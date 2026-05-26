The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, warned of the continued impact of the heatwave on the Eastern Province until next Friday, indicating that temperatures may reach 50 degrees Celsius tomorrow (Wednesday) in some governorates.

Al-Qahtani explained that the expected temperatures range between 47 and 50 degrees Celsius according to the center's report, urging adherence to the instructions of the relevant authorities and to follow weather information, especially during the days of Eid al-Adha.