متكاملة للمنظومة الصحية خلال حج 1447هـ.

واطّلع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة على سير الأعمال والخدمات البلدية المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال حج 1447هـ، وجاهزية منظومة الأعمال الميدانية وفق خطط تشغيلية متكاملة مدعومة بالتحول الرقمي، ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة، وتكامل الفرق والآليات عبر مراكز التحكم والرقابة ونماذج التشغيل الاستباقية؛ لضمان استمرارية الخدمات وجودتها في جميع المواقع بالمشاعر المقدسة.