حذّر متحدث المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني من استمرار تأثير الموجة الحارة على المنطقة الشرقية حتى يوم الجمعة القادم، مبينًا أن درجات الحرارة قد تلامس 50 درجة مئوية غدًا (الأربعاء) في بعض المحافظات.

وأوضح القحطاني أن درجات الحرارة المتوقعة تراوح بين 47 و50 مئوية وفقًا لتقرير المركز، داعيًا إلى الالتزام بتعليمات الجهات المعنية ومتابعة معلومات الطقس، خصوصًا خلال أيام عيد الأضحى المبارك.